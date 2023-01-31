Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
KTAR.com
Here are the top 10 most popular specialty license plates in Arizona in 2022
PHOENIX — Specialty license options in Arizona are nearing the triple digits, but some are more prevalent on the road than others. The Arizona Department of Transportation on Wednesday released its 10 most popular custom plates designs of 2022, and there was a repeat winner. The Arizona veterans plate...
A treasure hunt for wild springs in Arizona’s desert
This story was supported by The Water Desk, an independent, nonprofit journalism initiative based at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for Environmental Journalism. As Sarah Truebe scrambles up a dry stream-bed on Mount Lemmon, she points out a single willow tree, leaves golden with autumn’s arrival. Rooted...
knau.org
Earth Notes: African Americans in Arizona’s Timber Industry
In the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the timber industry was drawn to the Colorado Plateau’s extensive pine forests. And African Americans played a big part in that industry. People of African descent had already come to the Southwest as early as the 1500s, with the Spaniards. After...
Desalination plant for Arizona seems less likely after Sonora Governor claims a 'lack of ethics'
SONORA, Mexico — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. An Arizona board charged with financing water projects has been pushing a costly plan to pipe potable seawater over 200 miles. That project hit a major road bump on Tuesday after Sonora, Mexico's government, which controls...
Is Lake Mead Filling Back Up?
While Lake Mead's water levels have increased by a few feet since December 2022 thanks to the recent rain, it is projected to hit record lows later in 2023.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Places to Camp in New Mexico this Summer
New Mexico in the summer sounds like a hot proposition but there are many cool places to stay while visiting in the summer. Cool off in the campground pool or stay in the mountains where the temps are always moderate. Maybe you want to stay right in Santa Fe to experience everything the city has to offer. Here are the 5 best places to camp in New Mexico this summer!
tourcounsel.com
Phoenix Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Arizona
Phoenix Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Arizona. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Phoenix Premium Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 7 Warmest States in February
Whether you want to take a nice warm vacation in February, or you’re just curious, this month is great for traveling to warm states. While other states are experiencing snowstorms and cold weather, these states are under the sun. February is technically a winter month, although some states reach high and warm temperatures. It’s rare for the states on this list to drop below freezing. Instead, they are the seven warmest states in February. Keep reading to learn more about each.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
fox10phoenix.com
Stories of Perseverance: Arizona burn survivors traveled to Africa for days-long trek up Mount Kilimanjaro
Stories of Perseverance: Arizona burn victims travel to Africa and hike Mount Kilimanjaro. "It was surreal. The most amazing experience I could have ever had," said Isabella McCune. "I didn't even know if I'd be able to go back to what I would do before, if I'd still be able to run around." It has been said that life is full of mountains, with ups and downs, along with plenty of bumps along the way.
12news.com
Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley
PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
Pumping Mississippi River water west: solution or pipedream?
Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states.
AZFamily
Sky high cost of eggs forcing Arizona breakfast restaurants to raise prices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bob Thomas and his bike-riding buddies get together once a week for exercise and a good breakfast. It’s a meal that’s getting more and more expensive. “We’ve definitely seen prices increasing,” said Thomas. “A couple years ago, we could eat for $6 to $7, and now it’s $15.”
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma
Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
