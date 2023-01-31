ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star

Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Yardbarker

Graham Potter given injury boost, confirms four players back in squad to face Fulham

Chelsea have been given an injury boost after manager Graham Potter confirmed that four players will be in his matchday squad to face Fulham on Friday night. The two London sides are set to meet at Stamford Bridge later on today and with the Blues two points behind Friday’s opponents, but with a game-in-hand, Graham Potter’s men will have the chance to leapfrog their cross-city rivals.
FOX Sports

USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring

The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
The Independent

Thomas Frank warns Brentford against complacency ahead of Southampton visit

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has stressed the Bees cannot take anything for granted as they prepare to host Premier League basement boys Southampton on Saturday.While Frank’s men are undefeated in their last eight league games, registering victories in four of the last six, Southampton’s run at the same time has seen them win just once and lose all the other seven.However, the Saints, under Nathan Jones’ management since November, also secured cup wins against Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Blackpool last month.And Frank, whose side are eighth in the table, told a press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash at...
The Independent

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Liverpool visit Wolves as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to claim their first Premier League win in 2023.Liverpool’s only win so far this year was against Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay, with Harvey Elliott’s goal securing a 1-0 win at Molineux.The Reds were then knocked out in the fourth round by Brighton last weekend, while Klopp’s side are without a win in their last three Premier League matches.Wolves had a busy month of transfer business under Julen Lopetegui but they remain in trouble at the wrong end of the table, and sit outside the bottom three only on...
BBC

Transfer news: Leeds turned down Tuanzebe offer

Leeds United declined the opportunity to sign English defender Axel Tuanzebe, 25, on loan from Manchester United before the January window closed. (The Athletic, via Metro), external.
BBC

Jody Morris: New Swindon head coach is aiming for promotion this season

New Swindon head coach Jody Morris says he has come to the club with the aim of winning promotion to League One. Morris, 44, was appointed on Tuesday following the departure of Scott Lindsey to Crawley Town on 11 January. The former Chelsea and Derby assistant manager was at the...
BBC

Man Utd's novel loan deal

Manchester United have agreed a novel loan deal with local National League side Altrincham. United youngsters Sonny Aljofree, Joe Hugill and Maxi Oyedele have signed for Altrincham until the end of the season. However, in addition to some sessions at Altrincham, they will continue to train with United's Under-21 and...
BBC

Man Utd plug holes in top-four bid

With Manchester United up for sale, it was hardly likely owners the Glazer family would loosen the purse strings to spend big in January, especially having backed manager Erik ten Hag with Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez in the summer. This window was always about covering a couple of key...
Yardbarker

(Video) Arsenal loanee Balogun secures his hat-trick with sensational volley

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun secured a hat-trick for Reims with a sensational volley. Balogun has been in impressive form for Reims, with his latest hat-trick making him the leading scorer in Ligue 1, ahead of superstar trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. His third goal against Lorient was the...
BBC

Tom Curran: Surrey and England all-rounder takes break from red-ball cricket

Surrey and England all-rounder Tom Curran is to take a break from red-ball cricket to "prioritise his physical and mental health". The 27-year-old, who has played two Tests for England, will concentrate on his limited-overs commitments, having suffered a number of injuries. Curran is currently playing for Desert Vipers in...

