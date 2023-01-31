Read full article on original website
Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
local21news.com
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
DuBois man charged after being confronted by ‘Pred Hunters’ at Sheetz
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after a local group accused him of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Ryan Sprague, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a group called the 814 Pred Hunters approached him at a Sheetz along Brady Street, according to the DuBois […]
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
abc23.com
Franklin Street Death Update
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
Huntingdon County man sentenced for arson following standoff
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing up to six years behind bars for lighting his trailer on fire, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney . Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg plead guilty to lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer, located along Extract Road, in October 2022. […]
local21news.com
Police searching for burglars of Franklin Co. smoke shop
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two suspects broke the front door glass and entered The Tobacco Hut in Chambersburg Friday morning at 2:12 a.m. according to police. Police say the burglars shattered a glass display case and fled the store after stealing multiple vape devices. One of the suspects...
Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County
Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
Crews responded to fire at Bedford Goodwill store
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to the scene of a fire at a Goodwill store in Bedford. The fire was called in Friday morning, Feb. 3, at the Goodwill store located at 9481 Lincoln Highway in Bedford (Snake Spring Township). The fire was reportedly caused by an air conditioner unit and […]
abc27.com
Man arrested for alleged York County strangulation, assault
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Carroll Township Police Department, a 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, after allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman. Officers with the Carroll Township Police Department responded to the Sheetz on Route 15 at around 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023,...
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
echo-pilot.com
Smithsburg-area man found guilty of 2021 vehicular manslaughter in bench trial
A Smithsburg-area man was found guilty during a bench trial Thursday of killing Waynesboro, Pa.-resident Robert Mellott in a grossly negligent manner stemming from a 2021 crash on Leitersburg Pike. Retired Washington County Circuit Court Judge Daniel P. Dwyer ordered Alvin Matthew Herrell Jr., 65, to continue to be held...
abc27.com
Man wanted for kidnapping, aggravated assault in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is wanted in Franklin County on multiple felonies. According to Chambersburg Police, an active arrest warrant was issued for Jarell Cherry on Friday, Feb. 3. Cherry is wanted for felony kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited...
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
fox8tv.com
Dubois Hazmat Situation Update
During an incident last Thursday that DuBois police describe as a suicide by chemical, the police chief had to be taken to the hospital after the fumes overcame him. Thursday afternoon, DuBois police were called to a home along South Avenue for a report of a suicide attempt. Chief Blaine Clark told us that, before he knew it, the chemicals overtook him.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Charge Punxsy Couple Following Domestic Dispute
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney couple are facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation that allegedly started when the husband ignored his wife’s request to come home from a friend’s house. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old James Bernard Grove...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen charged in fatal crash: Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause
A Waynesboro teen has been charged in a two-vehicle accident in Stuarts Draft that took the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning. Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, has been charged with failure to maintain control, according to Virginia State Police. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a...
abc27.com
Carlisle Speedway armed robbery, stabbing suspect sentenced
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, James Allen Brown was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison in connection with a 2022 Carlisle Speedway robbery. The District Attorney’s office says Brown confessed that he entered the Speedway store at around 6:00...
Father, husband was ready to start next chapter before fatal crash
Pritesh “Peter” Patel spent 26 years with the love of his life, building a life and nurturing a family, only recently moving to Dauphin County to start their next chapter. The 39-year-old was getting ready to start a new job when he was hit by a car in Swatara Township on Jan. 27 and died days later.
fox8tv.com
Jerome House Fire
This is the scene in Jerome along the 100 block of Cole Avenue. Multiple crews are on scene battling this blaze. We’re told the family did get out safe And that there are no injuries reported at this time however the family’s cat is not accounted for at the moment.
