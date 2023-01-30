Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
From Predator To Prey: Fox Catches A Meal, Then The Bald Eagle Shows Up
From Predator To Prey: Fox Catches A Meal, Then The Bald Eagle Shows Up. There are so many perspectives going on here for such a short clip. Firstly, there is an unfortunate small mammal (possibly a baby rabbit) that thinks it’s the worst day ever and doesn’t realize that things are about to change for the better. Then there is the fox, who thinks it’s a fabulous day with a tasty meal to enjoy, then disaster strikes. Finally, there is an eagle who aims to catch a fox, briefly ends up with a two-course meal because suddenly there’s a rabbit involved too – and then loses the lot! Things can change very quickly in the natural world!
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Lion Battle a Pack of Wild Dogs and Show Why It’s the King of the Jungle
Watch a Lion Battle a Pack of Wild Dogs and Show Why It’s the King of the Jungle. This is a poignant scene that captures what are probably the final months of this magnificent lioness’ life. We learn from the video notes that she is called Verity and that she is already 15 years old. The life expectancy for a lioness in the wild is 15-16 years old although male lions only live for 8-10 years. Therefore, she would not be expected to live that much longer. Lionesses in captivity, however, can live for over 20 years and some have even reached 25 years.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Curious Alligator Launch Itself In the Air and Catch a Flying Drone
Watch a Curious Alligator Launch Itself In the Air and Catch a Flying Drone. Drones are increasingly used to capture nature but here we have a unique example of nature capturing a drone! Over one million people have already viewed this little alligator launch itself out of the water and snap at a small drone that has been hovering above the water. The drone is dragged under the water but what happens after that is unknown!
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Die-Hard Fisherman Snag a 7-Ft Texas River Monster… Then Do the Unthinkable
Watch a Die-Hard Fisherman Snag a 7-Ft Texas River Monster... Then Do the Unthinkable. The term ‘river monster’ is used a lot but this particular creature truly lives up the description. Not only is she huge, but she also looks like an animal from prehistoric times. Here we join an enthusiastic fisherman, and his guide Ceelow the hooker, fishing in the Trinity River at Dallas, Texas with a huge fish head as bait and with hooks pointing in opposite directions. They cast the bait and it lands in the water with a resounding splash! Their aim is to catch flathead catfish but something much bigger makes an appearance!
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Ruthless Crocodile Steal a Shark Right From a Fisherman’s Line
Watch This Ruthless Crocodile Steal a Shark Right From a Fisherman's Line. Saltwater crocodiles are not to be messed with! If you are out fishing and they want your catch, our advice is to let them have it. This short clip was filmed in Western Australia. It shows the largest reptile species on earth deciding that a shark hooked by a fisherman is its property. The determined croc shows no sign whatsoever of letting go. The shark clearly has no choice in the matter and its fate is sealed either way. Eventually the line snaps and the croc makes off with its prize. It looks as if the hook is still attached so hopefully it does not injure this opportunistic predator.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
a-z-animals.com
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
Camera Catches Mysterious Creature Running Through the Forest Fully Dressed
Even if it is an animal, why does it have clothes?
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
“This thing is massive. It’s gotta be like 4-foot long,” the expert said.
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
iheart.com
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar
It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survived
Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Trail Cam Catches Insane Footage Of Wild Hog Fighting Off An Entire Wolf Pack
It’s pretty incredible what a trail camera can capture. Used for a number of reasons, whether it’s to keep an eye on the kind of deer or elk that are on the hunting property, monitor trespassing, study wildlife, and sometimes just to get cool videos, they can be a hunter’s best friend.
Comments / 0