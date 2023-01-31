Read full article on original website
Andrew Foden joins HNTB’s national bridge practice
Andrew Foden, PhD, PE has joined HNTB as national bridge practice consultant and vice president. Based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Foden is a known leader and expert in all aspects of bridge design, evaluation, rehabilitation, testing and analysis on bridge projects from conception to construction. He has a particular strength and expertise in the use and application of ultra-high-performance concrete. Recently, he was the lead subject matter expert for the UHPC overlay project currently underway on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. This is the first application in the world of this technology on a suspension bridge. When completed, it will set a record in the United States for the largest use of UHPC on a single project.
How Groundbreaking Technology Is Enhancing Grass Roots Communication, Fostering Greater Community Understanding on Transit Project
How virtual reality helped WSP engineers describe how a major San Antonio transit project will benefit historically disadvantaged neighborhoods. As the San Antonio lead for communications and public involvement at WSP USA, one of my primary goals is to find ways to help our engineers and project managers engage effectively and effortlessly with the community and educate them about our projects.
WoodWorks Releases Open-Source Mass Timber Installer Training Curriculum
With the release of 10 mass timber installer training modules in adaptable PowerPoint format, WoodWorks – Wood Products Council has further expanded the ability of design and construction teams to pursue mass timber projects, and of U.S. workers to develop the skills they need to construct these buildings. Intended...
Kevin Shelley, AIA, LEED AP promoted to Chief Operations Officer at Schmidt Associates
The leadership of Indianapolis-based Schmidt Associates, a regional architecture, engineering, and interior design firm, has promoted firm principal, Kevin Shelley, AIA, LEED AP to Chief Operations Officer. With a Bachelor of Architecture from Ball State University, Shelley joined Schmidt Associates in 1990. He has served as an architectural graduate, project...
Coffman Engineers Appoints Chad Heimbigner as First Chief Operating Officer
Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a multidiscipline consulting engineering firm, appointed Spokane Principal and civil engineer Chad Heimbigner, PE, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Heimbigner will provide executive guidance to Coffman’s business groups, including Human Resources, Marketing, Information Technology, and Business Systems. The new COO role at Coffman addresses the need to provide adequate support for the firm’s operations as the company continues to grow.
2023 ElevateHER Cohort and Advisors
During her nearly two decade career in the AEC industry, Adrienne Taylor first found success by developing her technical skills and knowledge, which was a catalyst for early advancement. After moving into a personnel management position, Adrienne began thinking more about her team, and this shift in mindset has led her to challenge the problems in the AEC industry that restrict advancement for women. These issues, which are restricting innovation and efficiency according to Taylor, can be solved with improved education, providing opportunities, and following through.
Ty Jahn, P.E., Serving as Technical Program Chair at ISM’s 15th International Workshop on Micropiles
Ty Jahn, P.E., is serving as the technical program chair at ISM’s 15th International Workshop on Micropiles being held May 31-June 2, 2023, in Vail, Colorado. Jahn is an area manager for Condon-Johnson & Associates, working in Bozeman, Montana. With over a decade of experience in the geotechnical construction space, Jahn specializes in small-diameter drilling and micropiles. He has used that experience to lead successful construction projects and designs across the Western United States. He is a registered professional engineer in three states. Over the years, his strengths at Condon-Johnson have garnered recognition for representing North America in the 2019 ISM Micropile World Cup and publishing several papers. He may spend his days in Bozeman, but it’s the desire to come up with creative new solutions to problems that gets him out of bed in the morning.
5000 Employee US Heavy Civil firm, Clyde Companies, Selects SIS Construct 365 with Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP for Digital Transformation
SIS, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications, and leading implementation consultant of ERP|CRM|BI solutions for commercial construction and other project and service-based organizations built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, is pleased to announce:. Clyde Companies has selected SIS Construct 365 applications including Construct 365 Project Cost Management and Construct 365...
Civil + Structural Engineer Media Seeking Sponsors for 6th Annual Engineering Drone Video of the Year Competition
Fayetteville, AR, January 31, 2023 – Civil+Structural Engineer Media is currently seeking sponsors for the 2023 iteration of their international competition, the Engineering Drone Video of the Year (EDVY). The competition runs from now through April 28th, 2023 and draws interest from more than 60 countries all over the world.
Port Tampa Bay Secures Second ‘Smart Pond’ To Further Improve Water Quality, Build on Flood & Climate Resiliency
With port executives from around the country attending the American Association of Port Authority (AAPA) Port Opportunities with Energy, Resiliency and Sustainability (POWERS) summit at host seaport Port Tampa Bay, National Stormwater Trust, Inc. revealed the recent installation of a second Smart Pond to further strengthen water quality and flood protection near the port and Tampa Bay.
MentorAPM selected to provide CMMS for Alexandria Renew Enterprises
Leading edge asset management software solutions provider MentorAPM has been selected to provide and implement a complete Computerized Maintenance Management Solution (CMMS) for Alexandria Renew Enterprises (AlexRenew), Alexandria, Virginia’s wastewater treatment provider. Continuing on its 70-year-old mission to protect public health and the environment, AlexRenew will utilize the MentorAPM Work & Asset Performance Management Suite to optimize its infrastructure investments, increase productivity and enhance its ability to manage existing assets and maintenance through improved processes.
Leveraging Data to Solve Construction’s Population Problem
Late last year, the world reached a significant milestone. According to the UN, our planet’s population now stands at 8 billion people. Understandably, hitting this milestone has not caused any immediate or direct changes to how the world lives and works, but it is a good opportunity to think about what the future looks like. While there is general consensus that population growth will continue in the near term (reaching 9.7 billion by 2050), forecasts vary for the long term, with some prognosticators expecting a population decline beginning around the year 2100.
