Fort Worth, TX

North Dallas Gazette

1619 Project One Act Play Festival premieres at Bishop Arts Theater Center

The story of America has traditionally centered around the courage of its founders, the ideals for which they fought and freedom that resulted from their struggle. But in August of 2019, Nikole Hannah-Jones sought to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

One of Fort Worth’s Landmark Mansions Sells For $6.1 Million — Inside the Baldridge House

The Baldridge Home is one Fort Worth mansion many have peeked around the hedges to get a glimpse at through the years. One historic home along Fort Worth’s famous Crestline sits on a coveted 1.49 acre lot where it has presided over the neighborhood for more than 110 years. The cattle baron-era mansion has been on the market for a few years now, just waiting for new caretaker to arrive. Now the historic estate, located at 5100 Crestline Road, has been sold, passing along more than a century’s worth of stories and its pedigree to a new owner.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery

Journalist Rodney Hawkins didn't get a full picture of African American history from school. "I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn't that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it."
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now

Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
FORT WORTH, TX
glasstire.com

SMU’s Meadows Museum Opens Call for 2023 Moss/Chumley Award

The Dallas-based Meadows Museum, part of Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts, has sent out a call for applications for its 2023 Moss/Chumley North Texas Artist Award. Each year since 1995, the award has been bestowed upon a North Texas artist of note who has, according to...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Emporium Pies Needs a Name For Its New Pie

Emporium Pies, Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and 5 Mile Chocolate have collaborated on a new pie recipe, and now there's a contest to name this creation through Feb. 8. The winner gets a free pie and, one would assume, bragging rights. The new pie contains espresso from Oak Cliff Coffee...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: February 3-5

After a week of being stuck inside due to the bad weather there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Swinging Sixties Midcentury Modern in JanMar Just Flew Off The Market

There are a few neighborhoods in Dallas where preservation has a firm foothold. JanMar is one of them. This original Midcentury Modern is a big win for our city because not only will it remain standing, but it will also be thoughtfully and carefully updated. JanMar was developed in the...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Quick Look: Reggae Wings & Tings. Is it a Hidden Gem?

We recently posted our story on essential hidden gems of Dallas to the Observer Facebook page, and one of the commenters recommended Reggae Wings & Tings in Mesquite. Intrigued, and because we are nothing if not accommodating, we ventured out to see what was up with this little spot that specializes in Jamaican cuisine including jerk chicken, wings, curry goat, salt fish, steamed cabbage and, to quote its website, “lord more.”
MESQUITE, TX
papercitymag.com

Where to Find the Absolute Best King Cakes Across Dallas-Fort Worth

King Cakes originated in France and Spain to celebrate Epiphany on January 6th. However, in New Orleans, King Cake morphed into a Mardi Gras tradition to be indulged in before Ash Wednesday when Lent begins. The sweet, circular pastry with its traditional colors of purple, gold, and green can be found all over Dallas-Fort Worth. PaperCity has rounded up a list of where to find the best local takes on the beloved Fat Tuesday treat.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Black Business Spotlight: M&P’s Kitchen

At m & p’s kitchen, they serve cuisine such as waffle platter, taco salad bowl, stuffed potatoes, 6-piece wing basket, and pancake breakfast. Located south marsalis ave. You can order online for carryout or delivery. Closed on mondays open tue-sun. Sure to please your tastebuds. 4454 S Marsalis Ave,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
Ellis County Press

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff to film in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY – According to Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s office, residents can expect the historic courthouse in downtown Waxahachie to be transformed into a television set for a new TV series, “1883: Bass Reeves” in February. Between Feb. 8 and 17, the courthouse will serve...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX

