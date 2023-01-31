Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Ice Fest Coming Feb. 3 to Quaint Town on Lake MichiganjoemoodySaint Joseph, MI
WGNtv.com
Northwest Indiana couple surprised to find peace sign on ultrasound
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A couple in Northwest Indiana was elated to see their daughter flashing the “peace sign” in a recent ultrasound. After having their first two children at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Kyle and Abby Weener, of Hammond, walked in Tuesday expecting a normal visit.
WNDU
New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
laportecounty.life
La Porte Civic Auditorium renovates with 21st Century in mind
A key part of the La Porte community, the La Porte Civic Auditorium has been a staple throughout the Region since 1930. In an effort to both modernize the Civic Auditorium and maintain its history, renovations have been planned for the almost 100-year-old building. “The importance of the Civic to...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Free DuSable Museum event to honor Steppin' pioneer DJ Sam Chatman
A free event Thursday at the DuSable Black History Museum is highlighting a Chicago contribution to Black culture.
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Charged in Fatality
(South Bend, IN) - A Michigan City man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian several months ago following a Notre Dame football game. Authorities say fans were walking from the stadium in South Bend when 33-year-old Donald Culpepper was turning onto Indiana 23 and struck the man crossing an intersection on foot.
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
laportecounty.life
Porter County Highway Department plows through obstacles to serve citizens in winter weather
It’s a Sunday night and light snow covers the Region. It’s forecasted to snow well into the morning and continue through the remainder of the day. Most people have hunkered down for the night drinking hot chocolate under warm blankets. Most are ready for a cozy night. The...
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Susan Shell
Throughout a child’s life, there are many adult influences who can heavily impact the way a child thinks and feels. One of the most prevalent of these influences is their school teacher. Their sole job is to teach kids not only how to read and do math but also how to navigate life.
laportecounty.life
Holladay Construction Group supports exciting projects throughout Region
Supporting every level of development, Holladay Properties and Holladay Construction Group work together to support clients throughout project development and ownership. Clayton Trueblood, vice president of the Holladay Construction Group, believes that keeping the customer first is what makes his company thrive. “We are a construction manager general contractor,” Trueblood...
laportecounty.life
Clinicians Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – La Porte honored two caregivers in January. Amber Peterson, BSN, RN, was the recipient of the DAISY award for exceptional nursing and Miriam Carpenter, certified nursing assistant, was the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Peterson is a nurse on the intermediate care...
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health to offer Free Blood Pressure Screenings throughout February
In observance of American Heart Month, Northwest Health will be offering free blood pressure screenings every Tuesday in February. The screenings will be conducted by the hospital’s chest pain and stroke coordinators in the main lobby at each of the three Northwest Health hospitals. Screening dates and locations include:
nwi.life
Crown Point Police Department Brings Back Adopt a Car Program
The Crown Point Police Department is bringing back its Adopt a Car. Started in 1995, the Crown Point Police Department Adopt a Car Program began to help offset the cost of equipping squad cars with necessary emergency equipment, including light bars, radios, video equipment and more. The program allows local...
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
laportecounty.life
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte Hosts 2022 When Seconds Count AED Celebration
On Friday, December 9, 2022, Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) held its 2022 AED Celebration at the HFL Conference & Learning Center. Each year, HFL provides grants for automated external defibrillators (AEDs) as part of its When Seconds Count: AED Initiative. These annual grants help ensure the La Porte County community has access to these life-saving devices. HFL works in conjunction with La Porte County EMS, through the AED Collective, to provide a safe, manageable, and efficient program in our community to help people who are suffering a serious heart event have the best chance at survival. When Seconds Count: AED Initiative, along with support from the AED Collective, also works to educate the community on the importance of routine AED maintenance, AED registration, and CPR training.
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations
ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.
abc57.com
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
fox32chicago.com
North Lawndale's Soule restaurant serving up more than just soul food
CHICAGO - In honor of Black History Month, FOX 32 is profiling several Black-owned restaurants that are doing more than just feeding people – they are giving back and making a name for themselves. Sylvia Perez ventured to the West Side to introduce us to a Southern Creole restaurant...
Indiana animal rescue operator charged with 11 animal cruelty charges
LaPorte County prosecutors have filed animal cruelty charges against the operator of a Michigan City-based animal rescue.
