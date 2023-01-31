Brentford boss Thomas Frank has stressed the Bees cannot take anything for granted as they prepare to host Premier League basement boys Southampton on Saturday.While Frank’s men are undefeated in their last eight league games, registering victories in four of the last six, Southampton’s run at the same time has seen them win just once and lose all the other seven.However, the Saints, under Nathan Jones’ management since November, also secured cup wins against Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Blackpool last month.And Frank, whose side are eighth in the table, told a press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash at...

15 HOURS AGO