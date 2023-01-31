Read full article on original website
Georgia SBA Director Terri Denison on Reevaluating Your Business Plan
Georgia District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration Terri Denison talks about the reasons you should keep updating your business plan and how the SBA can help with this process. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
UGA’s Economic Impact Grows to Record High of $7.6 Billion
The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and an expansion of public service and outreach activities all contributed to the $200 million increase in UGA’s economic impact on the state.
Seoyon E-HWA Joins Growing List of Hyundai Suppliers, Nearly Doubles Georgia Employment
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will create 740 new direct and indirect jobs and invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “When I announced the largest economic development project in...
Keyboardist for Allman Brothers and Rolling Stones Makes Case for Tax Incentives for Georgia Music
Chuck Leavell has played in two of the most legendary rock and roll bands in history — the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones — is now hoping to shine a spotlight on Georgia's legendary music scene. A nonpartisan study group in the Georgia Legislature called the Joint...
