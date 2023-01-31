Transitioning to college learning and life can be both challenging and exciting. For many, it is a new world to navigate with new standards in the classroom, multiple opportunities to engage, a diversity of new humans around, and little accountability from others. Navigating that transition with grace takes two sets of skills: hard skills to function well in your subject classes and soft skills or non-technical skills like time management, teamwork, or problem solving, to manage yourself and relationships as you enter a new context.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO