ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nextpittsburgh.com

Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?

Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 2-8

Embrace the embarrassment when Spirit hosts the Pittsburgh Fuckup Night Volume V: Groundhog Day Special. The evening opens with a mingling session complete with food and drink, followed by a panel of local leaders sharing their most humiliating business failures. Contribute to the bit by revealing your own cringe saga. The event comes courtesy of Fuckup Nights, described as a global movement to change the narrative around failure by highlighting entrepreneurs, CEOs, and others who had their own stumbles on the road to success. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrencenceville. $25. spiritpgh.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close

Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

More townhomes and apartments coming to Strip District and Lawrenceville

More big developments are in the works for the booming neighborhoods of the Strip District and Upper Lawrenceville. The development that is moving forward in the Strip at 2121 Smallman St. with the Pittsburgh Planning Commission’s approval, calls for eight buildings on 3.5 acres with 228 apartments in two large buildings and six smaller buildings. Four of the properties will have a total of 20 three-bedroom townhouses, and two of the buildings will each have 10 two-bedroom apartments that the developers are calling “stacked townhouses.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghbeautiful.com

The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh

The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive

John Weinstein, Michael Lamb and Sara Innamorato each raised six figures last year, setting up an expensive race to May 16 primaries. The post Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: The real & sobering story at PIT

The Allegheny County Airport Authority continues to paint a rosy picture of rebounding passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport. “PIT travel roars back,” part of a headline blared recently on the authority’s website. But an analysis of the latest publicly available numbers — for November 2022 —...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Route 993 crash in North Huntingdon

An Allegheny County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland/Price Inc. manufacturing plant in North Huntingdon, a Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety supervisor said. The victim, William Henning, 41, of Wall, died in an Allegheny County hospital at 2:55 a.m. as...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Tribune-Review

Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official

A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy