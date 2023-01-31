You can almost see this jaguar’s mind working as it weighs up the possibilities of the situation. It is high up on a riverbank, gazing down at some river otters in the water below. They are bobbing up and down in a hilarious synchronized water dance and are in no hurry to get away from this predator. Meanwhile, the big cat peers down at them, trying to work out if they are entertainment or lunch. It is also calculating whether it would be able to get into the water quick enough to catch one and how it would get back out of the water with an otter in its mouth!

1 DAY AGO