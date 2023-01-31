ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calvin.edu

Four Soft Skills for Navigating the Transition to College

Transitioning to college learning and life can be both challenging and exciting. For many, it is a new world to navigate with new standards in the classroom, multiple opportunities to engage, a diversity of new humans around, and little accountability from others. Navigating that transition with grace takes two sets of skills: hard skills to function well in your subject classes and soft skills or non-technical skills like time management, teamwork, or problem solving, to manage yourself and relationships as you enter a new context.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
calvin.edu

Calvin University Freezes Tuition for 2023-2024 Academic Year

Calvin's hockey teams helped President Boer make the official Tuition Freeze announcement during practice. GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Calvin University is announcing a tuition freeze for the 2023–24 academic school year. This one-year freeze, the “Freeze in ‘23,” is available to all degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students, as another of Calvin’s effort to meet the needs of students and families. It was approved in two stages: for undergraduate students at the fall 2022 meeting of the university’s board of trustees, and for graduate students at the board’s meeting in January 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy