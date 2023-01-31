Read full article on original website
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
Florida Alligator Spotted Climbing A Fence With Ease
Your telling me these things can climb fences too?. Alligators are a force to be reckoned with. They are one of the most notorious predators in the U.S. They have one of the strongest bite forces in the world only behind crocodiles. Alligators have great hunting skills being able to stay under water for long periods and sneak up on their prey.
Watch Enormous Crocodile Thought To Be 70 Years Old Feast on Feral Pig
The crocodile named Scarface can be seen lifting the feral pig out of the water and thrashing it around.
Florida man swept away in shark-infested waters by powerful current details shocking survival
Dylan Gartenmayer details his spearfishing experience when he was carried away by a powerful current on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.
One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
North Carolina Man Bags Incredible Black Bobcat While Deer Hunting
Jeff Miller was hunting his lease in Anson County, North Carolina on December 28 when something caught his eye. “I was deer hunting. I have a shooting path cut out on my hunting lease with a feeder 130 yards away from my stand. I was just sitting there looking and saw a rabbit go across my shooting lane,” he says. “Just a second later, I saw something black going right where the rabbit went. I wasn’t really sure what it was.”
Odd ‘armored’ fish seen hanging from mouth of Florida heron. It’s an invasive species
Multiple videos have shown herons eating the fish.
After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina
Following 14 failed adoptions in a span of just five weeks, a 63-pound North Carolina puppy named Ronald is finally home. Earlier this month, the SPCA of Wake County was desperate to break one-year-old Ronald's “unlucky streak.” After taking him back more than a dozen times for being “too big” and “too strong,” the Raleigh shelter issued a social media plea for an adopter who can “handle a little extra size.”
Trio Of Orca Whales Maul A Great White Shark Off The Coast Of South Africa
I feel like we all have a misconception about orca whales. Although these magnificent creatures are massive in size, ranging from 20 to 26 feet and weighing between 6,600 to 8,800 pounds, we tend to think of them as harmless creatures that we go to watch do tricks at Sea World.
Moment great white shark attacks fishermen’s boat after stalking them for an hour and a half
THIS is the terrifying moment a great white shark launched an attack on a fishermen’s boat after it had circled for 90 minutes. Peter Galea and his pal Joseph were out fishing off the coast of Portland in Victoria, Australia, when the two-and-a-half metre shark approached. The pair got...
The Biggest Mule Deer Bucks of 2022
The mule deer is an icon of the American West. With their ghostly white muzzles, big mule-like ears, and bounding gaits, these animals just seem to belong in the stunning type of terrain they so often inhabit. But what really sets mule deer bucks apart from their white-tailed brethren is their sheer size and the elegant configuration of their branch-antlered racks. Here are five of the biggest mule deer bucks taken during the 2022 season.
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
Giant 4-Foot Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Texas
A marine life researcher recently made a shocking discovery on a beach in Texas. According to a video posted to YouTube, Jace Tunnell of the University of Texas Marine Institute found a 4-foot-long sea creature on a beach on Mustang Island. Tunnell identified the creature as an especially large American eel. The video was posted as part of an educational series on the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve YouTube page.
Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space
Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure
A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said this week.
Proposed bill aims to end slaughter, human consumption of Colorado's wild horses
Americans' tax dollars ultimately fund the slaughter and human consumption of some wild horses from Colorado, advocates say. But a bill up for debate this legislative session in Colorado is aiming to put an end to that. The government program meant to manage wild mustangs in the American west has faced significant controversy. Federal tax dollars pay for the animals to be rounded up and removed from the wild, so the land they're designated to roam isn't overrun, and can be shared with local ranchers.Once the horses are removed from the wild, they end up in holding facilities. From there, they...
