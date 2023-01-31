TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– The Florida A&M Athletics coaches show returns to the Hyatt House Thursday nights as men's and women's basketball are in conference play. Coach Pillow and Coach McCullum Live start at 7 p.m. Eastern live from the Hyatt House with Rattler Sports Network host Melvin Beal. The first half of the show will feature Coach Pillow and the women's basketball program, as the second half will feature Coach McCullum and the men's basketball program. Tonight's guests include women's basketball and SWAC Player of the Week Ahriahna Grizzle.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO