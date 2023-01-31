Watch a Moose Family Wander Straight Into a Sneaky Grizzly's Trap. Bears have a number of strategies that they use to hunt prey – and being sneaky is one of them. Luck alos comes into it. This vid was filmed at the Denali National Park in Alaska but the camera is quite some distance away so sometimes you have to concentrate hard to spot the animals. The bear seems pretty relaxed and at the start of the footage it is strolling on a mountainside, across a stream, and even stops to scratch its back. On the opposite mountainside, there is a female moose with two calves.

