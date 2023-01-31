ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Goodbye Blue Monday says 'Hello' to new owner

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6O9x_0kXTpNBJ00

Eclectic, not pretentious.

That’s how Goodbye Blue Monday new owner Chloe Kierner describes the iconic downtown coffeehouse she purchased in September from longtime owners Dan Riggins and Catherine Dominguez.

Not much has changed inside or outside the narrow, elongated shop that sports a giant white coffee cup on the blue sign stretching across the top facade of the Division Street store.

Open seven days a week, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Goodbye Blue Monday is a veritable Northfield institution. Customers old and new appreciate a place where time has, for the most part, stood still.

A place for fellowship or solitude; a place to relax; a place to study; a place to work; a place to just be, whether for 20 minutes or two hours.

Wedged between Downtown Bicycles to the south and the now-closed Tandem Bagel shop to the north, Goodbye Blue Monday Coffeehouse offers customers Fair Trade, Organic and Shade Grown Coffees; brewed coffees, flavored coffees, premium teas; lattes; cappuccinos; smoothies; mochas; iced coffees and teas; hot chocolates, muffins, scones and croissants.

“Coffee is a joy product,” said Kierner with a wide grin. “We see a lot of smiles and hear a lot of laughter here.”

A downtown icon

“The old school 1990s vibe has not changed,” she said. “The low key, down to earth vibe is still here. Everything is just cleaner.”

Besides the empty walls of the public restroom — the cassette tape lined walls of the one public restroom were returned to Rigging — the familiar, comfortable, if battered, family room furniture from the late 20th century decor is all there. From the hand painted wall murals to the mismatched lampshades, chairs, tables and couches. The mismatch of original art fills the walls.

The old chalkboards with daily specials written with rainbow colored chalk still hang in the small kitchen area. Long gone are the ash trays that sat on every table, said Kiener.

Regular customer Randy Moore said he”s been coming here every day for the last four or five years. While other people use the coffeeshop to meet their friends, family and colleagues, Moore said he likes to sip his coffee while reading,

“I read about two novels a week sitting right over there,” he said pointing to the low-slung coach. Asked if the noise level ever bothers him, he shook his head and pointed to the ear plugs he wears in both ears.

Many customers were unaware the coffeehouse switched owners, mainly because Kierner has been such a familiar fixture for years. Her first job was as a barista there 23 years ago, long after she had graduated from Northfield High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an African American Studies major.

“Blue Monday has a nice urban vibe that you find in cities,” she said.

As someone who has lived in bigger cities like Madison, Milwaukee and Minneapolis, where she alternated work as a visual merchandiser or a wine and coffeehouse manager, Kierner said she appreciates the broad demographic of customers who walk inside the 319 Division Street South shop. Everyone from high school and college students to a local women’s walking group to a clutch of local attorneys.

“I never thought I’d end up here,” said Kierner. “I’m not really a small town girl. I have an urban soul.”

Now, the single mom to a six year old son said she can’t imagine living anywhere else.

“I just love customer service,” said Kierner. “Seeing people feeds my extraverted side.”

Leota Goodney, one of the building’s three owners, said she’s pleased with how Kierner is managing the business. “She’s pleasant and friendly,” said Goodney about Kierner. “Chloe has been doing an excellent job keeping the sidewalks scooped and de-iced.”

Dedicated employees

“I love managing people,” said Kierner. “I also like hiring people with a range of ages, from high school to midlife. I especially like hiring people who are doing this work to support themselves. The ones who need this job to make a living.”

One aspect of the business that won’t change is the name, derived from author Kurt Vonnegut ‘s 1973 novel, “Breakfast of Champions.”

“I like the inclusivity of the place,” she said. “It’s comfortable.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good

A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
ROCHESTER, MN
tourcounsel.com

Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List

Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
Y-105FM

These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America

When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable

An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
FARIBAULT, MN
valleynewslive.com

Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Landen’s story: A journey of hope and healing

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a Friday night in January and a birthday party is underway at the Hoffman House. The birthday boy, Landen, turned 9 last month and is celebrated with a slumber party and silly games. You likely wouldn’t recognize Landen, but you'll probably remember his story — and what happened to him nearly four years ago at the Mall of America.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota Again Over The Weekend

The major movie star was seen spending time in a town in Minnesota last year and it looks like he visited again over the weekend. Last summer the big movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time with locals in Rochester, Minnesota. Two officers from the Olmstead County Sherriff's Office were working at a local fair when they spotted Gerard Butler. Of course, they had to take a picture with the '300' star. You can see him smiling and hugging the two officers in the photo:
ROCHESTER, MN
krocnews.com

Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant

Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
tourcounsel.com

Apache Mall | Shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota

Apache Mall is the largest enclosed shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota. It was built in 1969 at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 14. The Mall's food court has had free Wi-Fi access provided by Charter Communications since January 2007. Apache Mall is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, who acquired General Growth Properties in 2018. The mall's anchor stores are Scheels All Sports, Barnes & Noble, Macy's, and JCPenney. Boston Shoe & Boot Repair, Orangetheory Fitness, and Men's Wearhouse are junior anchors.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Power 96

Fire at Winjum’s Shady Acres Resort in Faribault

The Faribault Fire Department received a call late this morning from Winjum’s Resort in Faribault from a caller saying that they went into the restaurant and it appeared that there had been a fire sometime overnight. They added that the fire was out and that they wanted the fire department to come and look at it.
FARIBAULT, MN
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
174
Followers
627
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy