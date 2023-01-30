Watch This Ruthless Crocodile Steal a Shark Right From a Fisherman's Line. Saltwater crocodiles are not to be messed with! If you are out fishing and they want your catch, our advice is to let them have it. This short clip was filmed in Western Australia. It shows the largest reptile species on earth deciding that a shark hooked by a fisherman is its property. The determined croc shows no sign whatsoever of letting go. The shark clearly has no choice in the matter and its fate is sealed either way. Eventually the line snaps and the croc makes off with its prize. It looks as if the hook is still attached so hopefully it does not injure this opportunistic predator.

22 HOURS AGO