Glassboro, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rowan.edu

Rowan University celebrates Black History Month with events throughout February

Rowan University celebrates Black History Month throughout February with a variety of educational, cultural and inclusive events. Many events are led by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and include:. The Penny Executive. A collaboration between the Rohrer College of Business and the Department of Theater & Dance...
GLASSBORO, NJ
phl17.com

Ocean City School Board Controversy

A battle over how health is being taught to young students is dividing the Ocean City School District. Some say it crosses the line when teaching about gender. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan is following the latest developments.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thedp.com

'Rapid increase' in rodent sightings in KCECH disrupts student living

Kings Court English College House is experiencing a “rapid increase” in rodent and pest sightings, specifically in its Kings Court building. Residents on every floor of Kings Court — one of the two buildings in the first-year college house — told The Daily Pennsylvanian that they have seen more mice in their rooms and in the hallways since returning from winter break. Sightings have become more frequent and widespread since then, they said. Students who live in English House — which is separated from Kings Court by a courtyard — did not report seeing mice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School

BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. “Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials. The Burlington The post Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON, NJ
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Day 2: Camden County sanitation workers striking for better pay

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- For a second day, trash haulers in several Camden County communities are walking the picket line instead of picking up the trash.The union's contract is up and members want a new agreement. A picket line had formed in Camden Wednesday morning at a Waste Management facility as replacement workers arrived, causing a backup and leading to shouting."We don't want to be here," Christian Sharpe said. "We don't want to be out on strike. We want to go back to work we have families to provide for. We're here for our families."Sharpe has worked for Waste Management...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
CHESTER, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard

PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

11 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closed in the Delaware Valley

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 87 of it’s stores including 5 buybuy Baby stores and all of its Harmon beauty Stores. This announcement comes after the the home goods chain defaulted on its loans from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being...
WILMINGTON, DE
camdencounty.com

Construction to Close Roads in Audubon

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing work on a gas main on Wyoming Avenue in Audubon from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 6. On Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday Feb. 2, there will be a full road closure of Wyoming Avenue between Chestnut and Oak streets. From...
CAMDEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Authorities Looking For Missing Adult From Whitman Park

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Whitman Park. Ramer Nock, 21, has been reported missing from the 1300 block of Whitman Avenue. Ramer is described as a black male, 5’6”, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair, and multiple tattoos — including on his neck, left hand and right arm. He was last seen wearing a black North Face coat, dark blue pants, black boots, a white long-sleeve shirt, and a tan skully cap. He is known to frequent Whitman Park and may be driving a gray 2018 Nissan Murano with the New Jersey license plate D85-MKY.
CAMDEN, NJ
glensidelocal.com

Jill Biden’s Abington childhood detailed by GH Gossip

Jill Biden, who spent part of her childhood in Willow Grove and attended Upper Moreland High School, was highlighted in a recent article by GH Gossip. According to the article, her family relocated to Willow Grove in 1961. She was confirmed at Abington Presbyterian Church when she was 16. For...
WILLOW GROVE, PA

