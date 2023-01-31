Read full article on original website
Brenda Jackson
3d ago
I would love to see one in the wild but unless I'm able to travel to other parts of the country that'll never happen. good thing nothing happened to the lady but if something did then it's her own fault for being out there alone.
Reply
3
Guest
3d ago
Why in her right mind would a woman camp by herself in today’s world ?!!
Reply(1)
8
Motobrat
3d ago
So pack up your camp site and move somewhere else. Leave the mountain lion alone. You’re invading its territory.
Reply
3
Related
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Moose Family Wander Straight Into a Sneaky Grizzly’s Trap
Watch a Moose Family Wander Straight Into a Sneaky Grizzly's Trap. Bears have a number of strategies that they use to hunt prey – and being sneaky is one of them. Luck alos comes into it. This vid was filmed at the Denali National Park in Alaska but the camera is quite some distance away so sometimes you have to concentrate hard to spot the animals. The bear seems pretty relaxed and at the start of the footage it is strolling on a mountainside, across a stream, and even stops to scratch its back. On the opposite mountainside, there is a female moose with two calves.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Family Discover a Mountain Lion Curled Up On Their Porch
Watch This Family Discover a Mountain Lion Curled Up On Their Porch. Taking stray cats in is one thing but finding a mountain lion on your porch is on a whole new level. This individual did not seem in a hurry to leave either! The householder had to knock on the glazed door several times before this particular big cat decided to move.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
Strange Aerial Creature in Glendale, Arizona Resembles Sentinels From the Matrix
It's probably just a kite... a really weird kite.
a-z-animals.com
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
North Carolina Man Bags Incredible Black Bobcat While Deer Hunting
Jeff Miller was hunting his lease in Anson County, North Carolina on December 28 when something caught his eye. “I was deer hunting. I have a shooting path cut out on my hunting lease with a feeder 130 yards away from my stand. I was just sitting there looking and saw a rabbit go across my shooting lane,” he says. “Just a second later, I saw something black going right where the rabbit went. I wasn’t really sure what it was.”
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence
I mean, they look to be fairly similar animals really. Outside of the massive antlers that elk can grow, their size isn’t far off. Bull elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, while the average horse weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands around five feet tall at the shoulder. The size match up seems fair until you see the two side-by-side.
Camera Catches Mysterious Creature Running Through the Forest Fully Dressed
Even if it is an animal, why does it have clothes?
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Pet Horse keeps hugging pregnant woman. Couple surprised after doctor tells them why.
Animals are known to sense things that humans usually can’t. Dogs and cats have shown this trait, amazing their owners, and such incidents with horses aren’t popular. However, a recent event has shown that horses, like dogs and cats, can sense certain things.
Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
Unbeliveable Footage of Snowboarder Riding an Avalanche Is Tough to Watch
This must be the luckiest guy ever!
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear
How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Bear Shows Off Insane Strength As It Easily Drags Moose Off The Road
“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it.
Mountain Lion Charging Through The Snow Is Equal Parts Majestic & Terrifying
A YouTube channel called NatureFootage has put out some incredible content over the years, showing off all side of wild animals, from the beautiful to the brutal, like this grizzly tumbling down a hill while chasing an elk. One of those videos is a short clip which shows, in ultra...
Comments / 18