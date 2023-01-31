Read full article on original website
Help wanted: Clerk/Receptionist II at Sumner County Health Department
Help wanted: Clerk/Receptionist II- Full-time at the Sumner County Health Department. $13.90-$15.66 per hour DOQ. This position involves varied clerical and organizational duties. The responsibilities in this position will include: greeting customers; answering phones; directing public inquiries to the proper departments; data-entry; file maintenance; receipting payments, scheduling appointments, verifying health insurance coverages, and assisting in outreach clinics.
Richard Clarence Goentzel, 78, Wichita: Jan. 15, 1945 – Jan. 29, 2023
Richard Clarence Goentzel died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Wesley Hospital in Wichita at the age of 78. He was born the son of Clarence and Bertha (Unruh) Goentzel on January 15, 1945, in Marion. On May 7, 1970, Richard and Kathryn Caster were united in marriage in Derby.
Wellington woman dies after a short car chase in Wichita
Sumner Newscow report — Lindsey Garmon, 38, of Wellington, died from a short car chase in Wichita around 5:22 a.m. Saturday morning. According to a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Garmon, a passenger, died of injuries when driver Harry J. Rediker slammed his Hyundai Electra into a utility poll. Rediker allegedly refused to pull over when deputies tried to stop him for several traffic infractions at about 5:22 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of West Kellogg Drive in west Wichita, near Kellogg and Hoover. She died at 8:25 a.m. at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital.
Montel Tate, Malachi Rogers sign with Butler County Community College
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Wellington High School seniors Montel Tate and Malachi Rogers signed with Butler County Community College during National Signing Day. Tate will play defensive back, while Rogers will play running back for the Grizzlies next fall. The two players have been playing together growing...
Police chase starting in Wellington results in rollover accident and arrest of Ponca City man
Sumner Newscow report – A police chase initiated in Wellington resulted in the arrest of Owen Eugen Legleiter, 18, of Ponca City, Okla., on Monday afternoon. The car chase started when Wellington Police Department officers discovered Legleiter was driving a stolen vehicle. The WPD called off the pursuit, and Conway Springs police resumed the chase, ending just southeast of Clearwater at around 3 p.m.
Wellington Police Notes: Monday, Jan. 30 – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Wellington Police notes: Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023:. •5:19 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 200 block S. B St, Wellington. •10:35 a.m. Officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 1700 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •2:44 p.m. Officers assisted in an...
Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, February 1, 2023. •12:48 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 1100 block N. A St, Wellington. •2 p.m. Officers took a criminal damage to property report in the 200 block W. 15th St, Wellington. •5:29 p.m. Juvenile male, 15, Wellington, was issued a Notice to...
Wellington boys lose critical game vs. Augusta; girls win easily
— While it had no bearing on the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Div. IV race, the Wellington and Augusta boys basketball game Tuesday night was important for post-season seeding. The Wellington boys lost to Augusta 57-51. The girls won earlier in the night 56-22. It was a frustrating game...
Wellington sophomore Valorie Norwood named Big Cheese Athlete of the Week
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — This week’s Big Cheese Athlete of the Week is Valerie Norwood, a Wellington sophomore for the girls’ basketball team. Norwood was named the Mulvane Wildcat Classic Most Valuable Player after leading the Crusaders to a tournament championship. She scored 15 in a 72-6 win over Campus, 18 in a 62-53 win over Ark City, and 12 in a 39-23 victory over Mulvane in the tournament championship. On Tuesday, she also scored 18 points at Augusta.
Playing at the Wellington Regent: 80 for Brady
Playing at Wellington Regent : 80 for Brady. Schedule: Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 2 and 7 p.m.
