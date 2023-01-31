ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALB 10

Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Losing a loved one to gun violence is nearly impossible to process. That’s why one week out of the year is dedicated to grieving families. National Gun Violence Survivors Awareness Week is observed February 1st-7th to honor every survivor who must live with the trauma of losing a loved one to gun violence.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Black History Month events across Southwest Georiga

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black History Month is all of February and Albany and the surrounding areas have several events planned to celebrate the month. Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Location: Pebble Hill Plantation. Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville will be holding a ribbon cutting and exhibit...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta announces road closure

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is urging drivers to be cautious during the road closure on North Oak Street. According to a City of Valdosta Facebook post, repairs to the gravity sewer main will result in road closure on N. Oak Street. Drivers are being urged to pay close attention to and obey all construction signs.
VALDOSTA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Shuttle bus service to and from Tallahassee now operational

The Jefferson Express, providing affordable and easy transportation to and from Tallahassee, is now officially in business. The bus shuttle service began in December, according to Big Bend Transit (BBT), which operates the program. The fare is $1 per ride, regardless of the destination to or from Tallahassee, and includes...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southgatv.com

Thieves Target Pharmacy in Tifton

TIFTON, GA – According to a post on the Friendly City Pharmacy of Tifton’s Facebook page, at approximately shortly before 3:00 am this morning, two alleged thieves robbed the business. They busted out a window and stole an undetermined number of items from the pharmacy. The post stated...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
DOERUN, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
THOMASVILLE, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Alapaha River at Pafford’s Landing, Lanier County

This view of the Alapaha River looks north from the US 221/US 129 bridge just east of Lakeland at Pafford’s Landing. Heavy winter rains have resulted in a much higher water level than normal. The privately owned launch and beach are publicly accessible at the landing, but not all of the property is open to the public.
LANIER COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wildcats fan bus heads to Ohio for game day

VALDOSTA – Wildcat fan will have the opportunity to ride on the fan bus to Ohio for a trip to the football game and more. The Valdosta High School will be providing a bus for Wildcat fans to go Massillon, Ohio from August 17-19, 2023. The trip will feature a luxury charter bus ride, hotel stay, daily meals, NFL Hall of Fame Tour, and VHS Wildcats game. To make reservation or for more information, call or text (229) 256-8041.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta residents earn place on FHU President’s, Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Freed-Hardeman University congratulates Valdosta residents for making the President’s and Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Fall 2022 semester. To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Train smashes into semi in Chula, driver okay

CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - A train crashed into a semitrailer on Highway 41 around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning in Chula. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office said the semitrailer driver was traveling with his dog. They hopped out before the train got to him. No injuries were reported. Blake...
CHULA, GA

Community Policy