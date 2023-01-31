There may not be many groundhogs here in Southwest Florida, but we are able to make due every Feb. 2. We just use a bird instead of mammal. More than 150 people came to the Pelican Soccer Complex on Thursday to learn whether Cape Coral residents would enjoy an early spring at the fifth-annual Ground Owl Day celebration, presented by the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO