ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsme.com

THE ULTIMATE DIFC DATE-NIGHT SPOT

Chic Nonna, an Italian concept located in the heart of DIFC, comprising a restaurant, bar and lounge, featuring a state-of-the-art open-plan kitchen, Chef’s table and what is known to be the largest wine cellar in the region, is set to be more than just a charming date-night spot. A...
Tri-City Herald

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Passengers About to Lose a Big Perk

Corporate synergy giveth, and corporate synergy taketh away. Such is the circle of life, and the cruise industry is no different. For years, cruise fans have come to love a perk offered by Royal Caribbean Group. As part of a companywide initiative, anyone who was a member in one of the lines' loyalty programs would also receive reciprocal benefits in the other two brands' loyalty programs.
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Announces Epic 6 Month Cruise That Visits 37 Countries and 85 Ports

Viking has announced an epic 180 day cruise that will set sail in 2024 that will visit 37 countries, 87 ports, and have overnight stays in 13 cities. Viking’s newest world cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19, 2024 and spend the next six months sailing all around the globe. The cruise will take place on Viking Sky and and will end in New York City on June 17, 2025. Prices start at $79,995 per person for a balcony cabin and go up to $259,995 per person for the massive Owner’s Suite.
HAWAII STATE
Herald Community Newspapers

See the Great Cities of Europe on a Mediterranean Cruise

- See the Great Cities of Europe on a Mediterranean Cruise. The pandemic is over, COVID restrictions are gone and the cruise lines are back in business. So, there has never been a better time to book a Mediterranean cruise. On a seven-day Mediterranean cruise you can visit Trevi Fountain...
hotelnewsme.com

CELEBRATE ULTIMATE LOVE AFFAIR AT NIKKI BEACH RESORT & SPA DUBAI

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai is the ideal luxury getaway place for you and your loved one. The beautiful seaside destination in Pearl Jumeira is preparing for the most romantic season of the year, providing the ideal setting for extreme romance by the sea or a day of zen and relaxation at Nikki Spa with your other half for a slice of paradise in the city.
Apartment Therapy

A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali

Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
Robb Report

From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories

New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...
hotelnewsme.com

EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE INDIAN OCEAN BREAK WITH HERITANCE AARAH MALDIVES

Heritance Aarah Maldives invites all adventure enthusiasts to unravel exotic experiences and enjoy the winter sun on an idyllic island, ensuring a blissful beach break. Situated on the Maldivian island of Raa Atoll, adventure awaits with activities on land and sea, allowing visitors to discover the best of this slice of paradise. From sunset cruises, night fishing that ends with cooking up your catch for dinner, to paddle boarding, snorkelling and dolphin cruises, no two days will be the same.
hotelnewsme.com

NEW DINING CONCEPTS, WELLNESS OFFERS AND UNMISSABLE DISCOUNTS STRENGTHEN DIFC’S DESTINATION OFFERING IN 2023

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of Dubai’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations, has a number of offers and experiences for visitors during the last few days of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). From outdoor fitness classes, IV drips and tea rituals, right through to a foodie pop-up straight from the US, DIFC has you covered for everything you could need this season.
hotelnewsme.com

MEFCC ANNOUNCES ANTHONY DANIELS, THE MAN BEHIND C3PO’S GOLDEN MASK, TO JOIN THE CELEBRITY LINE-UP FOR THE 2023 EDITION

Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), the definitive pop culture festival in the region, is announcing another out-of-this-world addition to its celebrity line-up, which will feature Star Wars actor Anthony Daniels. He is best known for bringing the most beloved character C3PO to life and is the only actor who has appeared across all nine of the Star Wars films. Daniels has also played a part in many of the franchises’ spin-offs. Tickets are now available for the 11th edition of MEFCC, taking place from March 3 to 5, 2023 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Comments / 0

Community Policy