Sumner Newscow report — Lindsey Garmon, 38, of Wellington, died from a short car chase in Wichita around 5:22 a.m. Saturday morning. According to a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Garmon, a passenger, died of injuries when driver Harry J. Rediker slammed his Hyundai Electra into a utility poll. Rediker allegedly refused to pull over when deputies tried to stop him for several traffic infractions at about 5:22 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of West Kellogg Drive in west Wichita, near Kellogg and Hoover. She died at 8:25 a.m. at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO