WTRF- 7News

West Virginia passes a bill in the house that would give information on how to discipline children in school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

How Justice and Senate Republicans Get to Yes

Governor Jim Justice wants to negotiate. The West Virginia Governor said on Talkline Wednesday that he is ready and willing to try to get a deal with Senate Republicans on a tax cut plan, and that willingness includes giving ground. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said. Justice wants to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

W.Va. House passes student discipline bill

CHARLESTON — A bill passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday that would spell out specific requirements for student discipline raised concerns with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. House Bill 2890, modifying student discipline in the classroom, passed the House Tuesday in a 79-16 vote, sending the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate

Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children

Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints two to Judicial Circuit Court

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He worked as a civil attorney primarily in Barbour and Taylor Counties before being elected as Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney in 2016.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) —  Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Justice to Senate on tax plan: ‘Where’s the beef?’

Gov. Jim Justice is hoping for an answer soon from the state Senate about his proposal to cut personal income taxes. The governor has described, out loud, trying to be cordial about the Senate’s deliberations. But in recent stops around the state he’s also made it clear that his patience has limits.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
backcountryhunters.org

The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues

West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

5 News Investigates: A silent crisis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

