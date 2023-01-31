Novak Djokovic could win another 'four or five' grand slam titles, says former tennis star Patrick McEnroe

Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Tennis Superstar Suffers Significant Injury
Many times in sports we hear of great triumphs over significant hurdles, whether they be injury-related or mental, earning praise from all of those around the sport. However, it is rare to see an athlete overcome a significant injury to win at the highest level, but that is exactly what Nova Djokovic was able to do at the Australian Open.
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal lauds high praise on Djokovic: "His game is undoubtedly the most complete on the circuit"
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal has praised Djokovic as the most complete tennis player on the circuit right now following his Australian Open triumph. Many assumed that Toni Nadal isn't particularly thrilled by Novak Djokovic considering his nephew's rivalry with him but the Spanish coach is actually a big fan of Djokovic. He plotted many times against him as part of Nadal's team so he's fully aware of the strength his game possesses. He praised him after yet another Australian Open saying he has the most complete game on the tour:
"The GOAT race will really start" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Novak Djokovic being able to play in all 4 Grand Slams in 2023
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently claimed that the GOAT race will now start in earnest after it became clear that Novak Djokovic will be able to play in all four Grand Slams in 2023. On Sunday (January 29), the 35-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reign...
Felix Auger-Aliassime's coach predicts Grand Slam winners going forward in 2023 including his charge for Wimbledon, Nadal for Roland Garros and Djokovic for US Open
The coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime shared his predictions for the upcoming grand slams picking his player to win Wimbledon and Nadal for Roland Garros. Frederic Fontang spoke to Ubitennis about Felix Auger-Aliassime and during the talk, he also touched upon the grand slams this year. He picked Djokovic to win the Australian Open and that came true. His pick for Roland Garros for obviously Rafael Nadal whom he would never doubt when it comes to clay tennis:
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
"You literally accused Maria of lying": Tennis fans accuse Evert of hypocrisy after response to Sharapova's doping scandal compared to Halep
Tennis fans have come after Chris Evert accusing her of hypocrisy after she tweeted her support for Simona Halep over her doping ban, something she didn't do when Sharapova had hers. Chris Evert sent some good wishes to Simona Halep as she keeps fighting to prove her innocence following a...
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Bartoli latest to criticise coach of Elena Rybakina: "The way Rybakina’s coach is talking is just not something I can accept"
Marion Bartoli has joined in on the criticism of Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov calling his behaviour towards her 'something she can't accept'. Vukov has been in the news a lot lately after footage of him shouting at Rybakina emerged online. It was criticised by many but mostly former player Pam Shriver who publicly wrote on Twitter that she hopes Rybakina finds a coach who will treat her with respect. The response from the player came on social media where she stood by her coach calling the criticism bizarre.
Mouratoglou looks back on stint working with Serena Williams: "I taught Serena Williams to think like Serena again, She had forgotten that"
Patrick Mouratoglou worked with Serena Williams for a long time and it was a very successful stint with the French coach remembering their time working together. Mouratoglou helped Williams win several grand slams and it was a partnership that worked out well for both. Mouratoglou is still a prominent coach working on the tennis Tours while Williams is out of tennis after one of the greatest tennis careers of all time. It wasn't always great. The 2016 US Open defeat to Roberta Vinci was tough to swallow:
Journalist recalls time Bublik told Vukov to stop putting pressure on Rybakina at Eastbourne: "She was really getting a bit annoyed and flustered"
Noted tennis journalist Tumaini Cayarol recalled a time when Alexander Bublik came to the defense of Elena Rybakina agaisnt her coach Vukov. Stefanos Vukov can't seem to escape headlines recently as his name was involved in another one. His behaviour at the Australian Open raised concerns from tennis analysts Laura Robson and Pam Shriver who both called it unacceptable. Former player Marion Bartoli spoke on the matter as well and now a noted reporter also noted the way he coaches Rybakina.
Wally Masur gives reality check regarding Federer's GOAT stauts: "You don't get points for grace in my book"
Former player and coach Wally Masur gave his opinion on Federer being discussed as part of the GOAT debate claiming that he doesn't belong there anymore. Masur has been a longtime coach for Australian tennis serving as the Davis Cup captain for many years. He was replaced in 2016 by Lleyton Hewitt and since then he has worked as a commentator. Things are very clear in the GOAT debate for him. He doesn't think Federer should be discussed as part of it anymore because he's really not in contention anymore:
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend
Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty to charges of assault levied by his former girlfriend in a Canberra court on Friday, according to reports.However, he managed to escape conviction after the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court dismissed the charges.Mr Kyrgios was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend in January 2021, when he pushed her out of the way of an Uber door. His lawyers argued that the charge should be dropped on the grounds of his mental health but it was withdrawn when the court found he was not suffering from a “significant depressive illness”.The 27-year-old then pleaded guilty...
CBS Sports
Novak Djokovic won 2023 Australian Open despite hamstring tear, tournament director says
Novak Djokovic was a strong contender to win the 2023 Australian Open due to his history of success at Melbourne Park, but his latest achievement came with extra difficulty. The Serbian star took this year's trophy with a muscle tear of about an inch in his left hamstring, according to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley.
Journalist on how Pegula has limitations which need to be removed to reach potential: "The big task in her career is to break through that ceiling"
Jessica Pegula was looking really strong for much of her stay in Australia but ultimately she wasn't able to go all the way which is something she needs to figure out. Noter tennis journalist Tumaini Cayarol was a guest on the No Challenges Remaining podcast and he talked about Pegula and what needs to change in the future so she becomes a major-winning player. He said:
Andreescu calls out freakish similarity of Djokovic and Tsitsipas to internet meme: "Why are they identical"
Bianca Andreescu reacted to a meme of Djokovic and Tsitsipas posted by a tennis reporter on social media and she found it hilarious. Reporter Bastian Fachen posted a Zoolander meme that shows Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller and compared it to a photo of Djokovic and Tsitsipas from the Australian Open. He captioned the photo 'The prophecy is complete' alluding to the fact that the pictures look very similar and Andreescu agrees.
Aussie Open CEO Says Djokovic Played Through Serious Injury
The World No. 1 previously shot down any speculation about him “faking” an injury.
Video: Victoria Azarenka spends some family time with son Leo, plays "competitive football game" with him and his friends
As the new tennis season brings a lot of excitement, former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has stuck around to play football and share a few wonderful moments with her son Leo and his friends before the calendar gets too hectic. With the 2023 Australian Open behind her, where she had...
"Honestly, I didn't realize I was about to play her, It all felt like a dream": Gauff looks back on landmark Venus Williams Wimbledon win
Coco Gauff's first major win in tennis was agaisnt Venus Williams and she remembered that match and how it felt playing it in a recent inteview. Gauff has been an established player for a while yet it all started at Wimbledon a few years ago. She was a teenager who was about to face a player she looked up to growing up and it was nerve-wracking. Gauff remembered the match in a recent interview explaining how she tried her best to ignore the fact that she was playing Venus:
Man Utd Premier League title winner makes transfer return to first club aged 33 as former side hail ‘world-class’ star
MANCHESTER UNITED hero Shinji Kagawa has rejoined childhood club Cerezo Osaka after a successful career in Europe. Kagawa, 33, returned to his homeland after a short stint at Sint-Truiden with his career seemingly coming full circle. Osaka's website announced: "Shinji Kagawa - He's HOME!. "We are pleased to announce that...
