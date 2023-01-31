Read full article on original website
New Map of All Matter In the Universe Reveals Something Strange About the Cosmic Web
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have unveiled an unprecedented map of all the matter in the universe using two very different telescopes, an effort that revealed weird inconsistencies between our observations and models of the so-called “cosmic web” that links the cosmos, according to new research.
Founder: You'll Soon Be Able to Talk to Your Dead Mom In the Metaverse Thanks to ChatGPT
The founder of a top metaverse company says that the fast-moving development of ChatGPT has pushed the timeline for one of his most ambitious and eccentric projects up by a matter of years. In an interview with Motherboard, Somnium Space’s Artur Sychov said a user has started to integrate OpenAI’s chatbot into his metaverse, creating a virtual assistant that offers a faster pathway for the development of “Live Forever” mode, Sychov’s project to allow people to store the way they talk, move, and sound until after they die, when they can come back from the dead as an online avatar to speak with their relatives.
Trump Promises to Go After Trans People if Re-Elected
Former president Donald Trump says that one of his top priorities if he’s re-elected in 2024 will be a sweeping federal rollback of transgender rights. His proposed plans hinge on harmful anti-trans myths often touted by the far-right, and appear to be part of an effort to out-do Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely opponent for the 2024 presidential nomination. Last week, Trump proposed an education plan that’s even more extreme than the policies DeSantis has implemented, and DeSantis has also gone after LGBTQ people, including via his infamous “Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexuality between kindergarten and third grade, and also prohibits the topics for older kids if lessons aren’t deemed “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”
The Biggest Coffee Table Flex Is a Glossy 'National Geographic' Subscription
What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the name National Geographic? If breathtaking natural vistas and award-winning photography immediately rushed to the front of your mind—you’re not alone. If there’s an iconic image of the exact moment an innocent salmon jumps out of a river and into a bear’s jaws—this is probably the magazine that published it. For 2023 though, the magazine is taking a more “new year, new me” perspective on the natural world, pivoting to a focus on health, wellness and how science is understanding new information on human life and longevity.
Bill Gates Responds To Jeffrey Epstein Ties For 'Over Hundredth Time': 'I Shouldn't Have Had Dinners With Him'
Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates has repeatedly said he regrets ever interacting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a new interview on ABC Australia's 7.30, a current affairs program, he downplayed his ties to the financier, who reportedly died by suicide in jail in 2019. "I will...
Loved Abroad, but Divisive at Home: The Controversial Legacy of Jacinda Ardern
There was one word that peppered international headlines on January 19th, the day Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation as New Zealand’s prime minister: “Shock.”. From the outside looking in, her near six-year leadership appeared almost beyond critique. Ardern, who enjoys immense popularity on the world stage, is seen by many around the globe as a shining star of progressive politics, a compassionate leader who commentators have praised as an antithesis to Donald Trump, a role model for Joe Biden, and a candidate for “the most effective leader on the planet.”
The Inventor of Cult-Fave ‘Cascatelli’ Pasta Has Dropped 2 New Pasta Shapes
Every so often, there’s a moment of hype so powerful that it actually makes history. Such was the case in 2021, when food podcaster Dan Pashman, host of the incredibly popular culinary podcast The Sporkful, took it upon himself to try to create a totally original pasta shape (and sell it). He documented the challenging, years-long journey—which involved wheat academics, rare pasta die manufacturers, and even a professional linguist—in a series called “Mission: ImPASTAble,” concluding with the release of his new shape, cascatelli, through artisan pasta company Sfoglini. The series landed The Sporkful on The New York Times’ list of the best podcasts of 2021; unsurprisingly, the show has also won a Webby, and has made Pashman a two-time James Beard award winner.
