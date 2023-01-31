ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

WGNtv.com

Northwest Indiana couple surprised to find peace sign on ultrasound

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A couple in Northwest Indiana was elated to see their daughter flashing the “peace sign” in a recent ultrasound. After having their first two children at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Kyle and Abby Weener, of Hammond, walked in Tuesday expecting a normal visit.
HAMMOND, IN
WNDU

New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
SOUTH BEND, IN
laportecounty.life

La Porte Civic Auditorium renovates with 21st Century in mind

A key part of the La Porte community, the La Porte Civic Auditorium has been a staple throughout the Region since 1930. In an effort to both modernize the Civic Auditorium and maintain its history, renovations have been planned for the almost 100-year-old building. “The importance of the Civic to...
LA PORTE, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Charged in Fatality

(South Bend, IN) - A Michigan City man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian several months ago following a Notre Dame football game. Authorities say fans were walking from the stadium in South Bend when 33-year-old Donald Culpepper was turning onto Indiana 23 and struck the man crossing an intersection on foot.
SOUTH BEND, IN
tourcounsel.com

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
laportecounty.life

A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Susan Shell

Throughout a child’s life, there are many adult influences who can heavily impact the way a child thinks and feels. One of the most prevalent of these influences is their school teacher. Their sole job is to teach kids not only how to read and do math but also how to navigate life.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
laportecounty.life

Holladay Construction Group supports exciting projects throughout Region

Supporting every level of development, Holladay Properties and Holladay Construction Group work together to support clients throughout project development and ownership. Clayton Trueblood, vice president of the Holladay Construction Group, believes that keeping the customer first is what makes his company thrive. “We are a construction manager general contractor,” Trueblood...
CHICAGO, IL
laportecounty.life

Clinicians Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte

Northwest Health – La Porte honored two caregivers in January. Amber Peterson, BSN, RN, was the recipient of the DAISY award for exceptional nursing and Miriam Carpenter, certified nursing assistant, was the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Peterson is a nurse on the intermediate care...
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

Northwest Health to offer Free Blood Pressure Screenings throughout February

In observance of American Heart Month, Northwest Health will be offering free blood pressure screenings every Tuesday in February. The screenings will be conducted by the hospital’s chest pain and stroke coordinators in the main lobby at each of the three Northwest Health hospitals. Screening dates and locations include:
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Crown Point Police Department Brings Back Adopt a Car Program

The Crown Point Police Department is bringing back its Adopt a Car. Started in 1995, the Crown Point Police Department Adopt a Car Program began to help offset the cost of equipping squad cars with necessary emergency equipment, including light bars, radios, video equipment and more. The program allows local...
CROWN POINT, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
laportecounty.life

Healthcare Foundation of La Porte Hosts 2022 When Seconds Count AED Celebration

On Friday, December 9, 2022, Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) held its 2022 AED Celebration at the HFL Conference & Learning Center. Each year, HFL provides grants for automated external defibrillators (AEDs) as part of its When Seconds Count: AED Initiative. These annual grants help ensure the La Porte County community has access to these life-saving devices. HFL works in conjunction with La Porte County EMS, through the AED Collective, to provide a safe, manageable, and efficient program in our community to help people who are suffering a serious heart event have the best chance at survival. When Seconds Count: AED Initiative, along with support from the AED Collective, also works to educate the community on the importance of routine AED maintenance, AED registration, and CPR training.
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
PLYMOUTH, IN
fox32chicago.com

North Lawndale's Soule restaurant serving up more than just soul food

CHICAGO - In honor of Black History Month, FOX 32 is profiling several Black-owned restaurants that are doing more than just feeding people – they are giving back and making a name for themselves. Sylvia Perez ventured to the West Side to introduce us to a Southern Creole restaurant...
CHICAGO, IL

