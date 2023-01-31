Glenn Packiam said this: “We met every Thursday after he lost his wife in a car accident. Sometimes he came with questions to which no answers exist; sometimes he came with memories he wanted to relive. Over time, he accepted that even though the accident was a result of the brokenness in our world, God could work in the midst of it. A few years later, he taught a class at our church about grief and how to grieve well. Soon, he became our go-to guide for people who were experiencing loss.”

