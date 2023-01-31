Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his upcoming shows, and said his touring career is over because he "is not physically capable (of it)."In a statement released on Wednesday, the 74-year-old said he had a major accident four years ago in which he damaged his spine and that he can no longer cope with the travel required for a tour."My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage," he said. "My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."During his career --...

2 DAYS AGO