Georgia officially added its 26th member for the 2023 cycle on Thursday, the day after the traditional National Signing Day, as the program announced the signing of Brunswick (Ga.) offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather. The 6-foot-6.5, 287-pound senior flipped his verbal commitment from Central Florida to Georgia on Dec. 5, having initially chosen the Knights on April 17. Meriweather was in Athens to see the Dawgs win over Tennessee and ultimately chose to stay in-state to play his college football. Watch his senior highlights above.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO