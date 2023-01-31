Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NHL All-Star Game RostersFlurrySportsPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?
Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
Contractor denies liability for cabinet which fell on UPMC Shadyside nurse
PITTSBURGH – A contractor contends it is not responsible for injuries suffered by a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center nurse, when an entire wall cabinet and its contents allegedly fell on her while she was at work. Kimberly Karpiak-Cook of Natrona Heights first filed suit in the Allegheny County...
Life of late Penn Hills EMS paramedic Nick Theofilis celebrated at Oakmont bar
Friends and family of Penn Hills native Nick Theofilis gathered at one of his favorite watering holes for a celebration of his life. An estimated 400 people stopped by Carnivores in Oakmont for a “Nite For Nick,” which was organized by longtime friend Katie Shimko. Laughter and joy...
Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 2-8
Embrace the embarrassment when Spirit hosts the Pittsburgh Fuckup Night Volume V: Groundhog Day Special. The evening opens with a mingling session complete with food and drink, followed by a panel of local leaders sharing their most humiliating business failures. Contribute to the bit by revealing your own cringe saga. The event comes courtesy of Fuckup Nights, described as a global movement to change the narrative around failure by highlighting entrepreneurs, CEOs, and others who had their own stumbles on the road to success. 6:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrencenceville. $25. spiritpgh.com.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores set to close
Three Pittsburgh-area Beth Bath & Beyond stores are set to close, further reducing the home goods retailer’s footprint in the area, the retail chain announced this week. Those stores are in Bethel Park and Monroeville and near The Mall at Robinson in Allegheny County. It was unclear when the doors would close and how many workers would be affected.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
More townhomes and apartments coming to Strip District and Lawrenceville
More big developments are in the works for the booming neighborhoods of the Strip District and Upper Lawrenceville. The development that is moving forward in the Strip at 2121 Smallman St. with the Pittsburgh Planning Commission’s approval, calls for eight buildings on 3.5 acres with 228 apartments in two large buildings and six smaller buildings. Four of the properties will have a total of 20 three-bedroom townhouses, and two of the buildings will each have 10 two-bedroom apartments that the developers are calling “stacked townhouses.”
Estate of man at center of 2021 double murder-suicide sued for survival and wrongful death
PITTSBURGH – Family members of the victims of a double homicide committed by the victims’ son a year and a half ago have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the killer’s estate. Anthoula K. Hanse (Administratrix of the Estate of John Tratras, deceased) of Pittsburgh and Jean...
New state policy halts Bushy Run reenactment
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new state policy has put a Westmoreland County tradition on hold. New guidelines have halted the annual reenactment of the Battle of Bushy Run. The event is held in August at the Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The battle was part of Pontiac's War in 1763 between British troops and Native Americans.
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
Some university students living in Downtown Pittsburgh express concern about recent violence and gunfire
PITTSBURGH — Some university students who live downtown are expressing concern for public safety in the wake of recent incidents of violence and gunfire. But one who had a closer brush with danger is not daunted by her experience. Watch the report from Downtown Pittsburgh in the video above.
Two Recent Pedestrian fatalities highlight the danger of walking on state-owned roads
Two recent pedestrian fatalities, the first an unnamed man at the Birmingham Bridge followed a few days later by Zachary Gleason on West Carson St, have highlighted the danger that state-owned roads within Pittsburgh’s borders pose for people who walk. Pennsylvania owns several roads within the City of Pittsburgh,...
Major Pittsburgh bridge connecting city neighborhoods shut down for at least 4 months
The City of Pittsburgh announced Wednesday that the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge will close “immediately” to vehicle traffic for repairs.
Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive
John Weinstein, Michael Lamb and Sara Innamorato each raised six figures last year, setting up an expensive race to May 16 primaries. The post Filings show six-figure checks and a competitive race for Allegheny County executive appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: The real & sobering story at PIT
The Allegheny County Airport Authority continues to paint a rosy picture of rebounding passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport. “PIT travel roars back,” part of a headline blared recently on the authority’s website. But an analysis of the latest publicly available numbers — for November 2022 —...
Man killed in Route 993 crash in North Huntingdon
An Allegheny County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash along Route 993 near the Cleaveland/Price Inc. manufacturing plant in North Huntingdon, a Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety supervisor said. The victim, William Henning, 41, of Wall, died in an Allegheny County hospital at 2:55 a.m. as...
Couple plans to open full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township
A canine-loving couple are moving ahead with plans to open a full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township. Dan and Lindsay Janoski live on 15 acres along Indian Hill Road. Lindsay Janoski grew up with fond memories of her grandparents’ former dog kennel, Mar-Ken-El in Allegheny Township. “I’ve had dogs...
Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official
A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Spaghetti dinner benefit, bingos, museum trip, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why Is The Bike Path Between Point State Park And The Mon Wharf Closing?
A vital pathway along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail for cyclists and pedestrians that connects Point State Park with the Mon Wharf is closing on Feb. 1 for major improvements. It will be closed through fall 2023. The route also is part of the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage, which connects...
