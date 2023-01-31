Read full article on original website
Scammers impersonating Indiana County sheriff’s deputies
The Indiana County district attorney is warning people about a new scam involving people impersonating police officers.
Verdict reached in 2020 shaken baby case from Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A verdict was reached in a 2020 case in Bedford County where a baby nearly died from injuries after being shaken by the father. Jensun Claycomb, 23, of Bedford County, was found guilty on his charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person, according […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Irate Parent Causes Disturbance at Elementary School in Brookville
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Dayton man is facing charges for allegedly causing a disturbance and displaying “alarming behavior” at a school in Brookville on Thursday afternoon. According to a release issued by Brookville Borough Police on Thursday, February 2, officers responded to a complaint of...
fox8tv.com
Westmont Threat Update
Police continue to investigate a threat left on the door of Westmont Hilltop Junior Senior High School, that closed school district wide today. Crispin Havener talked to investigators about the letter and their suspect. That letter that kept students and teachers at Westmont Hilltop home Today was described by Upper...
Huntingdon County man sentenced for arson following standoff
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing up to six years behind bars for lighting his trailer on fire, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney . Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg plead guilty to lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer, located along Extract Road, in October 2022. […]
One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County
SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Charge Punxsy Couple Following Domestic Dispute
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney couple are facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation that allegedly started when the husband ignored his wife’s request to come home from a friend’s house. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old James Bernard Grove...
Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County
Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
Johnstown Police receiving $200k grant for crime scene vehicle
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) in are getting a new upgraded vehicle following the deadly shooting on Jan. 23. State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Wednesday that JPD will be receiving a $200,000 grant for them to purchase a mobile crime scene collection vehicle. Burns said this will help speed up […]
Man sentenced to state prison for attacking Huntingdon County woman, stealing her car
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of a 2021 attempted homicide of a woman in Huntingdon County will be spending decades behind bars. Derrick Harrison, 33, of Philadelphia was sentenced Thursday to spend between 40 to 80 years at state prison, Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith confirmed. Harrison broke into […]
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
Kiski Township man accused of attacking bar patron who gave him lift home, causing wreck into creek
Kiski Township police accused a resident of causing serious injuries to a man who offered him a ride home. Michael William Hungerford Jr., 38, of the 100 block of Florida Avenue in Kiski Township was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault along with two counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Drug Possession, DUI
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Neon in the 600 block of DuBois Street in DuBois City, Clearfield County, around 9:01 p.m. on January 24. According to police, the arrestee—a known 52-year-old...
Pa. man assaulted neighbor over door ‘slamming shut’: report
According to authorities in Blair County, an Altoona man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting another man inside a neighboring apartment, according to 6WJAC. The incident happened Monday at the Logan Hills Apartment Complex where, according to an affidavit, the victim explained that he had been unloading boxes of online orders that were sitting on his porch.
Nearly 20 arrested in McKees Rocks area after warrant sweep
Nearly 20 people with warrants for their arrest have been taken into custody after the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office cleared over two dozen bench warrants. The sweep was conducted in McKees Rocks and Stowe, due to a recent increase in violence.
Greensburg officer reassigned in connection with investigation into former chief
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg police officer is off the street and reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This comes just one week after the department's chief of police, Shawn Denning, was arrested on federal drug charges. The officer is off the street as part of the investigation into the former chief's situation."It's tough to trust when the higher-ups are doing things like that," Greensburg resident Joshua Walker said.KDKA-TV hit the street Thursday asking those who live or work in Greensburg, given the situation, "Do you trust the police?" The answers varied."There are cops out there doing good...
Investigation into home invasion in Greensburg leads to arrests of 2 men, 1 woman
What started as an investigation into a home invasion in Greensburg led to the arrest of three people.
fox8tv.com
School Student Safety
“It kind of seems like nerve wracking, like you never know when something can happen or something can be said. It’s a scary thing to think of, that could happen.”. Threats aimed at local schools seem to be happening more frequently and in the cases of Greater Johnstown and Westmont hilltop even keeping kids out of class.
WJAC TV
'Am I safe in school?' Local students react to recent threats
Cambria County, PA — Threats aimed at local schools seem to be happening more frequently, says locals in our region. In the cases of Greater Johnstown and Westmont Hilltop, it kept kids out of school. This has led to some students thinking about their own safety. A student at...
Tyrone woman admits to falsely accusing a man of hiding in her shower, police report
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is facing charges, and a man is cleared after she reportedly lied to police about finding him hiding in her shower. According to Tyrone police, 35-year-old Ashley Rudy admitted to making up a story to get local resident Rodney Friday in trouble for an alleged incident that happened […]
