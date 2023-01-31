ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State wrestlers head to Ohio State Friday for top-5 match featuring 3 top-10 bouts

Big Ten means big duals and another big weekend for the unbeaten Penn State wrestling team is on tap. The No. 1 Nittany Lions (11-0/4-0) will face their third straight Friday night challenge against a top-five team. This time it’s No. 5 Ohio State (11-1/5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday (BTN) at the Buckeyes’ new Covelli Center, a 3,700- seat facility that is expected to be sold out. Then it’s on to Indiana for a 2 p.m. dual against the No. 22 Hoosiers (7-2/3-2). That start time is a correction from a time previously published.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Athletics: All-Time Highs Have Department Eyeing $1 Billion in Football Revenue Since James Franklin Hire

Penn State athletics reported $181.2 million in revenue for the most recently completed 2021-22 fiscal year [in this case fiscal years conclude in June], according to the the department’s annual financial report released on Wednesday evening. That figure marks the the highest in the previous 12 years — all that Penn State currently makes available — and represents the swath of time spanning Penn State football’s first season following the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps more importantly from a business perspective, the return of fans to Beaver Stadium.
The Spun

Iowa's Athletic Director Reacts To Kirk Ferentz's Decision

Despite having one of the worst offenses in all of college football in 2022, Iowa will not be parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz this offseason. That was the decision reaffirmed by Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday, echoing the words of head coach Kirk Ferentz, who ...
IOWA CITY, IA
Onward State

Five Prominent Penn State Athletics Employees No Longer In Staff Directory

Update, 6:46 p.m. — Since the publication of this post, Lynn Holleran, Carl Heck, Tom McGrath, and Michael Cross no longer have their Penn State profiles come up in an internet search. As of late Thursday night, all of them still had a link to their profile, but an error popped up when it was clicked on. Now, they’re nowhere to be found.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Aviation International News

Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University

Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11

Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

P-O makes girls wrestling program official

PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola became the second Centre County school and the 96th school in the state to add girls wrestling after a school board vote Jan. 26. P-O joined Bald Eagle Area in adding the sport. The PIAA announced in 2020 that 100 schools with a girls wrestling program would be needed in order for it to sanction the sport. That means, as of Monday, only four more schools were needed to get to 100.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her

Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

Airport announces reduced parking rates

STATE COLLEGE — Parking at the University Park will take less out of your wallet. The Centre County Airport Authority’s board of directors recently approved a new economy parking rate of $6 per day and will take effect this week. “The costs of travel have been increasing and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Saint Francis Student Protest

Students and staff of Saint Francis University gathered on campus Tuesday to raise awareness about sexual assault. This comes just days after police said two Saint Francis University football players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Loretto Borough home last year. We were at the student led...
LORETTO, PA
WTAJ

Zoning changes will allow for an even bigger Toftrees expansion

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Toftrees Resort expansion in Patton Township will be even bigger than anticipated after new zoning changes were approved. An additional 50 residential units are going to be added on top of the already planned expansion. The new zoning changes were approved by the Patton Township Board of Supervisors. The […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

