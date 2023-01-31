Read full article on original website
THE ULTIMATE DIFC DATE-NIGHT SPOT
Chic Nonna, an Italian concept located in the heart of DIFC, comprising a restaurant, bar and lounge, featuring a state-of-the-art open-plan kitchen, Chef’s table and what is known to be the largest wine cellar in the region, is set to be more than just a charming date-night spot. A...
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
We sold our belongings and bought a $2.5 million cabin on a luxury residential cruise ship that will sail the world. Here's what we're excited about and how we're preparing to live at sea.
Angela Nuran and Paul Cosentino gave up their Florida mansion for the opportunity to live in a tiny cabin with no kitchen on a luxury cruise ship.
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
3 people share why they're paying as much as $4 million to live on a cruise ship
Storylines' MV Narrative will set sail in 2025, with residents free to roam its 20 restaurants and bars (and hydroponic garden) between worldwide stops.
Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Passengers About to Lose a Big Perk
Corporate synergy giveth, and corporate synergy taketh away. Such is the circle of life, and the cruise industry is no different. For years, cruise fans have come to love a perk offered by Royal Caribbean Group. As part of a companywide initiative, anyone who was a member in one of the lines' loyalty programs would also receive reciprocal benefits in the other two brands' loyalty programs.
This Adults-only All-inclusive Resort Just Opened in the Dominican Republic With 6 Pools, Ocean-view Suites, and a Beach
Marriott International's Luxury Collection moves into the all-inclusive space with the unveiling of Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection All-inclusive Resort.
Cruise Line Offering Cruises From $129, Kids Sail Free, and $200 in Spending Money
The world’s fastest growing cruise line, MSC Cruises, launched their latest cruise deals today that has cruises as low as $129 per person and up to $200 in spending money once you are on the ship. MSC Cruises sails from several homeports in the U.S. including Port Canaveral, New...
Spacious 'Aqua Theater Suite' on Royal Caribbean Ship Comes with Unexpected Perks
Staying in a suite is so exclusive.
I got a free first-class upgrade on my flight from New York to London. The luxurious perks were absurd.
My free upgrade to first class got me into the exclusive Chelsea Lounge at JFK Airport, complimentary breakfast, and a pre-flight hot towel.
The Orient Express train heads out to sea as the world’s largest sailing ship
The Orient Express Silenseas is a new holiday destination for the super-rich
Cruise Line Announces Epic 6 Month Cruise That Visits 37 Countries and 85 Ports
Viking has announced an epic 180 day cruise that will set sail in 2024 that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities. Viking’s newest world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024 and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. The cruise will take place on Viking Sky and and will end in New York City on June 17, 2025. Prices start at $79,995 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $259,995 per person for the massive Owner’s Suite.
See the Great Cities of Europe on a Mediterranean Cruise
- See the Great Cities of Europe on a Mediterranean Cruise. The pandemic is over, COVID restrictions are gone and the cruise lines are back in business. So, there has never been a better time to book a Mediterranean cruise. On a seven-day Mediterranean cruise you can visit Trevi Fountain...
CELEBRATE ULTIMATE LOVE AFFAIR AT NIKKI BEACH RESORT & SPA DUBAI
As Valentine’s Day approaches, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai is the ideal luxury getaway place for you and your loved one. The beautiful seaside destination in Pearl Jumeira is preparing for the most romantic season of the year, providing the ideal setting for extreme romance by the sea or a day of zen and relaxation at Nikki Spa with your other half for a slice of paradise in the city.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories
New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...
EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE INDIAN OCEAN BREAK WITH HERITANCE AARAH MALDIVES
Heritance Aarah Maldives invites all adventure enthusiasts to unravel exotic experiences and enjoy the winter sun on an idyllic island, ensuring a blissful beach break. Situated on the Maldivian island of Raa Atoll, adventure awaits with activities on land and sea, allowing visitors to discover the best of this slice of paradise. From sunset cruises, night fishing that ends with cooking up your catch for dinner, to paddle boarding, snorkelling and dolphin cruises, no two days will be the same.
NEW DINING CONCEPTS, WELLNESS OFFERS AND UNMISSABLE DISCOUNTS STRENGTHEN DIFC’S DESTINATION OFFERING IN 2023
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of Dubai’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations, has a number of offers and experiences for visitors during the last few days of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). From outdoor fitness classes, IV drips and tea rituals, right through to a foodie pop-up straight from the US, DIFC has you covered for everything you could need this season.
MEFCC ANNOUNCES ANTHONY DANIELS, THE MAN BEHIND C3PO’S GOLDEN MASK, TO JOIN THE CELEBRITY LINE-UP FOR THE 2023 EDITION
Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), the definitive pop culture festival in the region, is announcing another out-of-this-world addition to its celebrity line-up, which will feature Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels. He is best known for bringing the most beloved character C3PO to life and is the only actor who has appeared across all nine of the Star Wars films. Daniels has also played a part in many of the franchises’ spin-offs. Tickets are now available for the 11th edition of MEFCC, taking place from March 3 to 5, 2023 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
