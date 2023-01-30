Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Prince Harry Has New Demands for Royal Family as He Remains ‘Frustrated’ Meghan Still Hasn’t Received an Apology, Report
Prince Harry reportedly has a few fresh demands for the royal family to cater to if they want him and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation.
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Priscilla Presley Forced 'Cheapskate' Daughter Lisa Marie To Wildly Spend $100M Elvis Fortune?
After Elvis Presley died, Lisa Marie Presley received a sizable inheritance. But she wasn't permitted to use it until she was 25 in 1993, by which time it had increased to around $100 million. It was discovered that she had a $4 million debt when she passed away. What happened...
Shocked! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bewildered by the Lack of Sympathy Following Spare
After exiting the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey that provided just enough for Markle and the Prince to become lifetime celebrities in the eyes of the public. Looking at the massive numbers that the interview racked, other broadcasting stations and the couple themselves saw an opportunity. Taking advantage of the tide being in their favor, or seizing an opportunity to tell the world their story, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a documentary.
Vanilla Ice Paints Madonna as 'Desperate' While Legend Prepares for Career-Spanning 'Celebration Tour'
Vanilla Ice claims he turned down Madonna's marriage proposal in the 1990s, partially because he was too young, but also because she included him in her notorious "Sex" book. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper described the scene on the "Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt" podcast, recalling a spate of sold-out concerts when Madonna was in the audience jamming to songs from his 15x platinum debut album. Even after Madonna came backstage and gave him "the seductive eyes" in his dressing room, Ice found it difficult to believe that she thought he was attractive.
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
Lisa Marie Presley 'VERY Certain' She Wants Mom Priscilla Out of Her Trust, Here's Why
Isa Marie Presley was very adamant' that her legacy should be handed to her daughter Riley and not her mother Priscilla, according to a representative of her estate in the midst of a contentious inheritance dispute. On Wednesday, which would have been Lisa Marie's 55th birthday, Joel Weinshanker stated that...
Shakira Now 2023: Age, Net Worth+ New Diss Track Dropping on Her and Gerard Pique's Birthday?
Happy birthday Shakira! Happy birthday to her ex, Gerard Pique too! Unfortunately, given their fallout and the recent diss track that Shakira released, it appears that the two would not even exchange cordial birthday greetings. New Diss Track From Shakira?. What Shakira will reprotedly do though is release a new...
Quavo Grammys 2023: Rapper Making BIG Comeback Months After Takeoff’s Death
Quavo has remained silent over the past few months after his Takeoff's death, but it appears that the musician is making a big comeback this month in honor of his good pal. According to Uproxx, the 1/3 of Migos will be one of the performers at this weekend's highly-anticipated Grammy Awards during the show's "In Memoriam" segment. The rapper is expected to perform his tribute song "Without You" together with Maverick City Music, a gospel band.
Ozzy Osbourne Frail, Unrecognizable Days Before Retirement Announcement: Health Quickly Deteriorating?
Ozzy Osbourne announced his touring days are officially over, but the public seemingly saw it coming as he looked unrecognizable in the days leading to his decision. The 74-year-old Prince of Darkness shared one of the hardest things he had ever shared with his fans when he posted a lengthy statement on his social media accounts. He confirmed that, amid his health battles, his touring days were finally over.
Alyssa Milano Apologizes for 'Bullying' Britney Spears: Will Singer Accept? [Sources]
Britney Spears may have behaved oddly, but that does not mean that she's going crazy or she's out of control-in fact, she just proved that she is in control and she's making it known. Just like several of Spears' fans who showed concern for the singer, Alyssa Milano took to...
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
DJ Khaled, JAY-Z Performing on Grammy Awards 2023: Does This Mean Beyonce's Dancing Too?
The Grammy Awards performers for the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards are growing bigger with the addition of several more acts. Over the past week, speculations on who will be the next Grammy Awards performers have risen, and one of the biggest names pressed were DJ Khaled and his company.
Priscilla Presley's Son Almost Died Weeks Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death — What Happened?
Priscilla Presley was left traumatized after her son was almost killed weeks before Lisa Marie Presley's death. Navarone Garcia, Priscilla's son and Lisa Marie's half-brother, recalled the terrifying incident that almost killed him before his mother's eyes. He detailed the near-fatal experience in an exclusive interview with People. According to...
Blake Shelton 'The Voice' Replacement: Is Reba McEntire Replacing Him?
Ever since "The Voice" debuted in 2011 in the United States, people have been hooked on the reality singing competition show. The talent that has graced the auditions, the unique format of Blind Auditions, and especially the celebrity coaches have sparked the interest of millions of its viewers around the country.
Bonnie Tyler Receives MBE From Prince William, Says She'll Never Stop Singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'
On February 1 at the Windsor Castle, Welsh rock singer Bonnie Tyler was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire for contributions to music. Tyler, 71, is best known for her 1983 single "Total Eclipse Of The Heart." She received the MBE from William, Prince of Wales,...
Sean Kingston Now 2023: Net Worth, Massive Financial Issues + Is Singer Just a One-Hit Wonder?
Is he truly a one-hit wonder? Is his finances now in order?. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sean Kingston's current net worth is only $500,000. Despite the fact that his songs dominated the charts at one point in the early 21st century, there's no denying something is wrong with the man's finances.
Priscilla Presley Almost Became A Kardashian After Marriage To Elvis Ended [DETAILS]
Priscilla Presley almost joined the illustrious Kardashian family when her marriage to Elvis Presley ended in divorce. In 1967, after meeting eight years previously when Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was in his 20s, the power couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. A year after their...
Britney Spears 'Jealous' of Pamela Anderson, Supportive Sons? 'I Was Like Damn!'
Britney Spears is known to be a very loving and supportive mother, despite being torn away from her sons because of the nasty conservatorship. However, regardless of her best efforts, it is also quite known that her sons want little to do with the "Toxic" singer-much to her dismay. That's...
