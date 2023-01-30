ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Shocked! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bewildered by the Lack of Sympathy Following Spare

After exiting the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey that provided just enough for Markle and the Prince to become lifetime celebrities in the eyes of the public. Looking at the massive numbers that the interview racked, other broadcasting stations and the couple themselves saw an opportunity. Taking advantage of the tide being in their favor, or seizing an opportunity to tell the world their story, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a documentary.
Vanilla Ice Paints Madonna as 'Desperate' While Legend Prepares for Career-Spanning 'Celebration Tour'

Vanilla Ice claims he turned down Madonna's marriage proposal in the 1990s, partially because he was too young, but also because she included him in her notorious "Sex" book. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper described the scene on the "Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt" podcast, recalling a spate of sold-out concerts when Madonna was in the audience jamming to songs from his 15x platinum debut album. Even after Madonna came backstage and gave him "the seductive eyes" in his dressing room, Ice found it difficult to believe that she thought he was attractive.
Lisa Marie Presley 'VERY Certain' She Wants Mom Priscilla Out of Her Trust, Here's Why

Isa Marie Presley was very adamant' that her legacy should be handed to her daughter Riley and not her mother Priscilla, according to a representative of her estate in the midst of a contentious inheritance dispute. On Wednesday, which would have been Lisa Marie's 55th birthday, Joel Weinshanker stated that...
Quavo Grammys 2023: Rapper Making BIG Comeback Months After Takeoff’s Death

Quavo has remained silent over the past few months after his Takeoff's death, but it appears that the musician is making a big comeback this month in honor of his good pal. According to Uproxx, the 1/3 of Migos will be one of the performers at this weekend's highly-anticipated Grammy Awards during the show's "In Memoriam" segment. The rapper is expected to perform his tribute song "Without You" together with Maverick City Music, a gospel band.
Ozzy Osbourne Frail, Unrecognizable Days Before Retirement Announcement: Health Quickly Deteriorating?

Ozzy Osbourne announced his touring days are officially over, but the public seemingly saw it coming as he looked unrecognizable in the days leading to his decision. The 74-year-old Prince of Darkness shared one of the hardest things he had ever shared with his fans when he posted a lengthy statement on his social media accounts. He confirmed that, amid his health battles, his touring days were finally over.
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!

At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
Priscilla Presley's Son Almost Died Weeks Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death — What Happened?

Priscilla Presley was left traumatized after her son was almost killed weeks before Lisa Marie Presley's death. Navarone Garcia, Priscilla's son and Lisa Marie's half-brother, recalled the terrifying incident that almost killed him before his mother's eyes. He detailed the near-fatal experience in an exclusive interview with People. According to...
Blake Shelton 'The Voice' Replacement: Is Reba McEntire Replacing Him?

Ever since "The Voice" debuted in 2011 in the United States, people have been hooked on the reality singing competition show. The talent that has graced the auditions, the unique format of Blind Auditions, and especially the celebrity coaches have sparked the interest of millions of its viewers around the country.
Priscilla Presley Almost Became A Kardashian After Marriage To Elvis Ended [DETAILS]

Priscilla Presley almost joined the illustrious Kardashian family when her marriage to Elvis Presley ended in divorce. In 1967, after meeting eight years previously when Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was in his 20s, the power couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. A year after their...
Britney Spears 'Jealous' of Pamela Anderson, Supportive Sons? 'I Was Like Damn!'

Britney Spears is known to be a very loving and supportive mother, despite being torn away from her sons because of the nasty conservatorship. However, regardless of her best efforts, it is also quite known that her sons want little to do with the "Toxic" singer-much to her dismay. That's...

