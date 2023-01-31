Read full article on original website
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid."
digg.com
Areas That People Think AI Will Impact The Most, Visualized
These are the parts of our lives people predict AI will change most drastically in the coming years. Artificial intelligence has made many of the things we do and the ways we work easier and more efficient, but the technology has also sparked fierce debate (take the recent ChatGPT controversy, for example) about its ever-growing presence in our day-to-day lives.
Tech Times
A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence
One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
ZDNet
AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist
The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
The Windows Club
Best AI tools for Students
Artificial intelligence has come into every industry and it is impacting the functionalities in some way. There are some of the best tools for students that they can use to learn and understand things easily. Students can use those AI tools to better their learning process as well as know the nuances of the concepts they are learning. In this guide, we show you a few best AI tools for students.
techxplore.com
Subtle hostile social media messaging is being missed by artificial intelligence tools
A NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE) report has warned many of the artificial intelligence (AI) tools used to monitor social media posts are too literal and struggle to detect subtle hostile messaging and misinformation. Many machine learning models allow platforms, companies and governments to estimate the emotion...
makeuseof.com
OpenAI Launches an AI Detector Tool to Counter ChatGPT-Generated Text
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OpenAI's automated AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, has taken the internet by storm, but not without creating a few issues on the way. With writers, coders, marketers, and seemingly everyone else in between using ChatGPT to generate content, companies worldwide are staring down a tsunami of AI-generated content.
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Society
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a rapidly evolving field that has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives. From self-driving cars to virtual personal assistants, AI is already making its presence felt in various industries.
psychologytoday.com
ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Future of Writing
ChatGPT and other AI-assisted writing softwares have arrived. And by all accounts, they are surprisingly good. From the perspective of writing education, this kind of software is more than a little problematic. This software may well reduce writing, communication, and thinking abilities dramatically in future generations. The potential of Artificial...
Google develops powerful AI chatbot to compete ChatGPT
The competition for artificial intelligence supremacy has begun. The sudden interest in AI-enabled chatbot systems, particularly OpenAI’s ChatGPT, appears to have Google feeling the heat. This year, Google plans to showcase more than 20 AI-powered projects, including a version of its search engine with chatbot features, all of which...
Google poised to release chatbot technology after ChatGPT success
Google is to make its chatbot technology available to the public in “the coming weeks and months” as it responds to the success of ChatGPT, a Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence chatbot that has become a global phenomenon after it was made available free of charge. Sundar Pichai, the chief...
ZDNet
How can generative AI improve the customer experience?
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) describes algorithms that can be used to create new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos. Generative AI algorithms use machine learning models to predict the next word based on previous word sequences, or the next image based on words describing previous images. Generative AI tools can produce credible content in near real time, enabling organizations to produce content to better educate their stakeholders.
Web3 Goes Mainstream: An Exclusive Interview On The Future Of Consumer Experiences And Social Interactions
In recent times, Web3 has been on everyone's lips, and with good reason: it is clearly the future towards which we are heading. Web3 is a term used to describe the next generation of the internet, a vision for a more intelligent, connected, and decentralized web. The current internet, known...
Arena Group Launches Artificial Intelligence Partnerships to Leverage Its Deep History
Leading publisher to leverage AI-assisted tools and technology across multimedia platforms after successful pilot.
