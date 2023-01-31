Winter storm warning extended to Feb. 2 in Central Texas; Southside Community Center offering shelter to those in need

Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents
KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
Hays County issues local disaster declaration following more than $1M of damage due to winter storm
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration for Hays County Feb. 3 due to subsequent damage throughout the...
Comal County offering free brush drop off
The Central Texas region is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from ice and fallen trees, such as this one in Austin, following the winter storm. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Due to the recent winter weather event that swept through the state, Comal County has established a temporary, no-fee drop-off site...
Cedar Park, Leander to offer tree limb, brush disposal following winter ice storm
Following the winter storm, the cities of Cedar Park and Leander are offering tree removal services to affected residents. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) With several downed trees across Leander and Cedar Park due to severe ice accumulation following the winter storm, the cities are providing disposal opportunities to affected residents. The...
City of Austin to resume regular operations Feb. 3 after winter storm
Austin Resource Recovery will resume operations Friday, Feb. 3, and collections will continue into the weekend. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) The city of Austin will resume regular operations Friday, Feb. 3 after office closures and delays due to the winter storm warning. The city will remain under a Level 2 Emergency...
Update: Austin Community College Riverside, South Austin campuses closed Feb. 3
Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages in the area. (Community Impact Staff) Officials with Austin Community College have made the decision to close the South Austin and Riverside campuses on Feb....
Austin, Travis County lay out plans for storm cleanup, eye emergency declaration as thousands remain without power
Austin and Travis County leaders hosted a press conference Feb. 3. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) At a press conference Feb. 3, city of Austin and Travis County leaders began outlining plans for cleanup from the winter storm, as Austin Energy continues work to restore energy to customers without power. “We are...
fox7austin.com
34 baby squirrels now in care of Austin Wildlife Rescue after Central Texas winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - 34 baby squirrels are now in the care of the Austin Wildlife Rescue after the winter storm that froze Central Texas this week. The nonprofit says that many squirrels have already had babies this time of year and many squirrel nests fell when ice caused tree branches to fall.
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
Hays County provides guidance regarding downed powerlines; offices up and running
Most Hays County offices are back up and running as of 8 a.m. Feb. 2 following inclement weather. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) As Central Texas emerges out of the National Weather Service's winter storm warning Feb. 2, Hays County is urging residents not to call 911 for a downed power line unless they are in an immediate danger. Freezing rain and accumulated ice have caused power outages throughout the region and even a boil water notice in New Braunfels.
Round Rock to provide free tree limb, brush disposal following winter storm
After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities for tree limbs and brush are being made available to residents. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) After a winter storm and heavy ice accumulation damaged trees within the city of Round Rock, disposal opportunities...
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
Round Rock Police Department: I-35, SH 45 flyovers remain closed; all other roads open
Flyovers connecting I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock remain closed as of 8 a.m. Feb. 3, Round Rock Police Department representatives said. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Flyovers connecting I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock remain closed as of 8 a.m. Feb. 3, Round Rock Police Department representatives said. While...
Dripping Springs ISD closes school Feb. 3; after-school events to be held on case-by-case basis
Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3 due to significant debris and power outages on campuses. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3. The district announced Thursday, Feb. 2 that school operations would resume as normal on Feb. 3, but have...
Round Rock ISD cancels classes and extracurriculars, closes campuses for Feb. 3
Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages, issues with internet access and debris from storms that blanketed much of Central Texas in ice for three days.
Several western Travis County residents struggling to get water under boil notices
Updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The winter storm has left many residents in western Travis County without water. Here are the latest updates from some of the local utilities in Lake Travis-Westlake. To find your utility provider, visit the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's Water District Map viewer. Additional updates are available on the Crossroads Public Utility Twitter account.
Pedernales Electric Cooperative continues to work on restoring power to affected Central Texas areas
PEC serves electricity accounts in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews are still continuing to respond to several power outages across the Hill Country region due to the severe ice accumulation in the previous few days. Due to the amount of outages, it will...
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
Austin, Travis County to file emergency disaster declarations
Austin and Travis County leaders hosted a press conference Feb. 3. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) At 3 p.m. Feb. 3, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Mayor Kirk Watson held a press conference to confirm they are going to file emergency disaster declarations Feb. 3. The declarations will allow Austin and...
All Round Rock roads reopened following weather-driven closures
Flyovers connecting I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock have reopened as of 9:50 a.m. Feb. 3, Round Rock Police Department representatives said. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Flyovers connecting I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock have reopened as of 9:50 a.m. Feb. 3, Round Rock Police Department representatives said. With...
