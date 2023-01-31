VALDOSTA – Wildcat fan will have the opportunity to ride on the fan bus to Ohio for a trip to the football game and more. The Valdosta High School will be providing a bus for Wildcat fans to go Massillon, Ohio from August 17-19, 2023. The trip will feature a luxury charter bus ride, hotel stay, daily meals, NFL Hall of Fame Tour, and VHS Wildcats game. To make reservation or for more information, call or text (229) 256-8041.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO