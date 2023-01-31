Read full article on original website
Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’
An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
Virtual Hong Kong airline to lease new 777 converted freighters
Hong Kong startup Fly Meta is the latest airline to acquire the new 777-300 converted freighter — expected to make its commercial debut this summer — in a further sign that cargo airlines remain confident about the airfreight market’s long-term direction despite a slump in demand since last spring.
Eye on Europe: There's No Need to Freak Out About the UK’s New Entry Requirements
With the recent announcement that the United Kingdom (UK) will be rolling out an Electronic Travel Authorisation UK (ETA UK)—essentially a digital permission slip to enter the country that Americans and other international visitors will have to acquire online before arriving—I’m here with a simple message:. Keep...
Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Thanks to His Apple AirTag
After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, John Lewis persisted on Twitter with his mission to retrieve it A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on...
An airline safety feature hidden in plain sight is finally revealed to passengers
An article on the website Honey Travel reveals that there is a secret feature on an aircraft that could help save lives during an emergency. The secret feature was shared by Swiss Airlines on TikTok.
Hong Kong is offering free flights to tourists across the globe, following years of COVID restrictions
Hong Kong will dole out 500,000 flights to tourists all over the world, as the city attempts to boost tourism following years of Covid restrictions
Carnival Cruise Line Announces Unique New Asia Cruises
Carnival Cruise Line has opened reservations for unique sailings to Asia, including Long Beach, California to Tokyo, Japan and Sydney, Australia to Singapore. The new sailings feature a pair of first-ever ports of call in the Philippines and Indonesia. “Offering guests new destinations to explore and make fun memories builds...
Bank Executive Accused of Urinating on a Fellow Airline Passenger
NEW DELHI — Indian police on Saturday arrested a top executive of a U.S.-based banking company in connection with an episode in late November in which the executive is alleged to have urinated on another passenger on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.
Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row
PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market.
United Airlines is bringing back its beloved ice-cream sundae cart for business-class passengers on all long-haul international flights
The ice-cream sundae cart was a fan favorite with business-class flyers before it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saudi Arabia Announces Free Four-Day Stopover Transit Visa
Saudi Arabia has taken another step forward in making it easier to visit the country. This week marks the launch of a new, free-of-charge four-day stopover transit visa for air travelers. The new program, which is detailed on the SAUDIA website, allows travelers to book an international flight with a...
Flybe: Passenger frustration after airline cancels all flights
Flybe passengers are facing chaos and frustration after the airline went into administration. Flybe had only restarted operations last April after collapsing in 2020, and now passengers have been left forking out for alternative travel. Flybe's administrator confirmed 277 of its 321 staff are being made redundant. Dozens of Flybe...
MSC Cruises Unveils Wave Season Sweepstakes for Travel Advisors
MSC Cruises introduced a Wave Season “It’s Time to Cruise” Sweepstakes, which will award travel advisors with a chance to win cruises for booking the line’s ships. Each booking will count as one entry in the sweepstakes, which is in effect through March 31, 2023. Paul...
US Virgin Islands Unveils Discounted Winter Air and Hotel Packages
The US Virgin Islands (USVI) introduced winter air and hotel packages that provide travelers with $200 per person air credits and 10 percent savings at The Buccaneer Hotel, The Fred, Club Comanche Hotel, Sand Castle on the Beach, Company House Hotel, Hotel Caravelle and Sugar Beach. The packages require a...
Ryanair boss says Europe entering 'inevitable' airline consolidation period
LISBON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Europe was entering an "inevitable" post-pandemic period of airline consolidation as legacy flag-carriers struggle to navigate through a competitive landscape, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) said on Wednesday.
British Airways Cabin Crew and Pilots Fear Being Banned From Posting Photos of Themselves in Uniform On Social Media Platforms
British Airways has introduced new social media guidelines that pilots, cabin crew and other employees fear effectively bar them from posting photos of themselves while in uniform on popular social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. The Heathrow-based carrier has forbidden staffers from creating content, such as taking...
