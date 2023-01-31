Read full article on original website
Changes needed after death of four-week-old Norfolk baby - report
Following the death of a four-week-old baby changes are needed to protect children from neglect, a safeguarding review has found. It is thought the baby's mother, who had been drinking and smoking cannabis, may have rolled on her while asleep. Maternal neglect had previously been raised concerning the baby's siblings.
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
More than 30 dogs rescued in Kent after owner's death
More than 30 terriers have been rescued from a bungalow after the owner died. The property in Rainham, Kent, was thought to be home to six dogs, but the RSPCA found many more spread across heavily-cluttered rooms. The animal charity set up traps and cameras to catch the more fearful...
Tiny kitten saved from Hartlepool recycling plant picking line
A four-week old kitten that survived going through heavy machinery at a recycling plant has been adopted by a member of staff. JB, named after the site in Hartlepool, is believed to have been put into a recycling bin before making her way to the processing centre. She was discovered...
Nicola Bulley: Missing dog walker's parents speak of their dread
The parents of a missing mother-of-two have spoken of their "dread" at the thought of never seeing her again as the search continued for a seventh day. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.
A38 crash: Parents want teenager to be 'remembered with love'
The parents of a 19-year-old who was killed in a crash want their daughter to be remembered "with love". Bethany Branson, from Bridgwater, had been travelling on the A38 with a friend on 8 November 2022, when their car was involved in a collision. Luke Hawkes, 28, has been jailed...
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
Bobi breaks Guinness World Record for oldest dog ever
A 30-year-old Portuguese dog has been named as the world's oldest ever by Guinness World Records - beating a record that stood for a century. Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo - a breed that has an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years. The previous oldest dog...
