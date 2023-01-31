ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia SBA Director Terri Denison on Reevaluating Your Business Plan

Georgia District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration Terri Denison talks about the reasons you should keep updating your business plan and how the SBA can help with this process. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE
UGA’s Economic Impact Grows to Record High of $7.6 Billion

The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study. Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and an expansion of public service and outreach activities all contributed to the $200 million increase in UGA’s economic impact on the state.
ATHENS, GA

