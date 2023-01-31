Cam Reddish isn't part of the New York Knicks' rotation at this point, and it will reportedly be a surprise if he isn't dealt ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Ian Begley of SNY reported New York is "widely expected to trade" him, noting the Duke product's side also believes he will be moved "and has no interest" in his bench role continuing past the deadline.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO