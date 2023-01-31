Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Indiana Republican Victoria Spartz Announces Retirement
Spartz, a House Republican, is only in her second term and recently seemed to be leaning in to her job.
GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz announces she won't run for any office in 2024
GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana announced Friday that she will not run for any office in 2024, opting out of the race for the seat held by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor, while also declaring her intention to leave Congress.
newsnationnow.com
Kelly: If Trump loses 2024 GOP race, he won’t go quietly
(NewsNation) — A new poll shows former President Donald Trump with a 17-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary. The Hill reports that a Morning Consult poll, conducted between Jan. 13-15 and shared Wednesday, has Trump with 48% support among possible GOP voters and DeSantis at 31%. The margin of error was 4 percentage points. Earlier polls have shown DeSantis taking the lead over Trump or inching closer to the top.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Trump Will 'Fold Like a House of Cards' to Avoid Prison: Kirschner
"He's going to be desperate to strike whatever kind of deals he can strike to minimize his exposure, ultimately, to prison," Glenn Kirschner said.
U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it
Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Black, LGBTQ+, and religious groups ask Biden to drop the National Prayer Breakfast
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. A coalition of religious and secular groups is calling on Pres. Joe Biden and Congress to end their involvement with the National Prayer Breakfast, a private event used by its secretive sponsor to foster right-wing networking around the globe.
It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland
The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Prominent Senator Resigns for New Position
United States Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has officially stepped down from his role to take over as president at the University of Florida. Sasse, who led a small college before leaving the position to run for U.S. Senate, submitted his resignation last month, saying that he would be leaving Congress to pursue his new venture, two years into his second term in office.
Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble
There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
Matt Gaetz says he will resign from Congress if Democrats help elect 'moderate Republican'
Florida Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz told "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday that he would resign from the House should Democrats elect a moderate Republican for speaker.
Washington Examiner
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
CNN
