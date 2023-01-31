Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Makes His Thoughts On Lakers, Kyrie Irving Trade Clear
On Friday afternoon the basketball world learned that Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to be traded. According to multiple reports, Irving was not happy with how contract talks went with the Nets over the past few months. Instead of working to smooth our their differences, Irving wants out. One ...
Magic Johnson Reacts to Kyrie Irving Trade Request From Nets
The Lakers hall-of-famer would like the point guard in Los Angeles.
Look: LeBron James Tweet Going Viral After Kyrie Irving Trade Demand
When the news dropped that Kyrie Irving wants the Nets to trade him before next Thursday's deadline, fans immediately named the Lakers as a potential landing spot. Though a deal between the Lakers and Nets is not imminent at this time, LeBron James' latest tweet has fans wondering what may or ...
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team
With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
Tristan Thompson Said He Texted Kyrie Irving About Reuniting On the Lakers
Tristan Thompson suggested the Lakers should add him and Kyrie Irving while on ESPN.
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are not sure about trading for Kyrie Irving and then giving him a $200 million contract in the summer, says Brian Windhorst.
Warriors Fans Call Out Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green: "The Big 3 Don’t Look Hungry This Year."
Warriors fans are unhappy with the performances of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this season.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To The Los Angeles Lakers
This trade would send Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market
Could the Pat Bev Experience finally, mercifully be coming to a close?
“He’s never had a scandal. Never been arrested” Draymond Green claims LeBron James is ‘the greatest face in NBA history’
LeBron James has been an absolute legend of the NBA, and since he arrived in 2003 playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, James has risen like the “King” he is. Draymond Green, on his podcast The Draymond Green Show, reminds fans that he is the greatest player of this era and “the greatest face in NBA history.”
Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years
The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points and 11 rebounds in 15 minutes, Andre Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins...
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
Blockbuster Mock Trade: Lakers Land Zach LaVine And Lonzo Ball
This deal would send Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kevin Durant Says He Would Like To See Zion Williamson And Ja Morant In The Slam Dunk Contest
Kevin Durant sent a message to Zion Williamson and Ja Morant regarding the Slam Dunk contest.
NBA Fans Discuss Huge Conspiracy Against LeBron James: The Media Doesn't Want King James To Surpass Michael Jordan
NBA fans believe the media wants to stop LeBron James from surpassing Michael Jordan.
Footage of Kobe Bryant playing against Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen goes viral
The 1990s belonged to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Jordan led the organization to six NBA Championships, which included two 3-peats. But by the end of the decade, the NBA was ready for Michael to pass the torch to the next face of the league. As it turned out,...
