Sumner County, KS

classiccountry1070.com

Permit denied for events center in southern Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to deny a conditional use permit for a proposed events center in the southern part of the county. Local business owner Gift Uloho wanted to develop a property at 87th Street South and Hydraulic. He said the facility would be for weddings and other events, and they would be limited to 200 people. Uloho said he would not allow outdoor events such as concerts. The permit application was protested by almost 63 percent of the residents surrounding the property. Several of them went to commissioners to say that the center would be out of character for the rural residential area, and there would be noise problems from the center that would be a nuisance.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Sedgwick County DA says Delta 8 is illegal under state law

As police in Derby crack down on the possession of a substance known as Delta-8, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has issued a statement on the legality of the product. In a written statement issued Thursday, Bennett quoted a Kansas Attorney General’s ruling from 2021 that Delta-8 or Delta-8...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Newkirk and Blackwell firefighters assist Cowley County fire crews

COWLEY COUNTY — Newkirk and Blackwell firefighters traveled to Cowley County wednesday to assist Kansas firefighters from Arkansas City, Winfield, Udall and South Haven with a structure fire. At 7:08 a.m. Arkansas City firefighters responded to a fire reported on the southwest side of Cowley County on 11th Road.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

New Magistrate Judge Named for Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Andrew Jefferson Newsum of Hutchinson has been appointed the new magistrate judge for the 27th Judicial District which comprises Reno County. The appointment was announced Monday by Governor Laura Kelly. Newsum will take the position vacated when Daniel Gilligan became Division III District Judge earlier this month.
RENO COUNTY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Monday, Jan. 30 – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

Wellington Police notes: Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023:. •5:19 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 200 block S. B St, Wellington. •10:35 a.m. Officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 1700 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •2:44 p.m. Officers assisted in an...
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Is Delta 8 legal or illegal to possess in Kansas? The answer depends on where you live. The Derby Police Department says if a product contains THC it’s illegal in their city. A post they shared on social media last week is getting a lot...
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

Woman dies in pickup rollover crash in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Evan Crosby

10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
WICHITA, KS

