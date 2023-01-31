Read full article on original website
It’s time to file for local offices in Sumner County
USD353 – Wellington. 1 At-Large position-2 year unexpired term.
Woodie Seat bridge project to be sent out for bid this month
RENO COUNTY — Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain said Thursday the hope is to send the Woodie Seat Bridge project out for bid within the next two weeks. Hutchinson has received a Cost Share award of $1.5 million for Phase 1 of the Woodie Seat Freeway project.
City of Wichita rolls out system for residents to receive boil water advisory alerts
The City of Wichita is rolling out a better way for residents can find out if there is a boil water advisory in the area.
Permit denied for events center in southern Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to deny a conditional use permit for a proposed events center in the southern part of the county. Local business owner Gift Uloho wanted to develop a property at 87th Street South and Hydraulic. He said the facility would be for weddings and other events, and they would be limited to 200 people. Uloho said he would not allow outdoor events such as concerts. The permit application was protested by almost 63 percent of the residents surrounding the property. Several of them went to commissioners to say that the center would be out of character for the rural residential area, and there would be noise problems from the center that would be a nuisance.
Sedgwick County DA says Delta 8 is illegal under state law
As police in Derby crack down on the possession of a substance known as Delta-8, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has issued a statement on the legality of the product. In a written statement issued Thursday, Bennett quoted a Kansas Attorney General’s ruling from 2021 that Delta-8 or Delta-8...
Newkirk and Blackwell firefighters assist Cowley County fire crews
COWLEY COUNTY — Newkirk and Blackwell firefighters traveled to Cowley County wednesday to assist Kansas firefighters from Arkansas City, Winfield, Udall and South Haven with a structure fire. At 7:08 a.m. Arkansas City firefighters responded to a fire reported on the southwest side of Cowley County on 11th Road.
Meeting looks at plan to return passenger rail service to Wichita
New Magistrate Judge Named for Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson has been appointed the new magistrate judge for the 27th Judicial District which comprises Reno County. The appointment was announced Monday by Governor Laura Kelly. Newsum will take the position vacated when Daniel Gilligan became Division III District Judge earlier this month.
Is time to move on after failed Century II deal?
It's been more than a year since a private group announced big plans for a $1.5 Billion investment in the Century II area. That deal never happened, and now some city council members say it's time to move forward.
Electric heater for dog house causes house fire in southern Kansas
A homeowner and their pets are safe after a house fire Wednesday morning in southern Kansas.
Did you get an unsolicited $199 ‘check’ in the mail? Don’t fall for the scam, DA says
The letters contain legitimate details about homeowners including their names, addresses and mortgage lenders. But they are no more than a ploy “to convince the recipient to sign up for a home warranty,” according to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett’s Office.
Former Wichita PD officer, deputy chief accepts Liberal, Kan. police chief position
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Former Wichita Police Officer Chester Pinkston, deputy chief with the department since 2020, is moving his law-enforcement career to southwest Kansas. Pinkston is expected to begin service as the next police chief of Liberal within the next 30 days, the city confirmed. Pinkston was a veteran with...
Wichita permanently closes American Indian museum parking lot to protect water supply
The city wants to hear feedback on a proposal that would replace a sledding hill next to the museum with a new parking lot.
Integra chip plant coming to Wichita will create 2,000 jobs
Governor Kelly has announced Integra Technologies is bringing a semiconductor manufacturing plant to Wichita that will create at least 2,000 jobs.
Wellington Police Notes: Monday, Jan. 30 – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Wellington Police notes: Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023:. •5:19 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 200 block S. B St, Wellington. •10:35 a.m. Officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 1700 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •2:44 p.m. Officers assisted in an...
Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Is Delta 8 legal or illegal to possess in Kansas? The answer depends on where you live. The Derby Police Department says if a product contains THC it’s illegal in their city. A post they shared on social media last week is getting a lot...
Woman dies in pickup rollover crash in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The...
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.
Kansas to OK secret incentives deal for $1 billion-plus megaproject in Wichita, sources say
The State Finance Council will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss an incentives package.
Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
