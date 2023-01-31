CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- For a second day, trash haulers in several Camden County communities are walking the picket line instead of picking up the trash.The union's contract is up and members want a new agreement. A picket line had formed in Camden Wednesday morning at a Waste Management facility as replacement workers arrived, causing a backup and leading to shouting."We don't want to be here," Christian Sharpe said. "We don't want to be out on strike. We want to go back to work we have families to provide for. We're here for our families."Sharpe has worked for Waste Management...

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO