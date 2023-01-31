ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

capecoralbreeze.com

Mariner boys soccer team captures sixth straight district championship

For an astonishing sixth consecutive year, the Mariner High School boys soccer team is district champion. The Tritons (10-7-5) turned in a dominating 3-0 win over rival Cape Coral (10-8-4) Wednesday night to hoist the FHSAA 5A District 11 championship. Mariner long-time head coach Martin Cardenas is no stranger to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Plane lands on golf course in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents in a North Fort Myers golfing community were shocked to see their fairway turned into a runway Thursday morning when a single-engine piper plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Chris Bunker said she saw the plane come from between the trees and...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Numerous local athletes sign on National Signing Day

It’s the moment that high school athletes work for — signing their letter of intent to play at the collegiate level. That dream became a reality for numerous Southwest Florida high school seniors on Wednesday. Multiple local schools held ceremonies honoring their athletes on National Signing Day. At...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WZVN-TV

The Naples Automotive Experience: Cars on 5th Preview

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Chapter of the Ferarri Club of America is presenting a luxury car event in Naples this week. From Feb, 2 through Feb. 5, 2023, The Naples Automotive Experience will raise money to benefit St. Matthew’s House. Going on for it’s 19 year, this...
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Minnesota Twins, FGCU welcome limb-different kids for baseball camp

NubAbility Athletics Foundation announced today that the non-profit will hold a baseball camp Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, in Fort Myers for children ages 4 to 17 with congenital or traumatic limb difference, frozen limb and highly mobile cerebral palsy. The Minnesota Twins will welcome the group to...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Mariner JROTC team takes top honors at State

The Mariner JROTC team continued to show it is one of the best in the nation, both in a competition setting and in the community. On Jan. 28, the Mariner High School JROTC Marksmanship team won the 2023 Florida State Air Rifle Championship at Island Coast, earning top honors out of more than 200 high schools in Florida with marksmanship programs. They also placed 8th in the Army Youth Air Rifle National Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Football field project worth $1M for Lee County school finally funded

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:898e5216894b8a535fc8f4bd Player Element ID: 6319618266112. A Lee County high school can finally move with a project that will give them a new football field. Fort Myers High School raised...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples park reopens for the first time since Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla.– Lowdermilk Park is expected to reopen this Friday at noon after being closed since Hurricane Ian. “After the storm, we had 3-4 feet of sand. We had a building that was in the pond .. Debris everywhere … items that were not ours in the park,” said Chad Merritt, the City of Naples Parks & Facilities Director.
NAPLES, FL
westorlandonews.com

Purchase of 9.6 Acres in Estero, Florida Finalized

Konover South LLC, a Deerfield Beach company, completed the purchase of 9.6 acres known as The Marketplace of Coconut Point located in Estero, Florida. Konover South purchased the property from CP Land Investments, LLC for $5,500,000 in an all-cash deal. With close to 50,000 SF, it will include a quick-serve...
ESTERO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Burrowing owl sees shadow, winter continues

There may not be many groundhogs here in Southwest Florida, but we are able to make due every Feb. 2. We just use a bird instead of mammal. More than 150 people came to the Pelican Soccer Complex on Thursday to learn whether Cape Coral residents would enjoy an early spring at the fifth-annual Ground Owl Day celebration, presented by the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Estero man turns violent after defending a woman’s honor

ESTERO, Fla. — It was a casual evening on January 29th, and Carlos Rodriguez was spending the time unwinding and catching up with friends. The Estero neighborhood was buzzing prior to 10:00 p.m. as a group relaxed on the front porch off Bills Court with some drinks. Things seemed to be going fine until somebody said something ugly.
ESTERO, FL
NBC 2

Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
NORTH PORT, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

IMAG Live: The Fantabulous, Fabtastic FabLab

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Got an idea for a better whatchamacallit, a thingamajig, a whatsit, or even a mousetrap?. Open to all, the Rist Family FabLab (fabrication laboratory) at IMAG is the place to go!. Miss Amy will be sharing cool technologies that innovators and inventors, scientists and students...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Red Sox to host open house at JetBlue Park on Feb. 18

The Boston Red Sox will host a family-friendly open house at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event with free parking will include activities for kids such as face painting, inflatables, a magician, scavenger hunt and discounted concessions. In addition...
FORT MYERS, FL

