Read full article on original website
Related
soaphub.com
General Hospital Spoilers: Ava And Nikolas Face Off As Danger Lurks
General Hospital spoilers reveal danger, anger, warnings, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this intense episode. General Hospital Spoilers Highlights: A Showdown At Wyndemere. Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) still hasn’t figured out what was going on in the north tower, but that doesn’t...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Here’s How Xander Cook Will Win Back Sarah
Don’t let those DAYS spoilers about Sarah divorcing Xander Cook fool you. Sure, she handed him the final papers and demanded Xander sign them. But this is Sarah we’re talking about. Indecisive, wishy-washy Sarah. DAYS Spoilers Speculation. She said she would never forgive him for switching her dead...
soaphub.com
Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily
The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Spoilers: The Dead Damsels Learn They’ve Been Played
Days of our Lives spoilers hint the afterlife has more twists and turns than anyone could imagine. For Kate Roberts, Marlena Evans, and Kayla Johnson, things are about to get pretty wild. Days of our Lives Spoilers Highlights. The land of the living isn’t the only place where there are...
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Walton Puts The She-Devil In Her Place
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sheila Carter may think she’s free to do as she pleases and threaten whoever gets in her way, but Carter Walton isn’t having it. Especially when he finds out all the ugly things she’s said to Katie Logan. Bold and the...
soaphub.com
Weekly General Hospital Spoilers: A Battle Royale & Voices
These General Hospital spoilers tease a battle royale, a disembodied voice causing serious concern, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. In a one-two gut punch, Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) announces to Nikolas (Adam Huss) that he plans to seek sole custody of Esme’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) baby and that he has every intention of using Nikolas’s “confession” to attempting to murder Esme to achieve his goal.
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Spencer Stands Up For Herself And Her Family
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise Hope Spencer doing what needs to be done to put Thomas Forrester firmly in his place once and for all. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wants back in at Forrester Creations and while his designs are good, his attitude is not. Hope (Annika Noelle) is suffering without him behind the sketch pad, but that’s not enough reason to forgive and forget. In fact, Thomas made his bed, and Hope’s going to make sure he stays there.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Wendy Shin Spies A Scandalous Scene
Days of our Lives spoilers hint a questionable moment between Allie and Alex has Wendy Shin raising her eyebrows. What exactly is going on between those two?. The cold light of day has Wendy (Victoria Grace) in shock after she sees Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) in the apartment. And, not just in the apartment, but sneaking out of Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) room! Oh yes, he tries to make a quick and quiet getaway, but Wendy catches him in the act.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Why Phyllis Summers Is Really So Obsessed With Her Kids
Y&R spoilers point to Phyllis about to ruin a relationship with another one of her children. First, she drove Summer so crazy at work that Phyllis’s Supergirl was first to fire her. Now, she’s not only butting in on Daniel’s work project, she’s flying to Portugal to talk Heather into taking Daniel back.
soaphub.com
Weekly Days of our Lives Spoilers: Reckless Rebound & Frustrations
These Days of our Lives spoilers tease a reckless rebound, frustrations mounting, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. After delivering a letter penned by Philip to Victor, Rex (Kyle Lowder) runs into Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), and the former marrieds confide their troubles in one another. Inevitably, their talk leads to something more, and soon they’re making the trek to Sarah’s bedroom for a spot of ill-advised lovemaking.
soaphub.com
To Tell the Days of our Lives Truth: Did Jack Deveraux Handle Gwen Wrong?
Jack and Gwen have always had a complicated relationship on Days of our Lives. He didn’t know she existed. She didn’t know that he didn’t know she existed. So she wanted to punish him for not knowing that she existed. Gwen hurt Jack’s other daughter, Abigail. Gwen hurt Jack’s wife, Jennifer. Jack got angry.
soaphub.com
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sally Spectra Struggles With A Big Secret
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday tease Sally Spectra struggles with her big secret. Plus, a high-powered businesswoman steps out of her comfort zone while friends share mixed signals. The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights. Sally (Courtney Hope) is pregnant, and it’s huge, life-changing stuff for her....
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Carter Gets Deacon All Twisted Up Inside
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Deacon Sharpe is doing his best to hide his heartbreak over Sheila Carter. It’s not easy, though, especially since she keeps coming around and rubbing her new life in his face. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. Deacon (Sean Kanan) put his freedom...
soaphub.com
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily And Jill Plot Their Next Move
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday tease that Jill Abbott and Lily Winters try to figure out their next move for Chancellor-Winters. Plus, a man with little to lose seeks to place blame while another man on the edge demands some answers from his brother. You won’t want to miss a moment of this drama-filled episode.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Sarah Horton Runs Into Xander…And Gwen
DAYS spoilers photos for Thursday, February 2, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. It’s an awkward day for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). She’s barely separated, and already her ex...
soaphub.com
Adam Newman Makes A Shocking Admission To Chelsea
The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday brings a shocking admission from Adam Newman as he and Chelsea talk about his current situation. Additionally, Adam (Mark Grossman) confronted Kyle and Summer at Jabot after Jack had talked with his son about conspiring with Victor. Summer also let her grandpa know she didn’t like him including her husband in his scheming. Nikki told Diane that she knew what was up, and Chance returned the money Jack had given to Jeremy. Finally, Billy and Chelsea prepared to go out as friends. Now let’s dive deeper into what happened.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Victor Seeks Revenge on Jack and Diane
Y&R spoilers sure are suggesting that Jack and Diane will get away with breaking into Victor and Nikki’s Chicago apartment. Chance arrested Jeremy. Jack and Diane celebrated by making love. Phyllis was furious that it looked like Diane had won. But is it really over?. Y&R Spoilers Speculation. The...
soaphub.com
Elizabeth Baldwin Tells Finn All Her Esme Secrets
The General Hospital recap features Elizabeth Baldwin Webber coming clean with Hamilton Finn about what went on in the north tower at Wyndemere. In this episode, Finn was shocked by everything Elizabeth had to say. Elsewhere in the hospital, Spencer let Nikolas know he saw his dad’s taped confession to Ava as Ava spent some more time bonding with Austin. At The Savoy, Brook Lynn and Chase shared some tense moments before he learned some truths from Blaze. Finally, Joss turned to Dex for comfort and let out all her feelings. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Steve Johnson Plots The Ultimate Revenge
Days of our Lives spoilers hint Steve Johnson has big plans to destroy Orpheus once and for all. Just wait until you see how John Black and Roman Brady react to this bombshell plot!. Days of our Lives Spoilers Highlights. Steve (Stephen Nichols) is done wallowing in heartbreak and self-pity....
Comments / 0