RSSC Celebrates Float Out of Newest Ship, Seven Seas Grandeur
On Sunday, Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC) celebrated an important milestone moment for the forthcoming Seven Seas Grandeur, which is set to become the sixth ship in its "World’s Most Luxurious Fleet" when it debuts in November 2023. As is customary, a float-out ceremony was held as the vessel...
Popular Mexican Cruise Destination Strengthens Alliance with Cruise Industry
The Mexican state of Quintana Roo has reached a cruise industry agreement with officials in Florida and the Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA). According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa said the deal would “strengthen the cruise industry, improve the experience of the destination and continue to be the main recipient of cruises in Latin America.”
Seabourn's Newest Ultra-luxe Expedition Ship Launches This Summer — Here's Where It's Sailing
Seabourn Pursuit will sail Mediterranean, transatlantic, and Caribbean itineraries before its official launch this fall.
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
MSC Cruises Unveils Wave Season Sweepstakes for Travel Advisors
MSC Cruises introduced a Wave Season “It’s Time to Cruise” Sweepstakes, which will award travel advisors with a chance to win cruises for booking the line’s ships. Each booking will count as one entry in the sweepstakes, which is in effect through March 31, 2023. Paul...
Emerald Cruises Announces Family River Cruises on the Rhine & Danube for 2023
WHY IT RATES: Families can enjoy an all-inclusive river cruise along two of Europe's most scenic river cruises on two special departures this year. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Traveling abroad with the kids can be an incredibly rewarding and enjoyable experience…but it can also feel daunting to...
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
Carnival Cruise Line Announces Unique New Asia Cruises
Carnival Cruise Line has opened reservations for unique sailings to Asia, including Long Beach, California to Tokyo, Japan and Sydney, Australia to Singapore. The new sailings feature a pair of first-ever ports of call in the Philippines and Indonesia. “Offering guests new destinations to explore and make fun memories builds...
Emerald Cruises To Host Travel Showcase Events Across Canada
Emerald Cruises Canada is pleased will host a series of complimentary “Explore the Extraordinary” travel showcase events across Canada throughout February and March. Designed for both travel advisors and consumers interested in learning more about the small ship cruise line’s exciting range of destinations, products, and ships, sessions will be available for Emerald Cruises award-winning river cruises as well as its newly launched luxury yacht cruises.
Experience Beachfront Bliss on the Pacific Coast for Under $100 a Night
It may seem impossible to find affordable beachfront accommodation with meals included for less than $100 a night, just a short flight from New Zealand in 2023. However, in Samoa, travelers will find a place where time seems to have stood still. Instead of chain resorts and casinos, the island...
Hyatt Completes Acquisition of Dream Hotel Group
Hyatt completed its acquisition of Dream Hotel Group today, February 2, bringing twelve lifestyle hotels and twenty-four long-term management agreements for future openings to the global hospitality powerhouse’s portfolio, including lifestyle brands Dream Hotels, Unscripted Hotels and The Chatwal. The hotels are located across the world, from Doha to...
Enterprise Adds New Franchise Locations in Chile
Enterprise Holdings announced new franchise locations in Chile, featuring car rental options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo. Operated through Mediterraneo Automotores S.A., part of Circulo Autos, Enterprise will boast five neighborhood locations, including two branches in the capital city of Santiago and establishments in Talca, Linares and Antofagasta.
How to Experience Panama's Cuisine
Panama has a rich culinary history that visitors can explore during a visit to the country. Its indigenous traditions are deeply rooted in the country's epicurean heritage which has many layers. As Panama grew as a nation, the country developed its culinary traditions from many places around the world, including Spanish colonists, enslaved people arriving from Africa, Chinese railroad workers and the French, West Indians, Europeans and Americans who worked to construct the Panama Canal.
Paradise Awaits! The Corazón Cabo Resort Features Spectacular Ocean Views and Celebrates Mexican Culture
If you’re searching for your next vacation destination, look no further – Corazón Cabo Spa & Resort is the perfect spot! Located in the heart of Medano Beach where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean, the new waterfront property allows guests a chance to relax from the chaos of everyday life.
Couples Can Set Sail Aboard 'The Love Boat' This Valentine’s Day
There’s an air of romance on the sea breeze this February. Although Valentine’s Day is now, in fact, just a couple of weeks away, there’s still time to surprise your special someone with the ultimate gift: a quixotic cruise vacation. Sailing aboard "The Love Boat" a.k.a. a...
Forsaken ‘ghost’ ship to be sunk on the high seas, Brazilian navy says. Here’s why
“The Brazilians seem largely to have bought her almost ‘sold as seen,’” a naval historian said.
Transat Launches Summer Europe Tours With Agent & Consumer Incentives
Transat has announced the return of its Europe tours, including more than 40 guaranteed departures from both Toronto and Montréal for the coming summer. Transat's Guided, Your Way and Combo Europe tours offer a variety of itineraries to discover Croatia, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland or Greece.
US Virgin Islands Unveils Discounted Winter Air and Hotel Packages
The US Virgin Islands (USVI) introduced winter air and hotel packages that provide travelers with $200 per person air credits and 10 percent savings at The Buccaneer Hotel, The Fred, Club Comanche Hotel, Sand Castle on the Beach, Company House Hotel, Hotel Caravelle and Sugar Beach. The packages require a...
From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories
New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...
ACV Launches Europe Agent Toolkit With Contest, Seminars
For the first time, Air Canada Vacations has produced a ‘Travel Agent Toolkit for Europe.’ The toolkit includes information to help agents book their customers’ next European vacation including a planning guide, the most recent flight schedule for winter, an overview of available tour or cruise packages as well as ACV’s promotions and offers.
