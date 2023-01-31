ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

15 people reveal wholesome experiences they had with strangers that made their day

Our daily lives are filled with monotonous routines and difficulties. However, sometimes we experience wholesome moments that restore our faith in the goodness of the world. A stranger's kindness and compassion have the power to make our day and put a big smile on our faces. This is demonstrated in a Reddit thread where several people shared their wonderful experiences with strangers.
Amy Christie

Wife on mother-in-law: "She keeps inviting my husband's ex to family parties"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Once you decide to end one marriage and start another, there's a different set of criteria for deciding what would make you happy a second time and using the past relationship as a lesson to avoid mistakes.
Laurinburg Exchange

Rev. George Ellis | God broke you to share you

Glenn Packiam said this: “We met every Thursday after he lost his wife in a car accident. Sometimes he came with questions to which no answers exist; sometimes he came with memories he wanted to relive. Over time, he accepted that even though the accident was a result of the brokenness in our world, God could work in the midst of it. A few years later, he taught a class at our church about grief and how to grieve well. Soon, he became our go-to guide for people who were experiencing loss.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy