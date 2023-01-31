Read full article on original website
Metro News
How Justice and Senate Republicans Get to Yes
Governor Jim Justice wants to negotiate. The West Virginia Governor said on Talkline Wednesday that he is ready and willing to try to get a deal with Senate Republicans on a tax cut plan, and that willingness includes giving ground. “We’d absolutely compromise,” Justice said. Justice wants to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom.The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended if disruptive behavior continues. They said schools should be working to address the root cause of children's behavioral problems instead of punishing them."We live in an impoverished state with huge problems," said Democratic Del. David Elliott Pritt, who...
Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate
Good evening, it’s Wednesday. The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would require state officials to study homeless demographics, specifically to find out whether the state’s resources and support systems are attracting out-of-state residents. But first, the governor’s tax cut plan has run into a roadblock in the form of the West Virginia […] Gov. Justice’s tax cut plan hits a roadblock: The West Virginia Senate appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Bill to require “In God we trust” poster in all public schools passes WV senate
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The phrase, “In God we trust” could soon be required in every West Virginia public school building. Senate Bill 251 was approved by the state senate on January 30th. If the bill does become a law, it would require a poster featuring the American Flag, the West Virginia State Flag, […]
WTAP
West Virginia Senate passes bill to establish the West Virginia Guardian program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Senate on Monday passed a bill that seeks to add armed guardians to public schools. Senate Bill 282 would establish the West Virginia Guardian program. The program would allow retired military or law enforcement officers to act as independent contractors to provide armed security in West Virginia public schools.
Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children
Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
Gov. Justice appoints two to Judicial Circuit Court
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He worked as a civil attorney primarily in Barbour and Taylor Counties before being elected as Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney in 2016.
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
wchsnetwork.com
Commission seeks lawmakers help on utility hikes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission is calling on state lawmakers to intervene and put the brakes on rampant increases in West Virginia Utility bills. The Commission this week penned a letter to members of the Kanawha County Delegation for some kind of legislation which would hold the line on those constant hikes in bills for water, gas, and electricity.
Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
Morgan Messenger
Poll: Most West Virginians oppose ‘Culture War’ bills, many young adults consider leaving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A recent scientific poll indicates young West Virginians are unhappy with the Legislature’s focus on divisive social issues to the point that a majority would at least consider leaving the state if the restrictive bills are passed and the trend continues. Already a subscriber? Log...
Metro News
Justice to Senate on tax plan: ‘Where’s the beef?’
Gov. Jim Justice is hoping for an answer soon from the state Senate about his proposal to cut personal income taxes. The governor has described, out loud, trying to be cordial about the Senate’s deliberations. But in recent stops around the state he’s also made it clear that his patience has limits.
Marshall University students react to West Virginia bill that would allow guns on campus
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University students have mixed opinions on a proposed bill that would allow guns on college campuses across West Virginia. This bill passed the State Senate with a 29-4 vote. Right now, universities have the complete say-so on if weapons are allowed on campus. If the bill passes, they say that […]
backcountryhunters.org
The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues
West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
West Virginia Governor said he’s leaning toward running for Senate, “We could lose our country”
In an exclusive interview with WTRF 7News, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is leaning toward running for a Senate seat and that his announcement could come soon. ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought and I’m still very,very,very seriously considering it. In fact, I’m probably leaning that way and you’ll hear an announcement […]
West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
WDTV
5 News Investigates: A silent crisis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
