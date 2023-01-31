ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes First-Time Playoff Underdog in Super Bowl LVII

After some early back-and-forth line movement when the Super Bowl LVII spread dropped, the Eagles are favored against the Chiefs in the Big Game. It’s a tight spread, with Philadelphia giving just 1.5 points to Kansas City. It’s also historic, as it marks the first time Patrick Mahomes is an underdog in his playoff career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket

The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

At Quarterback, It’s Simple Division for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In case you hadn’t heard, the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of a quarterbacking mystery. Will Aaron Rodgers want to play in 2023? If so, will it be for the Packers or will he be traded?. If the Packers do trade Rodgers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Jalen Hurts Has Been Eagles’ X-Factor All Season

PHILADELPHIA – Each game in an NFL season has an X-factor, a player or situation that could have the biggest impact on the game. Really, it was Jalen Hurts all along for the Eagles. The quarterback got a big bear hug from two 30-something veterans Brandon Graham and Fletcher...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

What Contract Projections Say About the Chargers’ Key Free Agents

The Chargers spent more money in free agency last offseason than any other year under Tom Telesco's tenure with the club. But as the Chargers turn the page to the 2023 season, they have some work on their hands to remain aggressors in free agency. The free agent period will...
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report

The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Recruiting Graphic Shows Huge Disparity Among Power Five

The Big Ten conference featured two teams in the 2022 College Football Playoff, but managed to land just one five-star recruit in the 2023 class. In a somewhat shocking graphic shared by Fox College Football, fans can see the clear disparity that exists among the Power Five group when it comes to signing the nations top recruits.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wichita Eagle

15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Reich Gives Analysis On the Talent He Inherits

Frank Reich is tickled to be back in Charlotte full-time, a place his family has called home for years. Not only does he get to be in the same state as his daughters and grandchildren, but he gets to do it while leading the NFL franchise that he quarterbacked during its inaugural season in 1995.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Coach Reveals Who ‘Flashed the Most’ at Shrine Bowl

The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff spent four practices and a full game with several of this year's top senior draft prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl ... and appear to have walked with some favorites. The Shrine Bowl presented an opportunity for the Falcons to get to see how players...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Why one sportsbook struggled to choose an opening favorite

Jay Kornegay, executive vice president for SuperBook Sports operations, says his company takes pride in delivering some of the first-to-market NFL betting lines each week. So when Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was getting flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Sunday that set up a potential Kansas City Chiefs game-winning field goal in last weekend’s AFC Championship Game? Kornegay says discussion began immediately at his Westgate headquarters in Las Vegas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

DJ Chark Not Sure Urban Meyer Would Succeed Again in College

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark is unsure if Urban Meyer would be successful if he returned to coach on the collegiate level. Chark, who is set to become a free agent, recently appeared on "The 33rd Team" podcast hosted by his teammate Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. In the...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Daiyan Henley’s Versatility Fits Steelers’ Needs at Linebacker

MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were willing to take a chance on a converted linebacker during last year's draft when they took Ole Miss' Mark Robinson, who moved across the line of scrimmage from running back to backer for his senior season. Robinson has thrived at his new position, giving the Steelers precedent to check out another offense-to-defense convert in former Washington State Cougar Daiyan Henley.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says ‘Good Fit’

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
ATLANTA, GA

