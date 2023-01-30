Read full article on original website
New Yorkers are Pushing for a Huge Minumum Wage Jump! Does Gov. Hochul Agree?
Employees in the state of New York are pushing for an increase to the state's minimum wage, and a significant one at that. New York State's minimum wage has seen an increase from $13.20 to $14.20 as of December 31st, 2022, with parts of the state reaching as high as $15.00 heading into the new year. Area residents are not satisfied yet, however, and are calling for annual increases to continue in the future.
Fans Blast NY’s Empire State Building for Lighting Choice in Hilarious Tweets
Here's a headline that would make zero sense if it were written 30 years ago: the Empire State Building went viral online over the weekend. As "2023" as it may seem, that doesn't make it any less true, as the building's official Twitter account found itself in the cross-hairs of New York sports fans on Sunday after posting about a few questionable lighting decisions.
Empire State Building to turn green again if Eagles win Super Bowl
The folks behind the lighting at the Empire State Building caused a furor and social media sensation when they turned things green and white to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles victory in the NFC Championship Game. The people in charge aren’t backing down if the NFC East champs win the Super...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams on Empire State Building lighting firestorm: 'That got away from us'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacted to the furor of the Empire State Building lighting up green after the Philadelphia Eagles' win in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.
New York Mayor Eric Adams Apologizes for Empire State Building’s Eagles Support
Maybe the mayors of major U.S. cities oughta hit the sidelines when it comes to participating in NFL rivalries. Of course, the Cincinnati mayor made a fool of himself last week by making an official decree that Joe Burrow is Patrick Mahomes’ father and the Chiefs’ stadium should be named “Burrowhead” — a move not even his constituents enjoyed. Then, on Championship Sunday this past weekend, the city of New York lit up the Empire State Building green to congratulate the Philadelphia Eagles, and then later on, lit it up red to congratulate Kansas City.
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on New York City subway by a group of teens
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on a New York City subway by a group of teens over the weekend. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Klotz, whose face appeared bruised up, said it happened early Sunday on a No. 1 train in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he told the teens to stop harassing an older passenger in the subway car.
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Michigan
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
President Biden announces $292M in federal funding for Hudson tunnel project
President Biden announced a $292M grant to fund an early phase of the Hudson tunnel project to speed service on the U.S.'s busiest rail corridor. The post President Biden announces $292M in federal funding for Hudson tunnel project appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
President Joe Biden shouts out Staten Island’s Arthur Kill Terminal during NYC visit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — President Joe Biden made mention of Staten Island’s growing stature in the burgeoning offshore wind industry during his visit to New York City Tuesday, highlighting an infrastructure project that is expected to be part of a series of developments that revolutionize the borough’s West Shore.
Biden grilled for touting Hudson Tunnel project on NYC trip despite city's migrant crisis: 'Ignoring' reality
'The Big Money Show' co-hosts Brian Brenberg, Jackie DeAngelis and Taylor Rigg blast President Biden for praising his spending plans on a New York City trip.
Biden avoids mentioning NYC migrant protest during city visit, touts big spending at rail yard
During President Joe Biden's trip to New York City, the Democrat did not mention the situation involving migrants protesting and camping in the streets after getting booted from their taxpayer-funded hotel.
MTA says it "F-ed" up after typo spotted in NYC's pricey new station
The largest passenger rail terminal in the U.S. in decades has just opened in New York's Grand Central Station, but it has one small problem that not even the MTA attempted to brush off. When asked about the mistake – a typo of a famed artist's name etched into the walls – the MTA told CBS News in an email, "we clearly f-ed this one up." The typo can be seen etched into the stone lining the new Long Island Rail Road terminal of Grand Central Madison, which opened service for the first time last week. A video taken by Bloomberg...
Joe Biden Heads to NYC With a Massive Elephant in the Room
A mounting migrant crisis in the city and renewed pressure from his party to do something about it has put Biden in a tough place.
Washington Examiner
Disgraced Andrew Cuomo denies working on memoir during peak of New York's COVID-19 pandemic
Following a report, Andrew Cuomo is denying that his staffers were hard at work on his COVID-19 memoir while over 1,000 New Yorkers died per day to the virus. Cuomo has been slammed for taking a $5.1 million deal for his book American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, despite authorizing nursing homes to accept thousands of COVID-19 patients, many of whom later died. A new report claims that the ex-governor had his staffers working on the controversial memoir between March and April 2020 while his administration scrambled to address surging virus-related deaths, but Cuomo's camp was quick to deny the report.
Police Issue Warrant for New York Mets Player Over Alleged Assault in CNY
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
Biden says Hudson River Tunnel project is finally full steam ahead
The president visited the Manhattan rail yard Tuesday to announce a nearly $300 million grant for the decades-long project.
James Dolan hires Hope Hicks to assist PR for Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden Chairman James Dolan has hired former Trump aide Hope Hicks to assist with public relations for the organization.
