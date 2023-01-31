ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Kelly: If Trump loses 2024 GOP race, he won’t go quietly

(NewsNation) — A new poll shows former President Donald Trump with a 17-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical Republican primary. The Hill reports that a Morning Consult poll, conducted between Jan. 13-15 and shared Wednesday, has Trump with 48% support among possible GOP voters and DeSantis at 31%. The margin of error was 4 percentage points. Earlier polls have shown DeSantis taking the lead over Trump or inching closer to the top.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Prominent Senator Resigns for New Position

United States Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has officially stepped down from his role to take over as president at the University of Florida. Sasse, who led a small college before leaving the position to run for U.S. Senate, submitted his resignation last month, saying that he would be leaving Congress to pursue his new venture, two years into his second term in office.
Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble

There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
