Smith County, TX

Smith County issues disaster declaration due to winter storm damage

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a disaster declaration for Smith County on Thursday due to damage caused by the winter storm. Icy conditions have caused numerous trees and limbs to fall, causing damage to homes, buildings and other county infrastructure, as well as power outages throughout the county. The City of Tyler also reported “significant property damage throughout the city,” and damage assessments are still underway.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
City of Tyler, Smith County make announcements in regards to wintry weather

Smith County offices plan to open for normal business hours on Thursday. City of Tyler offices and facilities plan to open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Tyler area until Thursday at 9 a.m. Additional ice acculmation from wintry precipitation from a tenth to near one quarter of an inch will be possible through Thursday morning. Travel is discouraged for those in the Winter Storm Warning area. If travel is necessary, use caution and be aware of possible ice and slick spots on area roads.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
City continues to pick up after winter storm wreaks havoc

The aftermath of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across East Texas has many exhausted and still picking up the pieces. “Since Wednesday, we’ve been out and about accessing damages,” said Madeline Burton, Urban Forester for City of Tyler’s Parks and Recreation Department. Crews will continue working...
TYLER, TX
Wintry weather descends upon East Texas

Wintry weather descended upon East Texas this week. A winter storm warning was initially issued Monday morning and continued through at least 9 a.m. Thursday for areas of East Texas, including Smith County. With it came freezing rain, sleet and what National Weather Service of Shreveport Meteorologist Aaron Stevens simply called “cold and nasty” conditions.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Tyler deals with aftermath of wintry weather

Tyler residents are dealing with the aftermath of wintry weather. The city saw ice accumulations of up to half an inch. Ice collected on power lines and trees, triggering thousands of power outages across Smith County. Utility crews, tree service companies, city parks and recreation employees, and road and bridge...
TYLER, TX
Ice accumulation on trees wreaks havoc in Tyler neighborhoods

Tyler resident Butch Beaulieu spent his Wednesday morning trying to clear off fallen trees around his home on Cameron Avenue. East Texas is known for its abundance of trees that bring beauty and greenery to the area, but they can cause issues during times of severe weather. “It’s a love/hate...
TYLER, TX
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 30 – Feb. 3

Deputies charged Jacob Lee Durst, 31, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily harm and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Durst was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $100,000. Deputies charged Jordan Titus McNeal, 23, of Dallas, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
City: Potential for 'earthy' water taste and odor after power outage at Golden Road plant

Due to increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Because of weather-related power outages in the area, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant has lost power, and the restoration time is unknown, according to the city. All water production while Golden Road is down will be from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant.
TYLER, TX
Oncor says restoration times difficult to predict

Thousands of Smith County residents without power are wondering when it will be restored. Oncor representatives say crews are working diligently to fix power lines downed by freezing rain, ice and fallen trees, but have faced challenges. “We are working around the clock,” Tom Trimble, Oncor’s customer service east region...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Davis: Dealing with exposed tree roots

It happens over time. That beautiful tree that is such an asset in the landscape, that provides wonderful shade in the best possible place, will have its roots growing up above the lawn. These exposed roots can hamper mowing efforts and even be a walking hazard. Tree roots anchor the...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The event will feature nearly 60 vendors devoted to the bridal industry. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
LONGVIEW, TX
Boys Basketball: Mineola's Dawson Pendergrass recognized for 1,000-point career

MINEOLA — Before Thursday’s game, Mineola’s Dawson Pendergrass was honored for joining the 1,000-point career club for the Mineola Yellowjackets. Mineola Coach Ryan Steadman presented Pendergrass a plaque for achieving the feat. Then the Yellowjackets scored a 58-42 win over the Winnsboro Red Raiders in a District...
MINEOLA, TX
Girls Basketball: Van's Landry Jones scores 1,000th career point

ATHENS — Van junior guard Landry Jones hit a 3-pointer from the corner foer her 1,000th career point as the Lady Vandals defeated Athens 81-26 on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game. On the night, Jones had 31 points, along with nine rebounds, two assists and six...
VAN, TX
5 easy ways to find healthier options while grocery shopping

Want to make smart food choices but confused by all the health claims, messages and logos on foods? Use these tips while shopping. Read food nutrition labels, even for so-called “healthier” foods. Ingredients and nutrient content can vary a lot by brand and preparation. When there’s more than one choice, compare labels. Choose the item with the lowest amounts of sodium, saturated fat, trans fat and added sugars.

