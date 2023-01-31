Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle
A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
wpsdlocal6.com
22-year-old accused of stealing Weakley County ambulance, crashing into cruiser
DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance. Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase
A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden woman charged with shoplifting, possession of meth
A Dresden woman is facing charges after being found with meth as she was being arrested for shoplifting. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Todd was seen on Walmart store video on New Year’s Eve trying to walk out of the store with over $320 dollars in grocery items. Thursday, as a Weakley...
kbsi23.com
Tamms man arrested after another man shot in the head
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A man from Tamms faces charges after another man was shot in the head on February 1. Joshua E. Daily, 23, of Tamms faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless conduct and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The Union County Sheriff’s Office...
westkentuckystar.com
Search for one fugitive nets another in Graves County
A search for a fugitive in Graves County netted another fugitive instead. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police were searching for an individual at a home in Farmington on Tuesday morning. They did not find the person they were looking for, but did find 41-year-old James M. Majors.
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department honors more than 30 officers, employees & 9 citizens
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department honored more than 30 officers and civilian employees, and nine Paducah citizens Thursday, February 2 for their outstanding acts of duty and service to the community in 2022. Officer Pedro Loredo Jr. was named the department’s Employee of the Year for...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County search warrant snares three on drug and other charges
A search warrant executed at a McCracken County home on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of three individuals on drug and other charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched the home on Orchard View Drive as part of a drug investigation. Detectives reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The three...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Heater and Generators From Lowes
Union City police were called to Lowes, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate a report of theft. At the scene, officers spoke with a Loss Prevention employee, who stated the theft occurred on the night of January 24th. The employee stated two unknown black males entered Lowes and were seen...
wpsdlocal6.com
12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah found in good health, police say.
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Whitney Averitt, whose 13th birthday is next Wednesday, has been reported missing after she was last seen at a location on Walter Jetton Boulevard. Police say Whitney was last seen wearing...
KFVS12
Sheriff warns of black ice following multiple crashes on I-24 in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Avoid traveling Wednesday morning, February 1 on Interstate 24 in Lyon County. This is what the sheriff’s office is advising. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said I-24 and other roads in the county are very treacherous because of black ice. Bridges and overpasses...
westkentuckystar.com
Crash on I-24 in Christian County injures two Paducah residents
A crash on I-24 in Christian County Tuesday morning sent two Paducah residents to the hospital. WKDZ reported that the crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the 70-mile marker. The Christian County Sheriff's Department said an SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah was heading westbound when he lost control in icy conditions. The SUV ran off the road into the median colliding with the cable barrier and coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason man charged with stealing Mello Yello from Dollar General
A Gleason man is facing a shoplifting charge after stealing a 12-pack of Mello Yello from a Dollar General. Thirty-six-year-old Gary Henson was seen on store video scanning items at the Gleason Dollar General self-checkout when he picked up the pack of Mello Yello, not scan the item, and place it back in the cart.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers carrying handheld metal detectors
PADUCAH — The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County has funded and donated 75 handheld metal detectors for officers and investigators. The initiative stemms from the raised concern for the safety of officers after the shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash last year. Cash was killed by a man who'd been taken into custody in Marshall County. The man had a gun hidden on his person when he was arrested. State police have said the man was being interviewed by Cash and a Marshall County deputy when he asked to take a cigarette break. When the two deputies went outside with the man, that's when state police say the man pulled out the gun and shot Cash.
KFVS12
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one out of Graves County for third-degree rape. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear. He was also arrested on...
KFVS12
Former bookkeeper for Marshall Co. volunteer fire dept. charged with misappropriation of funds
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police charged a former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire dept. with misappropriation of funds after a call regarding suspicious theft. On December 1, 2022, the KSP received a call regarding suspicious theft from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall Co.
kbsi23.com
16-year-old girl dies in house fire in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A 16-year-old girl died after a house fire in Paducah Wednesday morning. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Pugh Road on the Southside of Paducah around 9:51 a.m. When they arrived the house...
westkentuckystar.com
Former Marshall County volunteer fire department bookkeeper charged with theft
A former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire department in Marshall County has been charged with theft. Kentucky State Police said they received a call from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department on December 1, 2022 regarding suspicions of theft within the department. During their investigation detectives learned...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
thunderboltradio.com
Paducah Teenager Dies in Wednesday Morning House Fire
A Paducah teenager died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said officers and firefighters from three departments responded to a Southside residence just before 10:00. When arriving at the scene, officers discovered the residence fully involved, with a 16-year old female still inside. Reports...
