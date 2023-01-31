Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Yardbarker
Graham Potter given injury boost, confirms four players back in squad to face Fulham
Chelsea have been given an injury boost after manager Graham Potter confirmed that four players will be in his matchday squad to face Fulham on Friday night. The two London sides are set to meet at Stamford Bridge later on today and with the Blues two points behind Friday’s opponents, but with a game-in-hand, Graham Potter’s men will have the chance to leapfrog their cross-city rivals.
Marcel Sabitzer trains with new Man United team-mates with squad pictured as Greenwood news broke
Greenwood, 21, saw charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault against him dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday
Sunderland boss reveals plan to adapt style of play following 'huge' Ross Stewart blow
'We have to find a way' - Tony Mowbray says Sunderland attack can cope without Ross Stewart.
BBC
Joe White: Newcastle United youngster relishing time on loan at Exeter City
It can be a big jump training every day with a side pushing at the top end of the Premier League to a side mid-table in League One, but Joe White appears to be taking it in his stride. The 20-year-old midfielder is almost a month in to a loan...
FOX Sports
USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring
The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
Thomas Frank warns Brentford against complacency ahead of Southampton visit
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has stressed the Bees cannot take anything for granted as they prepare to host Premier League basement boys Southampton on Saturday.While Frank’s men are undefeated in their last eight league games, registering victories in four of the last six, Southampton’s run at the same time has seen them win just once and lose all the other seven.However, the Saints, under Nathan Jones’ management since November, also secured cup wins against Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Blackpool last month.And Frank, whose side are eighth in the table, told a press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash at...
Chelsea Confirm Champions League Squad Including Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez And Mykhailo Mudryk
Fellow January signings Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke will not be able to play for Chelsea in this season's Champions League. Nor will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Phil McNulty's verdict on Chelsea’s gamble, Arsenal & Liverpool
An unprecedented transfer window closed with a record £815m January spend and Chelsea's British record £107m signing of Enzo Fernandez. At the other end of the scale, struggling Everton spent nothing despite being rooted in the relegation zone - only increased the sense of uncertainty around Goodison Park.
Wolves vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?
Liverpool visit Wolves as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to claim their first Premier League win in 2023.Liverpool’s only win so far this year was against Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay, with Harvey Elliott’s goal securing a 1-0 win at Molineux.The Reds were then knocked out in the fourth round by Brighton last weekend, while Klopp’s side are without a win in their last three Premier League matches.Wolves had a busy month of transfer business under Julen Lopetegui but they remain in trouble at the wrong end of the table, and sit outside the bottom three only on...
BBC
Transfer news: Leeds turned down Tuanzebe offer
Leeds United declined the opportunity to sign English defender Axel Tuanzebe, 25, on loan from Manchester United before the January window closed. (The Athletic, via Metro), external.
BBC
Jody Morris: New Swindon head coach is aiming for promotion this season
New Swindon head coach Jody Morris says he has come to the club with the aim of winning promotion to League One. Morris, 44, was appointed on Tuesday following the departure of Scott Lindsey to Crawley Town on 11 January. The former Chelsea and Derby assistant manager was at the...
Man Utd Premier League title winner makes transfer return to first club aged 33 as former side hail ‘world-class’ star
MANCHESTER UNITED hero Shinji Kagawa has rejoined childhood club Cerezo Osaka after a successful career in Europe. Kagawa, 33, returned to his homeland after a short stint at Sint-Truiden with his career seemingly coming full circle. Osaka's website announced: "Shinji Kagawa - He's HOME!. "We are pleased to announce that...
Nigerian billionaire 'closes in on £90m takeover of Sheffield United'
The Blades are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League this season but were hit by a transfer embargo last month amid financial difficulties.
BBC
Man Utd's novel loan deal
Manchester United have agreed a novel loan deal with local National League side Altrincham. United youngsters Sonny Aljofree, Joe Hugill and Maxi Oyedele have signed for Altrincham until the end of the season. However, in addition to some sessions at Altrincham, they will continue to train with United's Under-21 and...
BBC
Man Utd plug holes in top-four bid
With Manchester United up for sale, it was hardly likely owners the Glazer family would loosen the purse strings to spend big in January, especially having backed manager Erik ten Hag with Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez in the summer. This window was always about covering a couple of key...
Yardbarker
(Video) Arsenal loanee Balogun secures his hat-trick with sensational volley
Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun secured a hat-trick for Reims with a sensational volley. Balogun has been in impressive form for Reims, with his latest hat-trick making him the leading scorer in Ligue 1, ahead of superstar trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. His third goal against Lorient was the...
BBC
Tom Curran: Surrey and England all-rounder takes break from red-ball cricket
Surrey and England all-rounder Tom Curran is to take a break from red-ball cricket to "prioritise his physical and mental health". The 27-year-old, who has played two Tests for England, will concentrate on his limited-overs commitments, having suffered a number of injuries. Curran is currently playing for Desert Vipers in...
England vs Scotland- Six Nations: How to watch, when is it and who will be playing
England and Scotland will go head-to-head tis weekend as both teams look to start their Six Nations campaign with a win. Here's everything you need to know.
