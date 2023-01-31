Former president Donald Trump says that one of his top priorities if he’s re-elected in 2024 will be a sweeping federal rollback of transgender rights. His proposed plans hinge on harmful anti-trans myths often touted by the far-right, and appear to be part of an effort to out-do Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely opponent for the 2024 presidential nomination. Last week, Trump proposed an education plan that’s even more extreme than the policies DeSantis has implemented, and DeSantis has also gone after LGBTQ people, including via his infamous “Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexuality between kindergarten and third grade, and also prohibits the topics for older kids if lessons aren’t deemed “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO