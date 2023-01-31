Read full article on original website
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
1619 Project One Act Play Festival premieres at Bishop Arts Theater Center
The story of America has traditionally centered around the courage of its founders, the ideals for which they fought and freedom that resulted from their struggle. But in August of 2019, Nikole Hannah-Jones sought to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”
Two New Concepts Planned for Fort Worth’s Sundance Square
Hopscotch and Wines from A Broad are in the works with openings tentatively set for later this year.
papercitymag.com
One of Fort Worth’s Landmark Mansions Sells For $6.1 Million — Inside the Baldridge House
The Baldridge Home is one Fort Worth mansion many have peeked around the hedges to get a glimpse at through the years. One historic home along Fort Worth’s famous Crestline sits on a coveted 1.49 acre lot where it has presided over the neighborhood for more than 110 years. The cattle baron-era mansion has been on the market for a few years now, just waiting for new caretaker to arrive. Now the historic estate, located at 5100 Crestline Road, has been sold, passing along more than a century’s worth of stories and its pedigree to a new owner.
keranews.org
Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery
Journalist Rodney Hawkins didn't get a full picture of African American history from school. "I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn't that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it."
fortworthreport.org
Meet Snoop Dogg, the grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show
Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight European Cross, is the 2023 Junior Grand Champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show. And he’s about to make his owner a lot of money after his impressive showing during Friday’s Junior Steer Show. Snoop Dogg will be sold at the Stock...
keranews.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn't take long for spectators to notice Ford's head bobbing and fist pumping.
Today I Learned Fort Worth Had a Red Light District and It’s Supposedly Haunted Now
Looks like this stretch of town in Fort Worth was off limits for the law, anything went down here back in the day. I would assume the most famous Red Light District is probably in Amsterdam in modern days. However, Red Light Districts were all over America back in the day. Apparently the term originated in Sandusky, Ohio if you can believe it. Brothels would use red lights to try to attract new customers back in the day and that's where the term comes from.
glasstire.com
SMU’s Meadows Museum Opens Call for 2023 Moss/Chumley Award
The Dallas-based Meadows Museum, part of Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts, has sent out a call for applications for its 2023 Moss/Chumley North Texas Artist Award. Each year since 1995, the award has been bestowed upon a North Texas artist of note who has, according to...
Dallas Observer
Emporium Pies Needs a Name For Its New Pie
Emporium Pies, Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and 5 Mile Chocolate have collaborated on a new pie recipe, and now there's a contest to name this creation through Feb. 8. The winner gets a free pie and, one would assume, bragging rights. The new pie contains espresso from Oak Cliff Coffee...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: February 3-5
After a week of being stuck inside due to the bad weather there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
These two 'Yellowstone' stars are coming to Fort Worth on Friday
FORT WORTH, Texas — Get ready, "Yellowstone" fans: Rip is coming to town. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Paramount's hit Western drama series, will make an appearance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday night. Hauser, along with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, will be...
CandysDirt.com
A Swinging Sixties Midcentury Modern in JanMar Just Flew Off The Market
There are a few neighborhoods in Dallas where preservation has a firm foothold. JanMar is one of them. This original Midcentury Modern is a big win for our city because not only will it remain standing, but it will also be thoughtfully and carefully updated. JanMar was developed in the...
Chili, line dancing, and Old 97's: Here are 32 things to do in DFW this weekend
TEXAS, USA — Who's ready to be back outside?!. This week's winter storm has had a lot of us in our homes for several days. The good news is our temps will start moving above freezing Thursday and the sunshine will be back this weekend. Keep in mind, it...
Dallas Observer
Quick Look: Reggae Wings & Tings. Is it a Hidden Gem?
We recently posted our story on essential hidden gems of Dallas to the Observer Facebook page, and one of the commenters recommended Reggae Wings & Tings in Mesquite. Intrigued, and because we are nothing if not accommodating, we ventured out to see what was up with this little spot that specializes in Jamaican cuisine including jerk chicken, wings, curry goat, salt fish, steamed cabbage and, to quote its website, “lord more.”
papercitymag.com
Where to Find the Absolute Best King Cakes Across Dallas-Fort Worth
King Cakes originated in France and Spain to celebrate Epiphany on January 6th. However, in New Orleans, King Cake morphed into a Mardi Gras tradition to be indulged in before Ash Wednesday when Lent begins. The sweet, circular pastry with its traditional colors of purple, gold, and green can be found all over Dallas-Fort Worth. PaperCity has rounded up a list of where to find the best local takes on the beloved Fat Tuesday treat.
Airline Expands In Texas, Opening Access To Over 125 Destinations
Delta Airlines is amping up its presence in the Lone Star State!
texasmetronews.com
Black Business Spotlight: M&P’s Kitchen
At m & p’s kitchen, they serve cuisine such as waffle platter, taco salad bowl, stuffed potatoes, 6-piece wing basket, and pancake breakfast. Located south marsalis ave. You can order online for carryout or delivery. Closed on mondays open tue-sun. Sure to please your tastebuds. 4454 S Marsalis Ave,...
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
fortworthreport.org
This Fort Worth barbershop will offer more than free haircuts on Sunday
Antonio Igbokidi remembers his father as the man “behind the newspaper.”. At home, he was quiet, almost mysterious. “But I remember going to a barbershop with him often,” Igbokidi said, “and him talking about things I’ve never heard him talk about.”. Igbokidi’s dad, who immigrated...
Ellis County Press
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff to film in Ellis County
ELLIS COUNTY – According to Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s office, residents can expect the historic courthouse in downtown Waxahachie to be transformed into a television set for a new TV series, “1883: Bass Reeves” in February. Between Feb. 8 and 17, the courthouse will serve...
