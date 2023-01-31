Read full article on original website
Penn State wrestlers head to Ohio State Friday for top-5 match featuring 3 top-10 bouts
Big Ten means big duals and another big weekend for the unbeaten Penn State wrestling team is on tap. The No. 1 Nittany Lions (11-0/4-0) will face their third straight Friday night challenge against a top-five team. This time it’s No. 5 Ohio State (11-1/5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday (BTN) at the Buckeyes’ new Covelli Center, a 3,700- seat facility that is expected to be sold out. Then it’s on to Indiana for a 2 p.m. dual against the No. 22 Hoosiers (7-2/3-2). That start time is a correction from a time previously published.
‘It’s a blessing’: State College standout Finn Furmanek says he will play at Penn State
Finn Furmanek grew up just a five-minute walk away from Beaver Stadium so it was natural that he has always had his eyes on the Nittany Lions. “I grew up a Penn State fan,” the State College senior standout told PennLive Friday. “It has always been there, and it will continue to be there.”
‘Retirement party’ to be held for Penn State’s Sean Clifford and you are invited
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– One of Penn State’s most prominent athletes within the past decade will be getting a sendoff hosted by the State College Spikes The “Sean Clifford Retirement Party will take place at Medlar Filed this summer on July 15, when the Spikes take on the Fredrick Keys, and will feature a bobblehead […]
State College
Penn State Athletics: All-Time Highs Have Department Eyeing $1 Billion in Football Revenue Since James Franklin Hire
Penn State athletics reported $181.2 million in revenue for the most recently completed 2021-22 fiscal year [in this case fiscal years conclude in June], according to the the department’s annual financial report released on Wednesday evening. That figure marks the the highest in the previous 12 years — all that Penn State currently makes available — and represents the swath of time spanning Penn State football’s first season following the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps more importantly from a business perspective, the return of fans to Beaver Stadium.
What Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter Said After Win Against Penn State
Purdue coach Matt Painter addressed the media after the team's 80-60 victory against Penn State on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. Here's the complete transcript and full video from the postgame press conference.
Iowa's Athletic Director Reacts To Kirk Ferentz's Decision
Despite having one of the worst offenses in all of college football in 2022, Iowa will not be parting ways with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz this offseason. That was the decision reaffirmed by Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday, echoing the words of head coach Kirk Ferentz, who ...
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
Onward State
Five Prominent Penn State Athletics Employees No Longer In Staff Directory
Update, 6:46 p.m. — Since the publication of this post, Lynn Holleran, Carl Heck, Tom McGrath, and Michael Cross no longer have their Penn State profiles come up in an internet search. As of late Thursday night, all of them still had a link to their profile, but an error popped up when it was clicked on. Now, they’re nowhere to be found.
Aviation International News
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
State College
P-O makes girls wrestling program official
PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola became the second Centre County school and the 96th school in the state to add girls wrestling after a school board vote Jan. 26. P-O joined Bald Eagle Area in adding the sport. The PIAA announced in 2020 that 100 schools with a girls wrestling program would be needed in order for it to sanction the sport. That means, as of Monday, only four more schools were needed to get to 100.
Prominent Penn State administrator Damon Sims steps down, set to become associate professor
The vice president for Student Affairs served in the role for nearly 15 years and will serve as a special assistant to the president until June 30.
National signing day: Where Centre County high school athletes signed for college
A number of athletes have signed their national letter of intent.
Man, 36, shot former State College lover, 60, before unplugging oxygen: AG
When 60-year-old Jean Tuggy ended a sexual relationship with 29-year-old Christopher Kowalski, he was upset. He repeatedly asked her to get together, until she relented and they met at Tuggy’s house Jan. 21, 2016.
paonlinecasino.com
What To Expect From The Newly Approved Bally’s State College Casino
The ongoing saga concerning the planned Bally’s Casino in State College seems to be coming to a conclusion. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) finally awarded a Category 4 slot machine license during the Jan. 25 meeting to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC, who plans to open the Pennsylvania casino.
bahsredandwhite.com
Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her
Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
State College
Airport announces reduced parking rates
STATE COLLEGE — Parking at the University Park will take less out of your wallet. The Centre County Airport Authority’s board of directors recently approved a new economy parking rate of $6 per day and will take effect this week. “The costs of travel have been increasing and...
abc23.com
Saint Francis Student Protest
Students and staff of Saint Francis University gathered on campus Tuesday to raise awareness about sexual assault. This comes just days after police said two Saint Francis University football players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Loretto Borough home last year. We were at the student led...
Lawsuit filed by former PSU professor details discrimination, hostile work environment
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Penn State assistant professor who alleged that he faced a hostile work environment by dealing with discrimination from his colleagues is suing the school. Starting in 2015 until he resigned in 2021, Michael Q. Nassry endured unwanted sexual advances from a co-worker who then belittled him, having his work […]
Zoning changes will allow for an even bigger Toftrees expansion
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Toftrees Resort expansion in Patton Township will be even bigger than anticipated after new zoning changes were approved. An additional 50 residential units are going to be added on top of the already planned expansion. The new zoning changes were approved by the Patton Township Board of Supervisors. The […]
