LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Isolated-to-scattered wintry precipitation is slowly traversing north across Southwest Oklahoma, bringing with it the rain, freezing drizzle/rain, and light snow flurries that we have long awaited this week. It won’t be much, as we will only expect between a glaze to 0.10″ of accumulations this evening and overnight (north of the Red River), at most accruing up to 0.25″. However, this depends on when/if the dry air layer at the surface erodes away for more saturated conditions, which is currently causing some falling precipitation to evaporate before it reaches the ground. Accumulations amounts will be higher in North Texas where wintry precipitation has been falling all afternoon, leading to slicker and more hazardous roads tonight. Temperatures tonight will stay below freezing and down to the mid/upper 20s by early tomorrow morning, causing roads that develop any wetness to become slick for the Thursday morning commute. Cloud coverage will be overcast with light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

