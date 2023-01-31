Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Dave Bautista talks 'Knock at the Cabin,' crying on cue and seeking the 'elusive' rom-com
In the opening pages of Paul Tremblay’s 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World,” Leonard is described as a towering man, “wide as a couple of tree trunks pushed together.”. When director M. Night Shyamalan began adapting the novel for his new psychological...
Marconews.com
Jessica Simpson dishes on empowering fling with movie star: 'He was a notch on my own belt'
Jessica Simpson is showing that Hollywood heartbreak can be a great teacher. Simpson reminisced on her fling with a Tinseltown heartthrob, which got its start at an afterparty at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, in the Audible short story “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single,” published Wednesday.
Marconews.com
Watch: Sylvester Stallone climbs Paramount Mountain in Super Bowl spot, daughters are over it
Sylvester Stallone (and his famous daughters) stars in Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial with the weirdest climb ever over Paramount Mountain.
Marconews.com
'Knock at the Cabin' review: Dave Bautista is the true revelation of M. Night Shyamalan's apocalypse
When director M. Night Shyamalan comes knocking with one of his signature thrillers, you never know what’s going to appear. Maybe it's a kid who sees ghosts or a reluctant, unbreakable superhero, or a houseplant that wants to kill you. But when there's a “Knock at the Cabin,” definitely...
Marconews.com
Here's how 'Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon is making Broadway history in 'Chicago'
For Jinkx Monsoon, the road has always led to “Chicago.”. Monsoon, the two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner, is making her Broadway debut with an eight-week run in the iconic John Kander/Fred Ebb/Bob Fosse musical, with performances running through Sunday, March 12. Monsoon is assuming the show-stealing...
Marconews.com
Dwayne Johnson reveals his mom is 'OK' after she was in a car accident: 'She’s a survivor'
Dwayne Johnson is thankful that his mom, Ata Johnson, is still here after a car wreck Wednesday. The "Black Adam" star posted a photo on Instagram Thursday of his mother's nearly-totaled red Cadillac SUV after she was in a car accident in Los Angeles. "Angels of mercy watched over my...
Marconews.com
Grammys 2023: How to watch, who's performing and everything else to know about music's biggest night
Back to normal is the theme of the 2023 Grammy Awards, after a few years of COVID-19-related shifts in dates and locations. The 65th annual ceremony returns Sunday to its longtime home of Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in downtown Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony boasts the usual starry...
Marconews.com
Michelle Obama is launching a podcast based on her bestselling book 'The Light We Carry'
LOS ANGELES — Michelle Obama’s recent celebrity-filled book tour is becoming a podcast. Audible announced Wednesday that the former first lady will launch the “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” on March 7. It’s based on Obama’s tour promoting “The Light We Carry,” her recent bestselling book, which featured special guests like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, David Letterman and more.
