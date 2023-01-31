Read full article on original website
Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna placed on non-disciplinary leave
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish School Board decided to place Superintendent John Cerna on non-disciplinary leave during an ongoing investigation, according to a letter from Acting Superintendent Shawn Myers. He reports that no further details can be released regarding the investigation at this time. “This decision by the Toppenish...
Hermiston broadcasting students nationally recognized
HERMISTON, Or.- Hermiston School District broadcasting students were nationally recognized at the Student Television Network (STN) Fall National Competition. Three Sandstone Middle School students received an honorable mention at the competition for their student store promo video. The video showcased what the student store offered, when it was open and how to purchase items.
$10k in grants available for new Grandview businesses
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- The City of Grandview is offering five grants of up to $10,000 to qualified new business owners as an effort to improve the local economy and help budding entrepreneurs. “Grandview is a family-friendly, growth-oriented community, and we are looking for ways to help new business owners settle into...
Fire at Dolphin Apartments closes Kennewick Ave
KENNEWICK, Wash. - First responders are at Dolphin Apartments on Waverly Place after a fire, according to crews on scene. The fire was considered contained at 4:05 p.m., a half-hour after crews were notified of the fire. The Pasco Fire Department is on scene. No injuries have been reported, but...
KFD responds to electrical fire at Kennewick home
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) crews responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of S. Morain St. around 9:25 p.m. on February 1. When fire crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the house. Water was applied to an outside wall on the back of the house and the fire was put out.
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns of Bitcoin scam callers
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an influx of scam calls regarding Bitcoin transfers to the office. It reports that numerous people have reported cold calls with an elaborate story asking for Bitcoin. The caller will likely use information about you found...
Franklin County Prosecutor's Office agrees with officers' use of force in 2020 shooting
PASCO, Wash. — The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is releasing preliminary findings in its investigation into a murder and officer-involved shooting suspect from 2020, Miguel Montalvo. He and his cousin were being investigated by the Pasco Police Department in May 2020 as suspects in an earlier murder when an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to the press release prepared by Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Sant.
Richland PD: Suspect in McMurray St. shooting on the run, considered armed and dangerous
A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.
Evening update February 1: Breaking McMurray St. shooting information
The Richland Police Department has named the suspected shooter from the McMurray St shooting after he got away from an attempted arrest on February 1. Michael Reep is considered armed and dangerous.
Morning news and weather update February 2: OR torture suspect also killed two men, suspect in Richland murder still on the run and warmer temps on the way
The suspect who used dating apps to contact his victims and who died by suicide in Oregon reportedly also killed two men. Richland police are still looking for the murder suspect from last week. The suspect rammed two police cars and was able to elude police once again. Warmer weather is on the way as we get closer to the weekend.
