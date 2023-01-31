ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach Pillow and Coach McCullum Live tonight at 7 p.m. from the Hyatt House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– The Florida A&M Athletics coaches show returns to the Hyatt House Thursday nights as men's and women's basketball are in conference play. Coach Pillow and Coach McCullum Live start at 7 p.m. Eastern live from the Hyatt House with Rattler Sports Network host Melvin Beal. The first half of the show will feature Coach Pillow and the women's basketball program, as the second half will feature Coach McCullum and the men's basketball program. Tonight's guests include women's basketball and SWAC Player of the Week Ahriahna Grizzle.
Mide Oriyomi and Ahriahna Grizzle earn SWAC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has tabbed Florida A&M's Ahriahna Grizzle and Mide Oriyomi for SWAC Women's Basketball Weekly Honors for their outstanding performances during this past week of conference play. Player of the Week. Ahriahna Grizzle contributed 19 points in Florida A&M's overtime win against Alabama A&M. Her...
