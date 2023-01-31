Read full article on original website
Larry Summers: More likely the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but don't get hopes up
After a shocking jobs report, Larry Summers, treasury secretary under Bill Clinton, said he is more encouraged the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but cautioned it is a "big mistake" to think the economy is "out of the woods" on Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday.
Why the US hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn't it been shot down?
Bipartisan group working behind the scenes on 'failsafe' to prevent debt ceiling crisis
Problem Solvers Caucus co-chairs Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer and GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick join CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss their group's bipartisan effort to prevent the US from defaulting on its debt.
Gold giant Newmont's $16.9 billion bid for Australia's Newcrest clouded by deal doubts
Top gold producer Newmont Corp said it had made a $16.9 billion offer for Australian peer Newcrest Mining to build a global gold behemoth, although investors and analysts said it undervalued the target amid a leadership change.
China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon
China has expressed its "strong dissatisfaction and protest" against the United States' decision to shoot down its high-altitude balloon, accusing it of "overreacting" and "seriously violating international practice."
Why the Chinese balloon crisis could be a defining moment in the new Cold War
The Chinese balloon saga threatens to be a watershed moment in the world's dangerous new superpower rivalry: For the first time, Americans experienced a tangible symbol of the national security challenge from Beijing.
Inflation may be falling — but not the cost of your car insurance
If you think news that inflation is easing means you're not going to get hit with any more higher prices, think again.
Foxconn January sales hit record high after production restored at world's biggest iPhone factory
Apple supplier Foxconn says its January monthly sales hit a record high as it bounced back from Covid-19 disruptions in China.
Did investors learn nothing from last year's market meltdown?
Meme stock mania was supposed to be over, right? Guess what: It's not.
Everything you need to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon
When US military fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, it wasn't the end of the political episode, but the very beginning.
The world is creating more single-use plastic waste than ever, report finds
The world is producing a record amount of single-use plastic waste, mostly made from polymers created from fossil fuels, despite global efforts to reduce plastic pollution and carbon emissions, according to a new report released Monday.
Problem Solvers GOP co-chair indicates clean debt ceiling increase is off the table
Republican Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick tells CNN's Jake Tapper that while he's adamant that a US default can't be allowed to happen, "we can't have a clean debt ceiling increase" either.
