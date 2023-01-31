Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Losing a loved one to gun violence is nearly impossible to process. That’s why one week out of the year is dedicated to grieving families. National Gun Violence Survivors Awareness Week is observed February 1st-7th to honor every survivor who must live with the trauma of losing a loved one to gun violence.
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WCTV
Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
Commissioner Bill Proctor Talks African American History on FoxNews
Calling the AP African-American studies course “not primetime ready”, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor explains his position on FoxNews. Florida Dem Bill Proctor criticizes ‘off-course’ AP African-American studies course: ‘Not primetime ready’ | Fox News Video
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WALB 10
Black History Month events across Southwest Georiga
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black History Month is all of February and Albany and the surrounding areas have several events planned to celebrate the month. Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Location: Pebble Hill Plantation. Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville will be holding a ribbon cutting and exhibit...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta announces road closure
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is urging drivers to be cautious during the road closure on North Oak Street. According to a City of Valdosta Facebook post, repairs to the gravity sewer main will result in road closure on N. Oak Street. Drivers are being urged to pay close attention to and obey all construction signs.
ecbpublishing.com
Shuttle bus service to and from Tallahassee now operational
The Jefferson Express, providing affordable and easy transportation to and from Tallahassee, is now officially in business. The bus shuttle service began in December, according to Big Bend Transit (BBT), which operates the program. The fare is $1 per ride, regardless of the destination to or from Tallahassee, and includes...
southgatv.com
Thieves Target Pharmacy in Tifton
TIFTON, GA – According to a post on the Friendly City Pharmacy of Tifton’s Facebook page, at approximately shortly before 3:00 am this morning, two alleged thieves robbed the business. They busted out a window and stole an undetermined number of items from the pharmacy. The post stated...
Thomasville honors Levi Knop with Live Like Levi tournament
Levi Knop was born December 11th, 2000 in Thomasville, Georgia. He had a love for baseball and a smile that would light up a field.
police1.com
Ga. officer, 23, dies after suffering medical emergency during foot pursuit
CAIRO, Ga. — Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams, who served the small, South Georgia town of Cairo, died Saturday while chasing a suspect, becoming the state’s first officer to die in the line of duty this year, according to the police department. “He joined the...
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
WALB 10
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Alapaha River at Pafford’s Landing, Lanier County
This view of the Alapaha River looks north from the US 221/US 129 bridge just east of Lakeland at Pafford’s Landing. Heavy winter rains have resulted in a much higher water level than normal. The privately owned launch and beach are publicly accessible at the landing, but not all of the property is open to the public.
valdostatoday.com
Wildcats fan bus heads to Ohio for game day
VALDOSTA – Wildcat fan will have the opportunity to ride on the fan bus to Ohio for a trip to the football game and more. The Valdosta High School will be providing a bus for Wildcat fans to go Massillon, Ohio from August 17-19, 2023. The trip will feature a luxury charter bus ride, hotel stay, daily meals, NFL Hall of Fame Tour, and VHS Wildcats game. To make reservation or for more information, call or text (229) 256-8041.
WCTV
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road when an SUV was traveling southbound on US-19. At the time, a 41-year-old Tallahassee man...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta residents earn place on FHU President’s, Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – Freed-Hardeman University congratulates Valdosta residents for making the President’s and Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Fall 2022 semester. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
Valdosta State filled several needs on National Signing Day
Valdosta State football coach Tremaine Jackson said 27 kids were signed on National Signing Day, but the Blazers hit the transfer portal and the Junior College ranks hard in January, signing 33 men.
WALB 10
Train smashes into semi in Chula, driver okay
CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - A train crashed into a semitrailer on Highway 41 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Chula. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office said the semitrailer driver was traveling with his dog. They hopped out before the train got to him. No injuries were reported. Blake...
