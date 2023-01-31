Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
news9.com
School For Students With Autism Worried About Future Of Bartlesville's 'Buffalo Stampede'
Storm damage to an Oklahoma artisans workshop has the future of Bartlesville's "Buffalo Stampede" up in the air. Bartlesville is home to more than 30 buffalo statues and Paths to Independence, a local school for students with autism, has made exploring them a learning opportunity. Paths to Independence takes its...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KTUL
Retired teacher from Tulsa appears on 'Jeopardy!,' advances to next episode
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa is advancing onto the next round of Jeopardy!. Patti Palmer starred in Jeopardy on Feb. 1 and walked away with $32,200. "It was really, when I think about it, kind of an out-of-body experience," said Palmer. "I watch...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa hospital hosts open job interviews
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System will host walk-in job interviews Wednesday afternoon for several positions. Saint Francis will interview for positions in food service, housekeeping and transportation. Job applicants can visit with recruiters from 1-4 p.m. at Warren Clinic Tower at 6600 S. Yale Ave. For more...
news9.com
Sapulpa City Leaders Apply For Grant To Help Improve Trails At Rock Creek
The City of Sapulpa is working to give the community safer spaces to walk and hike. Sapulpa city leaders have applied for a new grant to help improve the Trails at Rock Creek. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with details.
news9.com
Kiefer Woman Turns Old Building Into Community Resource Center
A woman in Kiefer is turning the former town hall and police department building into a facility dedicated to helping people in need. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday morning with details.
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
A New Leaf helping disabled Oklahomans during winter blast
A Green Country nonprofit is making sure its clients with disabilities enjoy a snow day instead of fearing it.
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
tulsakids.com
Free grocery money for Tulsa kids? How to check
While it would be premature to call the pandemic over, I think we can all agree we’ve come a long way from the early days of lockdowns and virtual school that took over our lives three years ago. It’s been a wild ride to be sure, but for many families, safety net supports like the stimulus, unemployment bump, and EBT boosts helped them stay afloat during those rougher days when missed work, supply chain issues, and daily White House briefings had nerves feeling a little frayed.
KOKI FOX 23
Black Moon pop-up exhibit displayed at Mother Road Market during February
TULSA, Okla. — Mother Road Market will be hosting a pop-up shop and art exhibition in its Limited Time Only Market through the month of February. Tulsa’s all-Black artists collective Black Moon will feature pieces from 11 artists in the exhibit. Black Moon has a mission of breaking...
news9.com
The Outsiders House Museum Mentioned In Smithsonian Magazine
Nearly 40 years after the movie’s release, The Outsiders is back in the spotlight thanks to recognition from the Smithsonian Magazine. Lisa Fumarolo and her mom are big fans of The Outsiders book and movie. Instead of going through Kansas for their road trip, they decided to take a...
news9.com
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
news9.com
Man Uses Gargoyle Statue To Break Into Business, Steals Donations For Tulsa Day Center
The owner of Renaissance Brewing Company said someone smashed through the door and stole a box of donated items the brewery was collecting for the Tulsa Day Center. Owner Glenn Hall said people have damaged the doors and windows before, but this is the first time anyone has stepped inside.
Smithonian
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
OnlyInYourState
This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience
Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
news9.com
Ice Storm Warning In Effect For Far SE Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
News On 6
Construction Coming To Busy South Tulsa Intersection
Starting Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be transforming Highway 169 and Memorial into the first Diverging Diamond Interchange in our area. Construction is expected to be underway through next spring. ODOT’s plan is to design an intersection that briefly takes traffic in opposite lanes to allow the free...
KOKI FOX 23
Family, friends of victim of Broken Arrow deadly crash remember her work ethic
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Gloria Voss, 80, was known by her family and friends for helping people – working as a caretaker for clients well into her 70s. KC Schalliol is Voss’ grandson. He said Voss and 75-year-old Marji Cowles were best friends for 40 years and that on the night of the crash, they were coming home from a cleaning job at an auto parts office that they have done every Tuesday night for years.
