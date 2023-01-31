Read full article on original website
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Georgia Bulldogs news: Last 2023 commit signs NLI, son of Bulldog legend gets offer, more
Heading into the weekend here’s all the Georgia Bulldog news from the last 24 hours, staring with a positive recruiting headline. The only Georgia Bulldogs commit who hadn’t signed as of the end of National Singing Day was three-star offensive lineman, Jamal Meriweather. That has now been remedied, as the former UCF commit has now signed his NLI and is officially a Dawg.
247Sports
Georgia football: Jamal Meriweather highlights of UGA's newest signee
Georgia officially added its 26th member for the 2023 cycle on Thursday, the day after the traditional National Signing Day, as the program announced the signing of Brunswick (Ga.) offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather. The 6-foot-6.5, 287-pound senior flipped his verbal commitment from Central Florida to Georgia on Dec. 5, having initially chosen the Knights on April 17. Meriweather was in Athens to see the Dawgs win over Tennessee and ultimately chose to stay in-state to play his college football. Watch his senior highlights above.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers from quiet 2023 National Signing Day. Winner: Fran Brown. Anytime you land...
dawgnation.com
What social media is saying about Georgia football post-National Signing Day
While there wasn’t a lot of fireworks on National Signing Day, Georgia fans still had plenty to talk about it. The Bulldogs did not pick up any players in the 2023 cycle, Georgia landed a major commitment in the 2024 class in the form of Ellis Robinson. He is...
dawgnation.com
Georgia inside linebacker Jalon Walker named to SEC leadership council
Freshman linebacker Jalon Walker has quickly made a name for himself at Georgia. He played a big role as a pass rusher for the Bulldogs this past season while rotating between inside and outside linebacker. On Thursday, it was announced that Walker will be the Georgia football representative on the...
BREAKING: Number 1 Corner in the Nation Commits to Georgia
Georgia has secured a massive commitment from the nation's best corner.
247Sports
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Seven more Norcross football players sign with colleges
Seven more Norcross standouts signed with college football programs Wednesday, giving the Blue Devils 11 seniors who will play at the next level. The group is highlighted by two SEC signees — tight end Lawson Luckie to Georgia and wide receiver Nakai Poole to Mississippi State — and one to Georgia Tech, wide receiver Zion Taylor.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge football program honors four more college signees
The Stockbridge football team’s senior signing class grew to five after Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The Tigers added four signees to go with defensive back Shelton Lewis, who signed with Clemson in December. Three other members of the secondary signed Wednesday — safety Rossie Grimes signed with Tuskegee University (Ala.), cornerback Nireek Sharpe signed with Jackson State University (Miss.) and Leon Thomas signed with Charleston Southern University (S.C.).
tourcounsel.com
Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia
Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson football signing class grows to 14
Grayson’s football program has built another successful group of college recruits for the Class of 2023. The Rams’ senior class is up to 14 college signees after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
UGA’s VP for Student Affairs announces retirement
Victor Wilson says he will call it a career at the end of September.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney talks new OC Garrett Riley, firing Brandon Streeter, 2023 program expectations
Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl was evidence the Tigers needed re-tooling on the offensive side of the ball, and head coach Dabo Swinney took action, firing first-year offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and replacing him with 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley on Jan. 13. Riley's transformation of TCU's offense this past season caught the eye of Swinney, who found the prospect of bringing him to Clemson too good to ignore.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Georgia
Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
Athens, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Her Life Was Suddenly Altered’: Friend Says Georgia High School Teacher Injured In Viral Brawl with Student Is Unable to Walk
Less than a week after a Georgia teacher was captured on video in a fracas with one of her students, her friends are saying her leg and knee are so injured she will need to learn to walk again. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the educator with...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests
After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
