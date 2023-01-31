Read full article on original website
Louisiana Adds Four to their 2023 signing class
Louisiana football capped off its 2023 signing class with the signing of four prospects to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Lake Charles American Press
Young ones: Iowa RB leads new wave of college recruits
The last two years have seen a meteoric rise for Iowa running back Ronald Young. He went from not playing as a sophomore to leading Iowa to the semifinals for the first time in program history last fall. On Wednesday, he took the next step, signing a National Letter of...
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Team Preview: South Beauregard High School
The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, our staff is excited for the upcoming spring season. Players and coaches have been working all fall and through December, in preparation for the upcoming season and as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Louisiana.
The St. James Wildcats celebrate 7 football signees on National Signing Day
7 St. James Wildcats were celebrated in the school auditorium this morning after signing their national letters of intent to play football on the collegiate level.
crescentcitysports.com
Ragin’ Cajuns add four football signees to Class of 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football capped off its 2023 signing class with the signing of four prospects to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Desormeaux and staff inked defensive lineman Antoine Baylis (Mansfield, Texas), Glenn Brown (LaPlace, La.), linebacker Emiliano Soldevilla (Houston, Texas) and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield (Lutcher, La.) on Wednesday.
prepbaseballreport.com
Mississippi Preseason All-State: Top 10 Performers
Madison, MS - The Mississippi Preseason All-State was held on Saturday, January 21st at the Southern Performance Institute in Madison, MS. This event was an invite-only event that consisted of some of the top prospects from the 2023-2026 classes. These players went through extended pro-style workout that included batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, ran the 30 yard dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens during the workout and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Saturday.
ktalnews.com
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Driving across north Louisiana on U. S. 80 in 1930, tourists using the official state highway map saw a spot marked the “highest point” in the state. If they were tempted to check it out, they wouldn’t have turned south at Arcadia...
kalb.com
Boys’ Soccer: LHSAA unveils playoff brackets
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The 2023 high school playoff brackets have been released for boys’ soccer with plenty of local teams in contention for a state championship. Below is a list of the matchups featuring schools from Central Louisiana. Click the divisions to view the full brackets. The home team will be listed second.
prepbaseballreport.com
Mississippi Preseason All-State: Pitcher Reports
Madison, MS - The Mississippi Preseason All-State was held Saturday, January 21st at the Southern Performance Institute in Madison, MS. This was an open event that consisted of prospects from the 2023-2026 classes. These players went through extended pro-style workout that included batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, ran the 30 yard dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens during the workout and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing on Saturday.
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Team Preview: Hart Indians
The Road to the California State Games begins with the 2023 California high school baseball season. With the season just around the corner, our staff has begun putting out team previews from all around the state, getting you prepared for another year of exciting coverage. Today we focus on the...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where Powerball Winners Purchased
The Louisiana Lottery has revealed the point of purchase details for two Powerball tickets valued at $100,000 and $50,000 each.
prepbaseballreport.com
Power 25 HS Preview: #7 North Gwinnett
The 2023 Georgia high school baseball season is less than a month away. With the season getting pushed up one week the coaches and players have an extra week to prepare for opening day. Will it be sunny and 75? Or below freezing for opening day? The Georgia weather is unpredictable, just like trying to predict who will come out on top of each classification. The talent in the State of Georgia continues to be one of the best in the country. Some regions have a fresh new look, and some region foes will continue to battle for that top spot to earn the best road to the state championship.
prepbaseballreport.com
MS High School Team Preview: Mantachie Mustangs
The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Mississippi. Teams across the state...
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Team Preview: Christian Patriots
The Road to the California State Games begins with the 2023 California high school baseball season. With the season just around the corner, our staff has begun putting out team previews from all around the state, getting you prepared for another year of exciting coverage. Today we focus on the...
prepbaseballreport.com
Alabama's Most Viewed Profiles: January
At the end of each month, the Prep Baseball Report Alabama staff is eager to highlight the Top-10 Most Viewed Profiles from that specific time frame. Our PBR profiles offer a full story on a player, including basic information, measurables collected at our events, player videos, and more. To create...
prepbaseballreport.com
2022 Maryland State Games: Spotlights
After a long and eventful 2022, the calendar has official turned over to the year 2023. Over the next few weeks, our staff will dive into top performers from events in 2022, highlighting both position players and pitchers, with data and video included. First on the docket is a look...
prepbaseballreport.com
Colorado's Most Viewed Profiles of January
With January now behind us, along with our first two events of the year, we're now less than a week away from our Preseason All-States and a few weeks away from the start of the high school season. January saw some new underclassmen players jump on our staff's radar, some...
prepbaseballreport.com
TN Preseason All-State: Roster Release
Franklin, TN - The Tennessee Preseason All-State will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th at Showtime Sports Academy in Franklin, TN. This invite-only event will consist of prospects from the 2023-2026 classes and is going to be loaded with talent across the great state of Tennessee and we look forward to seeing those who will be attending. Players will go through a pro-style workout where they will go through batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, run the 60 yard dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers will throw in simulated bullpens during the workout and will be able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more.
prepbaseballreport.com
Preseason All-State East Preview: Catchers
The 2023 winter showcase season is upon us with the Preseason All-State West taking off this Sunday in Maiden, NC at Athlete's Lab. The Preseason All-State West will feature approximately 35 players from the state, going through a full workout with PBR Scouts. Each player will update their stats, analytics, and video, showcasing their gains from the off-season, as they continue to get ready for the spring.
prepbaseballreport.com
2023 Team Preview: Lakeside Lancers
The Road to the California State Games begins with the 2023 California high school baseball season. With the season just around the corner, our staff has begun putting out team previews from all around the state, getting you prepared for another year of exciting coverage. Today we focus on the...
