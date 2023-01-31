ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

WTAJ

Verdict reached in 2020 shaken baby case from Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A verdict was reached in a 2020 case in Bedford County where a baby nearly died from injuries after being shaken by the father. Jensun Claycomb, 23, of Bedford County, was found guilty on his charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person, according […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Irate Parent Causes Disturbance at Elementary School in Brookville

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Dayton man is facing charges for allegedly causing a disturbance and displaying “alarming behavior” at a school in Brookville on Thursday afternoon. According to a release issued by Brookville Borough Police on Thursday, February 2, officers responded to a complaint of...
BROOKVILLE, PA
fox8tv.com

Westmont Threat Update

Police continue to investigate a threat left on the door of Westmont Hilltop Junior Senior High School, that closed school district wide today. Crispin Havener talked to investigators about the letter and their suspect. That letter that kept students and teachers at Westmont Hilltop home Today was described by Upper...
UPPER YODER TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County man sentenced for arson following standoff

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing up to six years behind bars for lighting his trailer on fire, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney . Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg plead guilty to lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer, located along Extract Road, in October 2022. […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County

SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Charge Punxsy Couple Following Domestic Dispute

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney couple are facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation that allegedly started when the husband ignored his wife’s request to come home from a friend’s house. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old James Bernard Grove...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County

Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Police receiving $200k grant for crime scene vehicle

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) in are getting a new upgraded vehicle following the deadly shooting on Jan. 23. State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Wednesday that JPD will be receiving a $200,000 grant for them to purchase a mobile crime scene collection vehicle. Burns said this will help speed up […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Drug Possession, DUI

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Neon in the 600 block of DuBois Street in DuBois City, Clearfield County, around 9:01 p.m. on January 24. According to police, the arrestee—a known 52-year-old...
DUBOIS, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man assaulted neighbor over door ‘slamming shut’: report

According to authorities in Blair County, an Altoona man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting another man inside a neighboring apartment, according to 6WJAC. The incident happened Monday at the Logan Hills Apartment Complex where, according to an affidavit, the victim explained that he had been unloading boxes of online orders that were sitting on his porch.
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg officer reassigned in connection with investigation into former chief

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is off the street and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This comes just one week after the department's chief of police, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges. The officer is off the street as part of the investigation into the former chief's situation."It's tough to trust when the higher-ups are doing things like that," Greensburg resident Joshua Walker said.KDKA-TV hit the street Thursday asking those who live or work in Greensburg, given the situation, "Do you trust the police?" The answers varied."There are cops out there doing good...
GREENSBURG, PA
fox8tv.com

School Student Safety

“It kind of seems like nerve wracking, like you never know when something can happen or something can be said. It’s a scary thing to think of, that could happen.”. Threats aimed at local schools seem to be happening more frequently and in the cases of Greater Johnstown and Westmont hilltop even keeping kids out of class.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

'Am I safe in school?' Local students react to recent threats

Cambria County, PA — Threats aimed at local schools seem to be happening more frequently, says locals in our region. In the cases of Greater Johnstown and Westmont Hilltop, it kept kids out of school. This has led to some students thinking about their own safety. A student at...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

