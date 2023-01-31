ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations

The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that had "had some stipulations in it."
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Orioles Don't Plan to Renew Camden Yards Lease, Want to 'Revamp' Stadium District

The Baltimore Orioles confirmed Wednesday that they won't trigger a five-year extension to their current lease at Camden Yards. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Orioles chairman John Angelos released statements both affirming their desire for "a long-term, multi-decade, public-private partnership that both develops and revitalizes the Camden Yards complex as a magnet for sports tourism and leverages Maryland taxpayers' investment in the property."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Windhorst: 'Not Sure' Nets Want Kyle Lowry $30M Heat Contract in Kyrie Irving Trade

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's already being linked to the Miami Heat. While Kyle Lowry would almost certainly be placed in any package the South Florida franchise has to offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that the Nets might not be interested in taking on Lowry's contract.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish's Camp Expects Wing to be Dealt Before Deadline

Cam Reddish isn't part of the New York Knicks' rotation at this point, and it will reportedly be a surprise if he isn't dealt ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Ian Begley of SNY reported New York is "widely expected to trade" him, noting the Duke product's side also believes he will be moved "and has no interest" in his bench role continuing past the deadline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

John Wall Trade Rumors: Clippers 'Proactive' in Seeking Deal for PG Ahead of Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking for trade partners for point guard John Wall prior to the Feb. 9 deadline, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. "Multiple people across the league said the Clippers have been proactive in seeking trade partners for Wall and are considering the possibility of buying out the former five-time All-Star if a trade doesn't materialize," Greif wrote.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: GMs Believe Kyrie Irving Has 'Little' Trade Value After Nets Request

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a deal, but the eight-time All-Star apparently has "little value" as Thursday's NBA trade deadline nears. Andscape senior NBA writer Marc Spears relayed that news on the latest edition of ESPN's NBA Today:. "I've been speaking to six different general managers...
IRVING, NY
Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant 'Surprised' by Kyrie Irving Trade Request Ahead of Deadline

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was reportedly "surprised" to hear of teammate Kyrie Irving's trade request, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter Friday:. "Teams who are watching what happens with Kyrie Irving are really much more interested in Kevin Durant's response to this," Wojnarowski said. "I'm told that the trade request surprised everyone in Brooklyn today, including Kevin Durant, so how does he respond to this?"
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

The New York Knicks are looking a little wobbly ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Tuesday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was their sixth defeat in their last eight games. If ever there was a time to bring roster reinforcements to the Big Apple, this might be it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers 'Absolutely in a Buying Mode' amid O.G. Anunoby Buzz

Despite losing 13 of their last 21 games, the Portland Trail Blazers aren't shying away from trying to add talent ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. On the latest episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Blazers are "absolutely in a buying mode" and they "would be very interested" if the Toronto Raptors make O.G. Anunoby available.
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans Eyeing Raptors Wing amid Knicks Trade Buzz

Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby is one of the more popular names on the trade market this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on FanDuelTV Wednesday that at least four teams have expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby prior to the impending trade deadline. "I'm told the Suns,...

