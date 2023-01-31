Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Rival Exec Says Angels Star Prioritizes 'Comfort' Over Money
One MLB executive has said that Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani prefers comfort over money as the superstar approaches free agency next offseason. That's per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who referenced the remark amid a larger answer in response to a question on whether...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations
The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that had "had some stipulations in it."
Bleacher Report
Orioles Don't Plan to Renew Camden Yards Lease, Want to 'Revamp' Stadium District
The Baltimore Orioles confirmed Wednesday that they won't trigger a five-year extension to their current lease at Camden Yards. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Orioles chairman John Angelos released statements both affirming their desire for "a long-term, multi-decade, public-private partnership that both develops and revitalizes the Camden Yards complex as a magnet for sports tourism and leverages Maryland taxpayers' investment in the property."
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: 'Not Sure' Nets Want Kyle Lowry $30M Heat Contract in Kyrie Irving Trade
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's already being linked to the Miami Heat. While Kyle Lowry would almost certainly be placed in any package the South Florida franchise has to offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that the Nets might not be interested in taking on Lowry's contract.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish's Camp Expects Wing to be Dealt Before Deadline
Cam Reddish isn't part of the New York Knicks' rotation at this point, and it will reportedly be a surprise if he isn't dealt ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Ian Begley of SNY reported New York is "widely expected to trade" him, noting the Duke product's side also believes he will be moved "and has no interest" in his bench role continuing past the deadline.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Clippers May Be Skeptical of Kyrie Irving Trade; Fear Upsetting Chemistry
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's going to have no shortage of suitors leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline. One of those potential suitors is the Los Angeles Clippers as they continue to look at the point guard...
Bleacher Report
John Wall Trade Rumors: Clippers 'Proactive' in Seeking Deal for PG Ahead of Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers are looking for trade partners for point guard John Wall prior to the Feb. 9 deadline, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. "Multiple people across the league said the Clippers have been proactive in seeking trade partners for Wall and are considering the possibility of buying out the former five-time All-Star if a trade doesn't materialize," Greif wrote.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: GMs Believe Kyrie Irving Has 'Little' Trade Value After Nets Request
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a deal, but the eight-time All-Star apparently has "little value" as Thursday's NBA trade deadline nears. Andscape senior NBA writer Marc Spears relayed that news on the latest edition of ESPN's NBA Today:. "I've been speaking to six different general managers...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant 'Surprised' by Kyrie Irving Trade Request Ahead of Deadline
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was reportedly "surprised" to hear of teammate Kyrie Irving's trade request, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter Friday:. "Teams who are watching what happens with Kyrie Irving are really much more interested in Kevin Durant's response to this," Wojnarowski said. "I'm told that the trade request surprised everyone in Brooklyn today, including Kevin Durant, so how does he respond to this?"
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Prepared to Offer 3 1st-Round Picks for Raptors' OG Anunoby
If the Toronto Raptors decide to move OG Anunoby before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the New York Knicks are expected to make a significant offer for the 25-year-old. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Knicks are "widely believed" to be preparing an offer of three first-round draft picks for Anunoby.
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 'Murmurs' Magic Offer Fred VanVleet 'a Lot' of Money in Free Agency
Amid speculation that he could be moved before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has drawn the attention of an up-and-coming Eastern Conference team when he hits free agency this summer. On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 7:30 mark), ESPN's Tim...
Bleacher Report
LaVar Ball Updates Lonzo's Knee Injury Status; Says Bulls PG Had 'Debris in a Nerve'
Lonzo Ball hasn't played a game since January 2022 because of a knee injury that required multiple surgeries, and the Chicago Bulls point guard's father, LaVar, provided a health update during an appearance on the Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast. LaVar Ball said there was "debris in a nerve" but...
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
The New York Knicks are looking a little wobbly ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Tuesday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was their sixth defeat in their last eight games. If ever there was a time to bring roster reinforcements to the Big Apple, this might be it.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers 'Absolutely in a Buying Mode' amid O.G. Anunoby Buzz
Despite losing 13 of their last 21 games, the Portland Trail Blazers aren't shying away from trying to add talent ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Blazers are "absolutely in a buying mode" and they "would be very interested" if the Toronto Raptors make O.G. Anunoby available.
Bleacher Report
O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans Eyeing Raptors Wing amid Knicks Trade Buzz
Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby is one of the more popular names on the trade market this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on FanDuelTV Wednesday that at least four teams have expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby prior to the impending trade deadline. "I'm told the Suns,...
Bleacher Report
NBA Execs: Warriors Should Trade Draymond Green, 'Strong Chance' He Leaves in FA
Draymond Green has acknowledged his time with the Golden State Warriors will end at some point, but executives around the NBA think their divorce should happen before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (h/t Jack Simone), one Western Conference executive explained why trading Green would be...
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs Likely Suitors If Bulls Trade Star
The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are among the expected suitors for Zach LaVine, if the Chicago Bulls decide to trade the All-Star guard before the Feb. 9 deadline. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the four playoff contenders have "consistently been mentioned by...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Buzz: Lakers Know They Need Another Trade, Jazz Enter Westbrook Chat
The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory conversations centered around star guard Russell Westbrook, league sources tell Bleacher Report. However, the Lakers are said to be in communication with most teams to sift through the most reasonable and logical options available. Westbrook has found his comfort zone...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hornets Open to Moving 'Almost All Their Veterans' at NBA Trade Deadline
The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly open to dealing "almost all their veterans" as the NBA's Thursday trade deadline approaches. ESPN's Zach Lowe dropped that report in his latest article Friday. "It's hard to read anything into [LaMelo] Ball's season," Lowe wrote. "He has missed half of it. The Hornets are...
