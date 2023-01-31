Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Voyager Digital creditor requests trustee to seize control of the estate
A Voyager creditor has requested a chapter 11 trustee to partake in the bankruptcy trial of Voyager Digital. Previously, Voyager and its creditors resisted Alameda Research’s attempts to recoup $446 million in loan repayments. A Voyager creditor and finance lawyer has requested the involvement of a chapter 11 trustee...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto-friendly bank ends loans backed by mining rigs: Details inside
BankProv will no longer provide loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs after writing off $47.9 million in loans. Mining rigs that secured loans have been forced to sell equipment during the several crypto crashes within the past two years. Crypto-friendly bank BankProv has announced that it will no longer provide...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin [DOGE] to rise beyond 40%? Whale activity may spur rally
Dogecoin recently saw an increase in whale transactions. The dog-themed token has also recently seen a spike in its daily active addresses. Whale activity has increased for Dogecoin [DOGE], which is also the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Whales’ action boosted the token price and impacted some other indicators as well.
ambcrypto.com
TRON lauds crypto taxation in China – is an expansion underway
TRON confirmed that it sided with the idea of taxing cryptos if it supported healthy growth. The latest FOMC meeting could result in TRX’s upside. The harsh events of the crypto market in 2022 have certainly called for a deeper focus on regulation. As a result, this will allow governments to implement taxes for the crypto market. Similarly, the TRON [TRX] network confirmed that it was open-minded to the idea of taxing cryptocurrencies if it would help the industry grow in the right direction.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin records uptick as whales return: What this means for the king coin
Bitcoin saw over 50,000 in Coin Days Destroyed. The Aroon indicator, however, pointed to the absence of pending price reversal. There are indications that Bitcoin’s [BTC] recovery remained active at press time, and that it may soon surpass the $23,000 price level. The fact that these transactions appeared to be increasing suggested that it was caused by the movement of whales.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: With Puell Multiple above capitulation, will miners halt selling?
Miners might revert to a revenue increase as the Puell Multiple left the capitulation area. Market statistics showed that the current condition was not overheated. Bitcoin [BTC] holders were not the only recipients of welcome developments recently. Like the holders, miners who have struggled with inhospitable conditions may also have cause to celebrate in the near term. This is after they had spent months in losses.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Will institutional interest be BTC’s savior?
CME Open Interest in Bitcoin grew, implying a decline in volatility. Miner revenue fell while selling pressure increased. According to a 31 January tweet by Arcane Research, Bitcoin’s [BTC] rally was slowing down. Despite this, institutional interest in Bitcoin continued to grow. One indicator of high institutional interest in...
ambcrypto.com
How Aave’s treasury will help it rise above MakerDAO and Uniswap
Aave’s treasury funds saw significant growth. Other competitors also witnessed a surge in their treasury funds. Decentralized lending protocol Aave [AAVE] has seen a growth in its treasury funds, according to a 1 February tweet from Delphi Digital. The growth in treasury funds is an indicator of consistent revenue generation for the protocol, which can be used for various initiatives, such as development, marketing, and strategic planning.
ambcrypto.com
Breaking down stats as crypto witnesses 93% YoY decline on exploits
According to research, cryptocurrency hacks caused $8.8 million in damages in January. When compared to the $121.4 million in exploitable losses in January 2022, January’s data indicated a 92.7% drop. In addition to the bullish cryptocurrency market rebound in January 2023, there have been other encouraging industry reports. This...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum breaks into $1,700 range briefly as traders scramble for profit
2 February saw ETH hit $1,713 for the first time in four months. The inflow of ETH into exchanges exceeds the outflow signifying sell pressure. Ethereum [ETH] experienced a price increase before the close of the trading session on 2 February, bringing it to its highest level in more than four months. How did traders respond to it, and how might their responses impact the future price of ETH?
ambcrypto.com
ETH and SOL NFTs in trouble after market shutdown? Analyzing…
Both NFTZ and the Rally sidechain announced plans to close the projects. Ethereum and Solana NFTs increased sales in the last 30 days. Despite some resurgence in NFT prices and transactions, the ecosystem might still be plagued with some downsides. Bloomberg, in its 31 January update, reported that the DeFiance Digital Revolution EFT, also known as ticketNFTZ, was shutting down.
ambcrypto.com
Why Axie Infinity’s [AXS] lending offer is a silver lining in dark clouds
AXS users can now access NFT loans and also earn staking rewards. Despite the development, Axie Infinity was struggling with improving adoption. On 2 February, Axie Infinity’s [AXS] engine, the Ronin network, confirmed that users of the Play-to-Earn project could access loans directly in their wallet. According to the announcement, the feature was made available after the network’s collaboration with MetaLend.
ambcrypto.com
Solana’s Everlend: What happens when project fails to meet liquidity needs
Everlend recently announced that it is shutting down its operations. Assessing the potential impact of Solana’s new loss. Every blockchain network aims to achieve healthy growth and the same goes for dApps and projects operating within those networks. But, success is not always guaranteed especially in unfavorable market conditions....
ambcrypto.com
Binance launches Greenfield Whitepaper, more utility for BNB: Details inside
Binance released a whitepaper for its Web3 blockchain project. Binance Coin (BNB) will be used as gas and payment on the new network. According to a post by BNB Chain on 1 February, Binance has reportedly issued a whitepaper for its Greenfield Web3 storage project. Once the whitepaper was made available, it began the process of preparing the newest project on the Binance Chain for its eventual launch and use.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink [LINK] dropped to a key support level – Will it hold?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK faced a price rejection at the selling pressure zone at $7.500. Holders still enjoyed profits. Chainlink’s [LINK] uptrend momentum was facing a crucial short-term blockade. LINK dropped...
ambcrypto.com
Markets don’t believe Powell- Look at Bitcoin’s likely move in February
The FOMC meeting on 1 February was perhaps the most anticipated event in the investment landscape. This includes the cryptocurrency market, hence the heavy expectations, especially among Bitcoin investors and enthusiasts. Is your portfolio green? Check out the Bitcoin Profit Calculator. The biggest question of the day was whether the...
ambcrypto.com
Core Scientific to borrow millions from investment bank after court approval
Core Scientific has received permission from the bankruptcy court to borrow up to $70 million from B. Riley. The new credit facility will replace an existing one that was extended by B. Riley in December 2022. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has granted Core Scientific...
ambcrypto.com
BAYC and MAYC leads NFT market January rejuvenation- Decoding ‘how’
The Yuga Labs collections topped NFT sales in January. Interest in digital collectibles soared but BAYC and MAYC had lost their spots. Like inseparable sisters, the NFT market joined its counterpart, the crypto market in recovering from the reds recorded for most of the second half (H2) of 2022. However, these were not the only ones who acted like they were entangled.
ambcrypto.com
86% of Tether was concentrated among four people till 2018
A report by WSJ revealed that 86% of Tether was controlled by four people as of 2018. The USDT issuer has disclosed very little about its operations and ownership structure. A new report by the Wall Street Journal brought to light some interesting facts and numbers related to the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin.
ambcrypto.com
The year is 2043; What is XRP’s ODL show like?
Ripple’s ODL product reaches new heights but sees a decline in sales. XRP’s price and weighted sentiment metric surge, but growing short positions raise concerns. Ripple‘s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) product has been making headlines as the firm reported sales of over $200 million in Q4 of 2022.
Comments / 0