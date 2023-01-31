Read full article on original website
Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos
The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics! The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun...
Several dead and nearly 400,000 Texans without power as ice storm expected to end Thursday
Several Texans are dead and nearly 400,000 people in the state are without power as ice storms are expected to ease up in the South on Thursday.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Power outages possible as ice builds across North Texas
Power crews across North Texas are expecting to stay busy on Wednesday as a buildup of ice could cause issues with power lines and take down tree branches. Steady freezing rain is expected to fall Wednesday afternoon and night. "The risk today and tonight is for increasing ice-related hazards," said...
Ice Storm Warning could mean power outages, more flight cancellations
With the National Weather Service now posting an Ice Storm Warning for much of North Texas today it’s likely we are going to see a lot of power outages and flight delays. For now, the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth area is having few problems
easttexasradio.com
Wednesday’s Winter Weather Update
Due to ice-packed and slick roadways, you should avoid travel now through early Thursday. Stay home! If you have to be out on the roads over the next few days, slow down, watch for ice or black ice, and give yourself plenty of time for driving. An ice storm warning...
easttexasradio.com
Weather Temporarily Halts USPS Delivery
The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday it is temporarily halting operations in North Texas Post Offices until further notice. It made a move in what it called an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of postal customers and employees. The USPS says it will update when normal operations would resume.
kswo.com
Winter weather to come to an end by tomorrow as we start next warming trend | 2/1 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Isolated-to-scattered wintry precipitation is slowly traversing north across Southwest Oklahoma, bringing with it the rain, freezing drizzle/rain, and light snow flurries that we have long awaited this week. It won’t be much, as we will only expect between a glaze to 0.10″ of accumulations this evening and overnight (north of the Red River), at most accruing up to 0.25″. However, this depends on when/if the dry air layer at the surface erodes away for more saturated conditions, which is currently causing some falling precipitation to evaporate before it reaches the ground. Accumulations amounts will be higher in North Texas where wintry precipitation has been falling all afternoon, leading to slicker and more hazardous roads tonight. Temperatures tonight will stay below freezing and down to the mid/upper 20s by early tomorrow morning, causing roads that develop any wetness to become slick for the Thursday morning commute. Cloud coverage will be overcast with light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
easttexasradio.com
Icy Wednesday Night
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for areas along and west of the I- 35 corridor. It is for a half inch of ice accumulation through early Thursday, resulting in tree breakage and localized power outages in addition to hazardous or impossible travel conditions. A Winter Storm Warning continues elsewhere in North and Central Texas for persisting freezing rain and sleet, leading to dangerous travel. Prepare for power outages by bundling up, ensuring you have flashlights, batteries, and an indoor safe heat source if possible!
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
Weather conditions expected to start improving by Thursday
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The end of Winter Storm Mara that has swept across the state is in sight. Here is what the National Weather Service said the next couple of days should look like. Early this afternoon, freezing rain scattered across much of West Central Texas, with some sleet mixed in. […]
brady-today.com
Ice Storm Warning Now in Effect For West Central Texas
At 8:15PM on Tuesday, January 31st, the National Weather Service in San Angelo issued an ICE STORM WARNING in effect until 6 AM CST Thursday morning. Several rounds of wintry precipitation are expected through Wednesday night. The precipitation will be mainly in the form of freezing rain and sleet. The precipitation could be moderate to heavy at times. Total ice accumulations of a quarter to one half of an inch are possible, with localized higher amounts across portions of west central Texas until 6 AM CST Thursday.
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
kgns.tv
Cold and Wet Through Wednesday, Clearing Thursday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cold airmass will remain in control of our weather through Wednesday night. Temperatures, while cold, will remain above freezing, and I am not expecting any ice. Icy conditions will occur over much of Texas from around San Antonio and north and westward to Midland and up I-35 to Dallas and beyond. Drier air will filter in, clearing skies late Thursday. A slow warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon.
North Texans without power are finding ways to stay warm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - ERCOT says it's ready for this winter weather system, with enough supply to meet forecasted demand. However, you may be seeing some localized power outages. Oncor is reporting almost 19,000 customers are affected right now. The majority of these occurring in east Texas. For the last 24 hours, Andrew Ventura's truck has served as a second home. A place to keep warm and power up his phone. "The power outages have been pretty bad around here," Venutra said. "It started last night around 6 p.m., 7 p.m... and then it lasted throughout the night until about 4 or 5 a.m....
Here are the latest North Texas power outage numbers and Oncor map
DALLAS — As the winter weather storm continues this week, some North Texans are experiencing power outages in the area. Oncor updates its reported power outages on a map on its website. POWER OUTAGE MAP. Power outages were beginning to increase across Oncor's coverage area on Wednesday, with around...
