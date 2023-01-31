Read full article on original website
Related
inforney.com
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to winter storm damage
Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a disaster declaration for Smith County on Thursday due to damage caused by the winter storm. Icy conditions have caused numerous trees and limbs to fall, causing damage to homes, buildings and other county infrastructure, as well as power outages throughout the county. The City of Tyler also reported “significant property damage throughout the city,” and damage assessments are still underway.
inforney.com
City of Tyler, Smith County make announcements in regards to wintry weather
Smith County offices plan to open for normal business hours on Thursday. City of Tyler offices and facilities plan to open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Tyler area until Thursday at 9 a.m. Additional ice acculmation from wintry precipitation from a tenth to near one quarter of an inch will be possible through Thursday morning. Travel is discouraged for those in the Winter Storm Warning area. If travel is necessary, use caution and be aware of possible ice and slick spots on area roads.
inforney.com
City continues to pick up after winter storm wreaks havoc
The aftermath of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across East Texas has many exhausted and still picking up the pieces. “Since Wednesday, we’ve been out and about accessing damages,” said Madeline Burton, Urban Forester for City of Tyler’s Parks and Recreation Department. Crews will continue working...
inforney.com
Wintry weather descends upon East Texas
Wintry weather descended upon East Texas this week. A winter storm warning was initially issued Monday morning and continued through at least 9 a.m. Thursday for areas of East Texas, including Smith County. With it came freezing rain, sleet and what National Weather Service of Shreveport Meteorologist Aaron Stevens simply called “cold and nasty” conditions.
inforney.com
City easing inspection, permit requirements for electrical, structural repairs related to ice storm
The City of Tyler Development Services is easing electrical inspection requirements for residents and contractors who need power restored to their properties following the winter weather this week. Typically, contractors are required to have a permit prior to doing any residential electrical work. The city's electrical inspector inspects the work...
inforney.com
Oncor tells Tyler customers its resources are at work, can't provide estimated restoration time
Oncor has provided restoration time estimates for some areas across the region, but not Smith County. However, the number of homes without power had decreased by the thousands by late Friday as crews worked through the night to restore power. This week, at least 40,000 of Oncor’s customers in the...
inforney.com
Tyler deals with aftermath of wintry weather
Tyler residents are dealing with the aftermath of wintry weather. The city saw ice accumulations of up to half an inch. Ice collected on power lines and trees, triggering thousands of power outages across Smith County. Utility crews, tree service companies, city parks and recreation employees, and road and bridge...
inforney.com
Ice accumulation on trees wreaks havoc in Tyler neighborhoods
Tyler resident Butch Beaulieu spent his Wednesday morning trying to clear off fallen trees around his home on Cameron Avenue. East Texas is known for its abundance of trees that bring beauty and greenery to the area, but they can cause issues during times of severe weather. “It’s a love/hate...
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 30 – Feb. 3
Deputies charged Jacob Lee Durst, 31, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily harm and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Durst was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $100,000. Deputies charged Jordan Titus McNeal, 23, of Dallas, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1...
inforney.com
City: Potential for 'earthy' water taste and odor after power outage at Golden Road plant
Due to increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Because of weather-related power outages in the area, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant has lost power, and the restoration time is unknown, according to the city. All water production while Golden Road is down will be from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant.
inforney.com
Oncor says restoration times difficult to predict
Thousands of Smith County residents without power are wondering when it will be restored. Oncor representatives say crews are working diligently to fix power lines downed by freezing rain, ice and fallen trees, but have faced challenges. “We are working around the clock,” Tom Trimble, Oncor’s customer service east region...
inforney.com
Davis: Dealing with exposed tree roots
It happens over time. That beautiful tree that is such an asset in the landscape, that provides wonderful shade in the best possible place, will have its roots growing up above the lawn. These exposed roots can hamper mowing efforts and even be a walking hazard. Tree roots anchor the...
inforney.com
Bullard coffee shop lends 'helping hand' to keep community warm during wintry weather
Bullard coffee shop Coffee Around the Corner is doing its part to show a little kindness to the community. The shop, owned by Billy Jones and opened in 2017, posted on Facebook Thursday morning that it would offer a free cup of coffee to those still without power due to the winter weather.
inforney.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The event will feature nearly 60 vendors devoted to the bridal industry. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
inforney.com
Boys Basketball: Chapel Hill tops Gilmer, Canton stops Brownsboro in 2OT
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs, led by 17 points from Tyson Berry and a double double from Cameron Kelley, defeated the Gilmer Buckeyes, 65-38, on Friday in a District 17-4A basketball game. The Bulldogs improve to 17-6 on the season and 7-1 in district.
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Brownsboro scores win over Athens; Tyler Lady Lions top Marshall
BROWNSBORO — The Bearettes rushed out to a 22-3 first quarter lead en route to a 62-13 win over Athens on Thursday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game. Brownsboro improve to 20-7 overall and 8-2 in district. Khyra Garrett led the Bearettes with 20 points, followed by Khayla...
inforney.com
Boys Basketball: Mineola's Dawson Pendergrass recognized for 1,000-point career
MINEOLA — Before Thursday’s game, Mineola’s Dawson Pendergrass was honored for joining the 1,000-point career club for the Mineola Yellowjackets. Mineola Coach Ryan Steadman presented Pendergrass a plaque for achieving the feat. Then the Yellowjackets scored a 58-42 win over the Winnsboro Red Raiders in a District...
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Van's Landry Jones scores 1,000th career point
ATHENS — Van junior guard Landry Jones hit a 3-pointer from the corner foer her 1,000th career point as the Lady Vandals defeated Athens 81-26 on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game. On the night, Jones had 31 points, along with nine rebounds, two assists and six...
inforney.com
5 easy ways to find healthier options while grocery shopping
Want to make smart food choices but confused by all the health claims, messages and logos on foods? Use these tips while shopping. Read food nutrition labels, even for so-called “healthier” foods. Ingredients and nutrient content can vary a lot by brand and preparation. When there’s more than one choice, compare labels. Choose the item with the lowest amounts of sodium, saturated fat, trans fat and added sugars.
inforney.com
Signing Day: Trio of Lions ink football scholarships with Boston College, Lamar, Fort Hays State
After two postponements, a signing day ceremony finally took place at Tyler High School. A trio of Lions inked college scholarships in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches and classmates on Friday at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre. Signing were Avery Coleman (Fort Hays State University), Kameron Griffin...
Comments / 0